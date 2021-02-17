Skeena Discovers New In-Pit Mineralization at Eskay Creek Including 4.80 g/t AuEq over 30.50 metres

VANCOUVER, February 17, 2021 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 2 campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is now complete. The Company has also recently completed a 5,000 m near-mine exploration program at Eskay Creek and is awaiting results. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek Infill Drilling Highlights

New 21C-HW Zone:

4.33 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag (4.50 g/t AuEq) over 20.05 m (SK-20-692)

4.65 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag (4.80 g/t AuEq) over 30.50 m (SK-20-780)

21C Zone:

3.87 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag (3.96 g/t AuEq) over 24.70 m (SK-20-721)

2.69 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag (3.09 g/t AuEq) over 33.92 m (SK-20-735)

3.20 g/t Au, 83 g/t Ag (4.31 g/t AuEq) over 29.35 m (SK-20-748)

21E Zone:

3.34 g/t Au, 160 g/t Ag (5.48 g/t AuEq) over 24.50 m (SK-20-742)

5.68 g/t Au, 38 g/t Ag (6.18 g/t AuEq) over 28.02 m (SK-20-752)

4.11 g/t Au, 164 g/t Ag (6.30 g/t AuEq) over 28.09 m (SK-20-757)

3.85 g/t Au, 53 g/t Ag (4.55 g/t AuEq) over 26.10 m (SK-20-759)

2.49 g/t Au, 213 g/t Ag (5.34 g/t AuEq) over 25.50 m (SK-20-763)

3.14 g/t Au, 114 g/t Ag (4.65 g/t AuEq) over 40.89 m (SK-20-764)

21B, HW Zones:

3.92 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag (4.27 g/t AuEq) over 25.00 m (SK-20-754)

5.35 g/t Au, 113 g/t Ag (6.86 g/t AuEq) over 15.50 m (SK-20-773)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

New In-Pit Mineralization Discovered Above the 21C Zone

Situated within the open-pit contemplated by the Company's 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment, a previously unrecognized zone of mineralization has been discovered above the 21C Zone. Examples of this recently drilled mineralization (21C-HW Zone) include 4.65 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag (4.80 g/t AuEq) over 30.50 m (SK-20-780), 4.33 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag (4.50 g/t AuEq) over 20.05 m (SK-20-692), and 1.39 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag (1.49 g/t AuEq) over 29.25 m (and SK-20-698).

A subvertical, reactivated synvolcanic structure, this newly documented zone of discordant, replacement-style mineralization occurs uncharacteristically in the hanging-wall andesites and interflow sediments above the historically mined Contact Mudstones. To date, the 21C-HW Zone mineralization has been outlined over a strike length of 160 m and is open for expansion along strike and dip. Prior to the discovery of this mineralization, the only other occurrence of an economically mineralized synvolcanic structure in the hanging wall rocks of the Eskay Creek deposits occurs at the fittingly named HW (Hanging Wall) Zone, which is situated stratigraphically above the Contact Mudstones of the 21B Zone.

"Although this newly developing zone is in its infancy, there are many positive implications associated with this finding from both a resource development and exploration perspective" comments Paul Geddes, the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Resource Development. "Firstly, this portion of the pit constrained resource was considered unmineralized waste rock due to a lack of drill hole sampling by previous operators and it will now likely translate into additional resources in the Company's upcoming resource update, which is expected to be released this spring. Secondly, this new information clearly demonstrates that the Eskay Creek mineralizing events in the hanging wall rocks were not constrained to a single locale as exemplified by the original HW Zone. This discovery fortifies the sizable exploration potential of this large-scale mineralizing system for both near mine and regional resource expansion."

