Skeena Discovers New In-Pit Mineralization at Eskay Creek Including 4.80 g/t AuEq over 30.50 metres

07:55 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, February 17, 2021 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 2 campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is now complete. The Company has also recently completed a 5,000 m near-mine exploration program at Eskay Creek and is awaiting results. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek Infill Drilling Highlights

New 21C-HW Zone:

  • 4.33 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag (4.50 g/t AuEq) over 20.05 m (SK-20-692)
  • 4.65 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag (4.80 g/t AuEq) over 30.50 m (SK-20-780)

21C Zone:

  • 3.87 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag (3.96 g/t AuEq) over 24.70 m (SK-20-721)
  • 2.69 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag (3.09 g/t AuEq) over 33.92 m (SK-20-735)
  • 3.20 g/t Au, 83 g/t Ag (4.31 g/t AuEq) over 29.35 m (SK-20-748)

21E Zone:

  • 3.34 g/t Au, 160 g/t Ag (5.48 g/t AuEq) over 24.50 m (SK-20-742)
  • 5.68 g/t Au, 38 g/t Ag (6.18 g/t AuEq) over 28.02 m (SK-20-752)
  • 4.11 g/t Au, 164 g/t Ag (6.30 g/t AuEq) over 28.09 m (SK-20-757)
  • 3.85 g/t Au, 53 g/t Ag (4.55 g/t AuEq) over 26.10 m (SK-20-759)
  • 2.49 g/t Au, 213 g/t Ag (5.34 g/t AuEq) over 25.50 m (SK-20-763)
  • 3.14 g/t Au, 114 g/t Ag (4.65 g/t AuEq) over 40.89 m (SK-20-764)

21B, HW Zones:

  • 3.92 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag (4.27 g/t AuEq) over 25.00 m (SK-20-754)
  • 5.35 g/t Au, 113 g/t Ag (6.86 g/t AuEq) over 15.50 m (SK-20-773)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

New In-Pit Mineralization Discovered Above the 21C Zone

Situated within the open-pit contemplated by the Company's 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment, a previously unrecognized zone of mineralization has been discovered above the 21C Zone. Examples of this recently drilled mineralization (21C-HW Zone) include 4.65 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag (4.80 g/t AuEq) over 30.50 m (SK-20-780), 4.33 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag (4.50 g/t AuEq) over 20.05 m (SK-20-692), and 1.39 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag (1.49 g/t AuEq) over 29.25 m (and SK-20-698).

A subvertical, reactivated synvolcanic structure, this newly documented zone of discordant, replacement-style mineralization occurs uncharacteristically in the hanging-wall andesites and interflow sediments above the historically mined Contact Mudstones. To date, the 21C-HW Zone mineralization has been outlined over a strike length of 160 m and is open for expansion along strike and dip. Prior to the discovery of this mineralization, the only other occurrence of an economically mineralized synvolcanic structure in the hanging wall rocks of the Eskay Creek deposits occurs at the fittingly named HW (Hanging Wall) Zone, which is situated stratigraphically above the Contact Mudstones of the 21B Zone.

"Although this newly developing zone is in its infancy, there are many positive implications associated with this finding from both a resource development and exploration perspective" comments Paul Geddes, the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Resource Development. "Firstly, this portion of the pit constrained resource was considered unmineralized waste rock due to a lack of drill hole sampling by previous operators and it will now likely translate into additional resources in the Company's upcoming resource update, which is expected to be released this spring. Secondly, this new information clearly demonstrates that the Eskay Creek mineralizing events in the hanging wall rocks were not constrained to a single locale as exemplified by the original HW Zone. This discovery fortifies the sizable exploration potential of this large-scale mineralizing system for both near mine and regional resource expansion."

