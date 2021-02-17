OTC Markets Group Welcomes Heliostar Metals Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: HSTR; OTCQX: HSTXF), a junior exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Heliostar Metals Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "HSTXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented "Graduating to the OTCQX represents the recent growth at Heliostar as we progress our high-grade gold projects in Alaska and Mexico. In Alaska, the Unga project contains 384,318 ounces of gold at 13.8g/t which is open to expand and the company plans to aggressively explore the project in 2021 with an initial goal of defining resources in excess of one million ounces. Upgrading will make it easier for investors to buy into a high-grade, American gold project with a dynamic future."

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a well-financed junior exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Alaska and Mexico. The company's flagship asset is the 100% controlled Unga Gold Project on Unga and Popof Islands in Alaska. The project hosts an intermediate sulfidation epithermal gold deposit, located within the district-scale property that encompasses 240 sq km across the two islands. Additional targets on the property include porphyry, high sulphidation and intermediate sulphidation epithermal veins. On Unga Island, priority targets include: the SH-1 and Aquila, both on the Shumagin Trend, the former Apollo-Sitka mine, which was Alaska's first underground gold mine and the Zachary Bay porphyry gold-copper prospect. Gold mineralization at the Centennial Zone is located on neighbouring Popof Island within four kilometres of infrastructure and services at Sand Point. In Mexico, the company owns 100% of three early stage epithermal projects in Sonora that are highly prospective for gold and silver. Cumaro forms part of the El Picacho district, while the Oso Negro and La Lola projects are also prospective for epithermal gold-silver mineralization.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