21E Zone Continues to Validate High Tenor of Pit Constrained Mineralization

Equally as impressive are the tenor and widths that have recently been drilled in the 21E Zone as is highlighted by 27.13 g/t Au, 271 g/t Ag (30.74 g/t AuEq) over 10.00 m (SK-20-746) including impressive subintervals grading 109.00 g/t Au, 199 g/t Ag (111.65 g/t AuEq) over 1.00 m and 89.10 g/t Au, 2,450 g/t Ag (121.77 g/t AuEq) over 0.80 m. This intercept represents a 20 m step out and potential expansion of in-pit resources due to its location outside the limits of the existing resource model. The 21E Zone is situated on the eastern flank of the Eskay Creek deposits and represent a combination of primary exhalative mineralization overprinted and enriched by auriferous fluids during protracted reactivation of synvolcanic structures.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by the end of 2021. Additionally, Skeena continues exploration programs at the past-producing Snip gold mine.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Zone SK-20-692 78.40 98.45 20.05 4.33 13 4.50 21C Including 79.40 80.40 1.00 9.89 19 10.14 21C SK-20-698 79.05 108.30 29.25 1.39 8 1.49 21C SK-20-698 120.25 135.30 15.05 1.77 71 2.72 21C SK-20-720 121.65 160.00 38.35 2.43 33 2.86 21C Including 142.94 143.82 0.88 21.20 8 21.31 21C and 143.82 145.00 1.18 9.99 13 10.16 21C SK-20-721 127.30 152.00 24.70 3.87 7 3.96 21C Including 138.24 139.07 0.83 15.10 <5 15.10 21C and 139.07 139.72 0.65 10.05 <5 10.05 21C and 139.72 140.37 0.65 10.60 <5 10.60 21C and 140.37 141.36 0.99 13.90 7 13.99 21C SK-20-722 123.66 129.50 5.84 1.15 14 1.34 21C SK-20-722 137.00 152.00 15.00 3.38 10 3.52 21C Including 138.00 138.50 0.50 49.30 27 49.66 21C SK-20-723 18.00 21.10 3.10 3.37 100 4.70 21E SK-20-723 27.80 40.86 13.06 1.54 109 2.99 21E Including 37.00 37.50 0.50 2.59 1515 22.79 21E SK-20-724 20.00 24.26 4.26 4.27 110 5.73 21E Including 22.00 23.00 1.00 7.81 199 10.46 21E SK-20-724 35.50 46.00 10.50 1.77 258 5.21 21E Including 45.00 45.50 0.50 3.36 3050 44.03 21E SK-20-726 162.00 172.06 10.06 0.75 5 0.82 21C SK-20-726 175.00 179.03 4.03 1.24 5 1.31 21C SK-20-727 119.12 134.50 15.38 1.18 11 1.32 21E SK-20-727 143.50 153.00 9.50 0.70 40 1.23 21E SK-20-728 112.00 126.50 14.50 1.12 31 1.53 21E SK-20-728 129.50 150.00 20.50 1.17 107 2.60 21E Including 136.87 137.50 0.63 1.84 999 15.16 21E SK-20-729 141.72 147.52 5.80 1.32 8 1.43 21C SK-20-731 7.64 22.85 15.21 1.43 370 6.36 HW