21E Zone Continues to Validate High Tenor of Pit Constrained Mineralization

Equally as impressive are the tenor and widths that have recently been drilled in the 21E Zone as is highlighted by 27.13 g/t Au, 271 g/t Ag (30.74 g/t AuEq) over 10.00 m (SK-20-746) including impressive subintervals grading 109.00 g/t Au, 199 g/t Ag (111.65 g/t AuEq) over 1.00 m and 89.10 g/t Au, 2,450 g/t Ag (121.77 g/t AuEq) over 0.80 m. This intercept represents a 20 m step out and potential expansion of in-pit resources due to its location outside the limits of the existing resource model. The 21E Zone is situated on the eastern flank of the Eskay Creek deposits and represent a combination of primary exhalative mineralization overprinted and enriched by auriferous fluids during protracted reactivation of synvolcanic structures.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by the end of 2021. Additionally, Skeena continues exploration programs at the past-producing Snip gold mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Ltd.,

Walter Coles Jr.
President & CEO

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com
Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725
Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Core Length

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

Zone

SK-20-692

78.40

98.45

20.05

4.33

13

4.50

21C

Including

79.40

80.40

1.00

9.89

19

10.14

21C

SK-20-698

79.05

108.30

29.25

1.39

8

1.49

21C

SK-20-698

120.25

135.30

15.05

1.77

71

2.72

21C

SK-20-720

121.65

160.00

38.35

2.43

33

2.86

21C

Including

142.94

143.82

0.88

21.20

8

21.31

21C

and

143.82

145.00

1.18

9.99

13

10.16

21C

SK-20-721

127.30

152.00

24.70

3.87

7

3.96

21C

Including

138.24

139.07

0.83

15.10

<5

15.10

21C

and

139.07

139.72

0.65

10.05

<5

10.05

21C

and

139.72

140.37

0.65

10.60

<5

10.60

21C

and

140.37

141.36

0.99

13.90

7

13.99

21C

SK-20-722

123.66

129.50

5.84

1.15

14

1.34

21C

SK-20-722

137.00

152.00

15.00

3.38

10

3.52

21C

Including

138.00

138.50

0.50

49.30

27

49.66

21C

SK-20-723

18.00

21.10

3.10

3.37

100

4.70

21E

SK-20-723

27.80

40.86

13.06

1.54

109

2.99

21E

Including

37.00

37.50

0.50

2.59

1515

22.79

21E

SK-20-724

20.00

24.26

4.26

4.27

110

5.73

21E

Including

22.00

23.00

1.00

7.81

199

10.46

21E

SK-20-724

35.50

46.00

10.50

1.77

258

5.21

21E

Including

45.00

45.50

0.50

3.36

3050

44.03

21E

SK-20-726

162.00

172.06

10.06

0.75

5

0.82

21C

SK-20-726

175.00

179.03

4.03

1.24

5

1.31

21C

SK-20-727

119.12

134.50

15.38

1.18

11

1.32

21E

SK-20-727

143.50

153.00

9.50

0.70

40

1.23

21E

SK-20-728

112.00

126.50

14.50

1.12

31

1.53

21E

SK-20-728

129.50

150.00

20.50

1.17

107

2.60

21E

Including

136.87

137.50

0.63

1.84

999

15.16

21E

SK-20-729

141.72

147.52

5.80

1.32

8

1.43

21C

SK-20-731

7.64

22.85

15.21

1.43

370

6.36

HW

Including

13.00

16.00

3.00

2.55

1475

22.22

HW

SK-20-731

32.58

45.00

12.42

0.66

35

1.12

HW

SK-20-732

8.70

17.42

8.72

6.33

884

18.11

HW

Including

8.70

10.00

1.30

11.05

5460

83.85

HW

and

10.00

11.00

1.00

12.75

253

16.12

HW

and

11.00

12.50

1.50

13.85

128

15.56

HW

SK-20-732

20.50

23.00

2.50

0.73

20

0.99

HW

SK-20-732

27.00

38.00

11.00

0.82

9

0.94

HW

SK-20-735

126.00

134.23

8.23

4.51

480

10.91

21C

Including

127.00

128.00

1.00

7.03

923

19.34

21C

and

128.00

128.97

0.97

0.99

1180

16.72

21C

and