Including 13.00 16.00 3.00 2.55 1475 22.22 HW SK-20-731 32.58 45.00 12.42 0.66 35 1.12 HW SK-20-732 8.70 17.42 8.72 6.33 884 18.11 HW Including 8.70 10.00 1.30 11.05 5460 83.85 HW and 10.00 11.00 1.00 12.75 253 16.12 HW and 11.00 12.50 1.50 13.85 128 15.56 HW SK-20-732 20.50 23.00 2.50 0.73 20 0.99 HW SK-20-732 27.00 38.00 11.00 0.82 9 0.94 HW SK-20-735 126.00 134.23 8.23 4.51 480 10.91 21C Including 127.00 128.00 1.00 7.03 923 19.34 21C and 128.00 128.97 0.97 0.99 1180 16.72 21C and 130.20 131.00 0.80 3.70 932 16.13 21C and 131.00 131.60 0.60 16.85 966 29.73 21C and 132.10 133.10 1.00 7.73 172 10.02 21C SK-20-735 147.80 159.00 11.20 4.23 231 7.31 21C Including 147.80 148.80 1.00 1.04 759 11.16 21C and 148.80 149.80 1.00 1.30 1030 15.03 21C and 149.80 150.53 0.73 1.50 768 11.74 21C and 154.23 155.00 0.77 31.00 46 31.61 21C and 155.00 156.00 1.00 13.05 13 13.22 21C SK-20-735 162.08 196.00 33.92 2.69 30 3.09 21C Including 176.50 178.00 1.50 23.00 90 24.20 21C and 178.00 178.50 0.50 7.36 225 10.36 21C SK-20-735 200.50 207.96 7.46 0.96 7 1.04 21C SK-20-735 210.50 215.00 4.50 1.39 5 1.46 21C SK-20-736 47.50 52.00 4.50 3.82 211 6.63 21E SK-20-736 55.55 58.50 2.95 0.61 113 2.12 21E SK-20-737 67.45 74.21 6.76 1.40 15 1.60 21E SK-20-737 92.45 105.50 13.05 1.03 141 2.91 21E Including 102.50 104.00 1.50 1.26 1040 15.13 21E SK-20-738 109.00 135.45 26.45 2.53 42 3.09 21E SK-20-739 53.81 56.00 2.19 1.56 6 1.64 21E SK-20-740 100.64 115.50 14.86 8.02 541 15.23 21E Including 106.50 107.97 1.47 17.80 4820 82.07 21E and 107.97 109.50 1.53 20.10 387 25.26 21E and 111.00 112.50 1.50 13.15 7 13.24 21E and 112.50 114.00 1.50 12.90 13 13.07 21E SK-20-741 65.00 67.27 2.27 1.34 10 1.47 21E SK-20-741 148.50 160.00 11.50 1.74 21 2.01 21E SK-20-742 4.76 14.25 9.49 1.36 26 1.71 21E SK-20-742 22.00 30.52 8.52 0.57 48 1.21 21E SK-20-742 53.00 56.00 3.00 1.12 7 1.21 21E SK-20-742 60.00 84.50 24.50 3.34 160 5.48 21E Including 62.00 63.00 1.00 3.58 723 13.22 21E and 63.00 64.00 1.00 3.91 592 11.80 21E and 64.00 64.91 0.91 3.22 820 14.15 21E and 64.91 65.86 0.95 2.78 691 11.99 21E and 79.60 81.00 1.40 9.46 60 10.26 21E SK-20-743 73.00 83.00 10.00 1.35 39 1.87 21E SK-20-743 86.00 100.00 14.00 1.61 6 1.69 21E SK-20-744 33.20 35.20 2.00 0.33 44 0.92 21E SK-20-744 73.65 93.50 19.85 1.78 11 1.94 21E SK-20-745 79.35 104.50 25.15 1.55 19 1.81 21E SK-20-745 109.20 111.50 2.30 0.53 45 1.13 21E SK-20-746 56.00 66.00 10.00 27.13 271 30.74 21E Including 59.44 60.40 0.96 29.30 36 29.78 21E and 60.40 61.40 1.00 109.00 199 111.65 21E and 61.40 62.20 0.80 89.10 2450 121.77 21E and 62.20 63.10 0.90 40.80 350 45.47 21E and 63.10 64.00 0.90 11.95 42 12.51 21E SK-20-746 81.06 86.45 5.39 2.13 36 2.60 21E Including 85.40 85.90 0.50 8.51 143 10.42 21E SK-20-747 3.77 8.50 4.73 0.43 218 3.33 21E SK-20-747 13.00 26.30 13.30 0.87 154 2.92 21E Including 20.50 22.00 1.50 1.89 1065 16.09 21E SK-20-748 118.00 120.50 2.50 0.10 246 3.38 21C SK-20-748 126.91 133.28 6.37 3.35 596 11.30 21C Including 126.91 127.50 0.59 6.04 770 16.31 21C and 127.50 128.50 1.00 3.14 1505 23.21 21C and 128.50 129.00 0.50 1.08 808 11.85 21C and 129.00 129.67 0.67 12.50 549 19.82 21C SK-20-748 145.15 174.50 29.35 3.20 83 4.31 21C Including 159.00 160.00 1.00 12.45 40 12.98 21C and 170.81 171.73 0.92 8.68 192 11.24 21C and 171.73 173.00 1.27 11.15 14 11.34 21C SK-20-748 180.50 198.61 18.11 0.90 19 1.16 21C SK-20-748 201.50 220.50 19.00 1.13 5 1.20 21C SK-20-749 9.18 27.15 17.97 1.15 176 3.50 21E Including 24.90 25.70 0.80 2.55 2180 31.62 21E SK-20-749 49.30 94.00 44.70 2.01 54 2.73 21E Including 90.00 91.00 1.00 1.95 1075 16.28 21E SK-20-750 10.58 24.00 13.42 1.06 75 2.06 21E SK-20-750 54.60 65.00 10.40 6.01 6 6.09 21E Including 60.63 62.00 1.37 14.10 <5 14.10 21E SK-20-751 9.00 15.68 6.68 0.84 21 1.12 21E SK-20-751 18.50 21.50 3.00 0.91 40 1.43 21E SK-20-751 45.50 57.00 11.50 2.25 5 2.32 21E SK-20-752 8.26 14.00 5.74 0.84 79 1.90 21E SK-20-752 19.50 27.00 7.50 0.85 29 1.24 21E SK-20-752 47.98 76.00 28.02 5.68 38 6.18 21E Including 59.68 60.64 0.96 21.30 129 23.02 21E and 64.90 66.00 1.10 11.00 8 11.11 21E and 67.50 69.00 1.50 17.40 104 18.79 21E and 69.00 70.50 1.50 14.50 64 15.35 21E and 70.50 71.75 1.25 9.64 41 10.19 21E SK-20-753 142.70 160.00 17.30 2.54 5 2.61 21B SK-20-753 165.50 168.00 2.50 0.79 5 0.85 21B SK-20-754 147.00 172.00 25.00 3.92 26 4.27 21B Including 166.00 167.50 1.50 9.76 56 10.51 21B and 167.50 169.00 1.50 11.30 84 12.42 21B SK-20-754 176.50 179.50 3.00 0.77 5 0.84 21B SK-20-756 168.32 171.00 2.68 8.26 5 8.32 21C Including 168.32 169.50 1.18 12.05 5 12.12 21C SK-20-756 181.50 187.50 6.00 0.99 5 1.05 21C SK-20-757 56.21 58.65 2.44 1.73 37 2.21 21E SK-20-757 101.91 130.00 28.09 4.11 164 6.30 21E Including 103.79 105.00 1.21 12.65 121 14.26 21E and 112.20 113.26 1.06 21.30 630 29.70 21E and 121.60 122.75 1.15 16.15 800 26.82 21E and 122.75 124.18 1.43 4.07 1460 23.54 21E SK-20-759 57.00 59.80 2.80 0.92 5 0.99 21E SK-20-759 63.55 89.65 26.10 3.85 53 4.55 21E Including 71.00 72.00 1.00 11.00 82 12.09 21E and 81.00 82.00 1.00 12.20 230 15.27 21E and 82.00 83.00 1.00 9.18 150 11.18 21E and 84.00 85.00 1.00 11.00 178 13.37 21E and 85.00 85.65 0.65 10.70 144 12.62 21E SK-20-760 64.15 81.50 17.35 1.89 37 2.37 21E Including 71.50 72.85 1.35 9.94 110 11.41 21E SK-20-761 59.30 61.35 2.05 1.17 26 1.52 21E SK-20-761 64.90 70.25 5.35 0.61 13 0.79 21E SK-20-761 108.25 111.95 3.70 3.41 15 3.61 21E SK-20-762 103.96 108.50 4.54 0.92 24 1.25 21E SK-20-763 83.10 86.00 2.90 1.60 11 1.75 21E SK-20-763 114.50 140.00 25.50 2.49 213 5.34 21E Including 115.90 117.40 1.50 9.33 76 10.34 21E and 128.75 129.50 0.75 13.35 4300 70.68 21E and 131.00 131.90 0.90 4.30 434 10.09 21E SK-20-764 74.11 115.00 40.89 3.14 114 4.65 21E Including 101.03 103.00 1.97 9.49 684 18.61 21E and 103.00 105.00 2.00 19.15 86 20.30 21E and 112.00 114.00 2.00 4.06 720 13.66 21E SK-20-765 158.50 162.60 4.10 1.03 5 1.10 21C SK-20-765 168.50 177.68 9.18 1.18 5 1.25 21C SK-20-766 9.00 14.00 5.00 0.65 17 0.87 21E SK-20-766 18.20 26.50 8.30 0.72 115 2.25 21E SK-20-766 54.50 73.60 19.10 1.64 19 1.90 21E SK-20-767 87.55 108.50 20.95 1.99 34 2.44 21E SK-20-767 113.00 120.00 7.00 2.54 8 2.64 21E SK-20-768 39.00 43.00 4.00 0.63 29 1.01 21E SK-20-768 66.70 69.50 2.80 0.29 511 7.10 21E SK-20-768 83.00 97.50 14.50 5.60 22 5.89 21E Including 93.00 94.50 1.50 12.25 15 12.45 21E and 94.50 96.00 1.50 23.30 23 23.61 21E SK-20-769 84.50 90.00 5.50 1.25 8 1.36 21E SK-20-769 96.00 99.00 3.00 0.57 60 1.36 21E SK-20-769 108.00 124.00 16.00 1.84 90 3.04 21E SK-20-770 59.00 72.17 13.17 4.98 28 5.35 HW Including 67.42 68.21 0.79 12.85 36 13.33 HW SK-20-771 62.88 82.10 19.22 4.15 94 5.40 HW Including 69.97 70.66 0.69 81.10 1595 102.37 HW SK-20-772 71.74 78.00 6.26 3.65 358 8.43 HW Including 74.00 75.00 1.00 4.40 1065 18.60 HW and 75.00 76.13 1.13 6.45 300 10.45 HW SK-20-773 69.50 85.00 15.50 5.35 113 6.86 HW Including 73.00 74.00 1.00 25.90 166 28.11 HW and 74.00 76.26 2.26 11.15 569 18.74 HW SK-20-774 118.00 120.30 2.30 5.77 67 6.66 21B Including 119.75 120.30 0.55 15.15 243 18.39 21B SK-20-774 128.60 138.50 9.90 3.14 36 3.62 21B Including 134.00 135.50 1.50 9.59 97 10.88 21B SK-20-774 143.00 153.00 10.00 1.30 13 1.48 21B SK-20-774 173.00 183.50 10.50 2.37 58 3.14 21B Including 178.00 179.00 1.00 15.95 550 23.28 21B SK-20-775 122.50 125.50 3.00 1.65 8 1.76 21B SK-20-775 133.50 154.00 20.50 2.15 110 3.62 21B Including 134.00 135.00 1.00 16.30 305 20.37 21B and 136.50 137.00 0.50 3.63 1400 22.30 21B and 137.00 137.50 0.50 4.14 1360 22.27 21B SK-20-775 162.00 165.00 3.00 0.69 12 0.85 21B SK-20-775 168.50 177.50 9.00 1.82 9 1.94 21B SK-20-775 182.00 186.50 4.50 1.40 5 1.47 21B SK-20-776 140.00 150.00 10.00 9.00 68 9.91 21E Including 141.00 142.50 1.50 20.90 83 22.01 21E and 144.00 145.50 1.50 10.85 50 11.52 21E and 145.50 147.00 1.50 14.15 100 15.48 21E SK-20-777 31.00 33.21 2.21 1.51 24 1.83 21E SK-20-778 28.00 30.50 2.50 0.89 30 1.29 21E SK-20-778 142.85 154.00 11.15 3.80 30 4.20 21E SK-20-780 78.50 109.00 30.50 4.65 11 4.80 21C Including 86.60 88.10 1.50 19.85 20 20.12 21C SK-20-780 112.40 114.65 2.25 1.04 10 1.17 21C SK-20-780 120.55 123.40 2.85 4.33 41 4.88 21C Including 121.40 122.40 1.00 10.75 82 11.84 21C SK-20-780 126.60 148.00 21.40 3.27 8 3.37 21C Including 128.60 130.00 1.40 11.75 21 12.03 21C and 130.00 131.00 1.00 11.80 14 11.99 21C SK-20-781 38.40 42.96 4.56 1.70 5 1.76 HW SK-20-782 48.00 56.05 8.05 2.61 5 2.67 HW SK-20-783 34.00 36.00 2.00 1.07 5 1.14 HW SK-20-783 40.00 50.00 10.00 2.59 16 2.81 HW SK-20-784 32.00 44.50 12.50 2.33 428 8.04 HW Including 40.00 41.50 1.50 3.73 774 14.05 HW and 41.50 43.00 1.50 2.70 1515 22.90 HW SK-20-786 43.40 51.15 7.75 2.04 257 5.47 HW Including 49.00 49.70 0.70 4.72 1925 30.39 HW SK-20-786 54.30 60.30 6.00 1.35 63 2.19 HW SK-20-787 34.13 36.30 2.17 0.64 13 0.81 HW SK-20-787 39.75 46.50 6.75 2.03 41 2.58 HW SK-20-787 50.17 53.70 3.53 1.20 88 2.37 HW SK-20-787 59.70 63.00 3.30 0.51 62 1.34 HW SK-20-788 175.17 219.50 44.33 2.22 23 2.52 21C SK-20-793 63.95 66.08 2.13 1.24 23 1.55 21E SK-20-793 70.50 102.56 32.06 2.29 30 2.69 21E Including 98.50 99.41 0.91 17.15 174 19.47 21E SK-20-807 42.25 44.36 2.11 5.96 253 9.33 21B/NEX SK-20-807 54.35 64.30 9.95 1.27 13 1.43 21B/NEX SK-20-807 68.00 75.00 7.00 1.12 5 1.19 21B/NEX SK-20-725 ABANDONED SK-20-730 ABANDONED SK-20-733 NOT DRILLED SK-20-734 NOT DRILLED SK-20-755 ABANDONED SK-20-758 ABANDONED SK-20-779 ABANDONED SK-20-785 ABANDONED SK-20-789 NOT DRILLED SK-20-790 NOT DRILLED SK-20-791 NOT DRILLED SK-20-792 NOT DRILLED SK-20-794 ASSAYS PENDING SK-20-795 NOT DRILLED SK-20-796 NOT DRILLED SK-20-797 NOT DRILLED SK-20-798 NOT DRILLED SK-20-799 NOT DRILLED SK-20-800 NOT DRILLED SK-20-801 NOT DRILLED SK-20-802 NOT DRILLED SK-20-803 NOT DRILLED SK-20-804 NOT DRILLED SK-20-805 NOT DRILLED SK-20-806 NOT DRILLED

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) SK-20-692 9718.0 10727.4 876.5 102.6 114.0 -72.0 SK-20-698 9717.6 10728.0 885.2 148.3 130.3 -69.2 SK-20-720 9757.6 10745.1 893.2 160.0 150.0 -76.0 SK-20-721 9757.2 10745.9 894.0 152.0 170.1 -83.0 SK-20-722 9756.8 10745.3 894.1 152.0 180.0 -78.1 SK-20-723 10080.4 10292.6 967.7 50.0 42.9 -74.9 SK-20-724 10078.3 10295.9 974.3 46.0 260.1 -82.1 SK-20-725 9718.0 10727.4 876.5 31.0 90.1 -51.2 SK-20-726 9718.4 10727.2 882.0 190.0 92.4 -51.0 SK-20-727 10142.3 10496.9 961.2 153.0 265.8 -71.0 SK-20-728 10142.8 10495.8 963.5 150.0 250.2 -70.1 SK-20-729 9755.3 10753.6 883.7 160.0 57.3 -76.9 SK-20-730 9880.2 10677.4 934.9 16.0 118.5 -88.2 SK-20-731 9952.1 10791.4 891.5 45.0 50.0 -81.0 SK-20-732 9947.0 10815.8 884.2 45.0 100.2 -85.2 SK-20-735 9762.7 10287.7 1019.7 220.0 145.1 -81.0 SK-20-736 10102.9 10643.3 929.6 75.0 90.0 -77.0 SK-20-737 10099.1 10641.9 928.9 115.0 270.2 -57.1 SK-20-738 10099.4 10642.7 929.9 150.0 269.9 -75.0 SK-20-739 10099.3 10642.8 930.8 56.0 269.9 -69.0 SK-20-740 10099.1 10641.2 930.5 120.0 270.0 -63.1 SK-20-741 10099.9 10642.9 930.6 160.0 269.8 -80.3 SK-20-742 10105.3 10305.4 974.4 103.0 134.9 -84.2 SK-20-743 10082.5 10602.1 931.2 100.0 270.4 -79.4 SK-20-744 10082.2 10602.5 932.3 97.0 270.1 -71.2 SK-20-745 10084.7 10612.9 933.5 120.0 270.2 -75.1 SK-20-746 10084.4 10613.4 933.6 94.0 270.2 -61.0 SK-20-747 10117.4 10303.3 973.3 30.0 187.5 -89.5 SK-20-748 9762.6 10287.6 1019.0 222.0 139.8 -85.6 SK-20-749 10112.2 10316.7 976.0 111.0 108.5 -89.8 SK-20-750 10112.6 10316.7 976.0 65.0 28.2 -80.0 SK-20-751 10112.1 10319.0 974.9 60.0 86.9 -75.1 SK-20-752 10112.6 10316.4 976.0 103.0 134.8 -80.1 SK-20-753 9880.2 10675.0 930.4 178.0 333.8 -89.5 SK-20-754 9862.3 10483.1 1002.4 195.4 110.0 -77.1 SK-20-755 10099.3 10642.8 930.6 59.7 270.3 -69.2 SK-20-756 9677.4 10720.5 860.0 230.0 103.9 -60.1 SK-20-757 10099.0 10642.0 930.9 130.0 270.0 -69.0 SK-20-758 9718.0 10727.4 884.8 37.0 95.0 -50.0 SK-20-759 9999.3 10666.7 937.0 92.7 140.0 -71.0 SK-20-760 9999.1 10666.8 936.9 85.0 196.2 -83.1 SK-20-761 10109.3 10649.7 930.5 130.0 270.0 -62.1 SK-20-762 10108.5 10650.3 930.9 125.0 270.0 -55.0 SK-20-763 10109.1 10649.5 931.0 140.0 270.1 -68.0 SK-20-764 10098.9 10642.3 930.5 116.0 276.9 -45.1 SK-20-765 9717.6 10728.8 884.1 190.0 94.1 -49.0 SK-20-766 10110.4 10327.8 970.5 75.0 74.6 -89.8 SK-20-767 10133.2 10449.5 966.3 120.0 223.2 -70.3 SK-20-768 10133.6 10449.0 966.3 105.0 238.8 -60.0 SK-20-769 10134.4 10449.1 966.4 125.0 245.8 -77.0 SK-20-770 10010.9 10715.5 927.5 73.0 265.8 -75.0 SK-20-771 10009.3 10717.1 930.6 83.0 289.9 -56.9 SK-20-772 10010.5 10716.0 927.9 78.0 303.1 -68.1 SK-20-773 10010.1 10716.9 929.6 85.0 302.7 -57.0 SK-20-774 9865.4 10657.0 946.5 190.0 124.6 -54.7 SK-20-775 9866.3 10656.2 947.5 191.0 132.3 -57.1 SK-20-776 10154.1 10573.1 943.4 150.0 229.2 -52.1 SK-20-777 10155.0 10573.7 945.0 150.0 235.8 -50.0 SK-20-778 10154.4 10573.6 943.8 155.0 237.9 -55.1 SK-20-779 9675.2 10721.4 858.4 80.0 104.5 -68.2 SK-20-780 9717.7 10728.4 887.0 150.5 114.1 -72.0 SK-20-781 9962.6 10708.0 915.8 58.0 80.0 -80.1 SK-20-782 9962.6 10708.0 915.8 63.0 94.9 -66.0 SK-20-783 9962.4 10704.9 921.6 60.0 294.9 -68.0 SK-20-784 9963.1 10705.6 920.7 56.0 312.9 -79.0 SK-20-785 9675.2 10721.4 858.4 60.0 104.4 -69.5 SK-20-786 9986.9 10792.7 906.0 63.0 263.9 -85.0 SK-20-787 9984.1 10793.7 908.8 63.0 264.2 -68.0 SK-20-788 9675.2 10721.4 858.4 230.0 104.9 -69.5 SK-20-793 10098.3 10633.9 925.6 111.0 270.0 -54.0 SK-20-794 10098.3 10634.8 926.7 115.0 270.3 -61.0 SK-20-807 9936.6 10908.4 880.4 75.0 300.2 -72.9