130.20

131.00

0.80

3.70

932

16.13

21C

and

131.00

131.60

0.60

16.85

966

29.73

21C

and

132.10

133.10

1.00

7.73

172

10.02

21C

SK-20-735

147.80

159.00

11.20

4.23

231

7.31

21C

Including

147.80

148.80

1.00

1.04

759

11.16

21C

and

148.80

149.80

1.00

1.30

1030

15.03

21C

and

149.80

150.53

0.73

1.50

768

11.74

21C

and

154.23

155.00

0.77

31.00

46

31.61

21C

and

155.00

156.00

1.00

13.05

13

13.22

21C

SK-20-735

162.08

196.00

33.92

2.69

30

3.09

21C

Including

176.50

178.00

1.50

23.00

90

24.20

21C

and

178.00

178.50

0.50

7.36

225

10.36

21C

SK-20-735

200.50

207.96

7.46

0.96

7

1.04

21C

SK-20-735

210.50

215.00

4.50

1.39

5

1.46

21C

SK-20-736

47.50

52.00

4.50

3.82

211

6.63

21E

SK-20-736

55.55

58.50

2.95

0.61

113

2.12

21E

SK-20-737

67.45

74.21

6.76

1.40

15

1.60

21E

SK-20-737

92.45

105.50

13.05

1.03

141

2.91

21E

Including

102.50

104.00

1.50

1.26

1040

15.13

21E

SK-20-738

109.00

135.45

26.45

2.53

42

3.09

21E

SK-20-739

53.81

56.00

2.19

1.56

6

1.64

21E

SK-20-740

100.64

115.50

14.86

8.02

541

15.23

21E

Including

106.50

107.97

1.47

17.80

4820

82.07

21E

and

107.97

109.50

1.53

20.10

387

25.26

21E

and

111.00

112.50

1.50

13.15

7

13.24

21E

and

112.50

114.00

1.50

12.90

13

13.07

21E

SK-20-741

65.00

67.27

2.27

1.34

10

1.47

21E

SK-20-741

148.50

160.00

11.50

1.74

21

2.01

21E

SK-20-742

4.76

14.25

9.49

1.36

26

1.71

21E

SK-20-742

22.00

30.52

8.52

0.57

48

1.21

21E

SK-20-742

53.00

56.00

3.00

1.12

7

1.21

21E

SK-20-742

60.00

84.50

24.50

3.34

160

5.48

21E

Including

62.00

63.00

1.00

3.58

723

13.22

21E

and

63.00

64.00

1.00

3.91

592

11.80

21E

and

64.00

64.91

0.91

3.22

820

14.15

21E

and

64.91

65.86

0.95

2.78

691

11.99

21E

and

79.60

81.00

1.40

9.46

60

10.26

21E

SK-20-743

73.00

83.00

10.00

1.35

39

1.87

21E

SK-20-743

86.00

100.00

14.00

1.61

6

1.69

21E

SK-20-744

33.20

35.20

2.00

0.33

44

0.92

21E

SK-20-744

73.65

93.50

19.85

1.78

11

1.94

21E

SK-20-745

79.35

104.50

25.15

1.55

19

1.81

21E

SK-20-745

109.20

111.50

2.30

0.53

45

1.13

21E

SK-20-746

56.00

66.00

10.00

27.13

271

30.74

21E

Including

59.44

60.40

0.96

29.30

36

29.78

21E

and

60.40

61.40

1.00

109.00

199

111.65

21E

and

61.40

62.20

0.80

89.10

2450

121.77

21E

and

62.20

63.10

0.90

40.80

350

45.47

21E

and

63.10

64.00

0.90

11.95

42

12.51

21E

SK-20-746

81.06

86.45

5.39

2.13

36

2.60

21E

Including

85.40

85.90

0.50

8.51

143

10.42

21E

SK-20-747

3.77

8.50

4.73

0.43

218

3.33

21E

SK-20-747

13.00

26.30

13.30

0.87

154

2.92

21E

Including

20.50

22.00

1.50

1.89

1065

16.09

21E

SK-20-748

118.00

120.50

2.50

0.10

246

3.38

21C

SK-20-748

126.91

133.28

6.37

3.35

596

11.30

21C

Including

126.91

127.50

0.59

6.04

770

16.31

21C

and

127.50

128.50

1.00

3.14

1505

23.21

21C

and

128.50

129.00

0.50

1.08

808

11.85

21C

and

129.00

129.67

0.67

12.50

549

19.82

21C

SK-20-748

145.15

174.50

29.35

3.20

83

4.31

21C

Including

159.00

160.00

1.00

12.45

40

12.98

21C

and

170.81

171.73

0.92

8.68

192

11.24

21C

and

171.73

173.00

1.27

11.15

14

11.34

21C

SK-20-748

180.50

198.61

18.11

0.90

19

1.16

21C

SK-20-748

201.50

220.50

19.00

1.13

5

1.20

21C

SK-20-749

9.18

27.15

17.97

1.15

176

3.50

21E

Including

24.90

25.70

0.80

2.55

2180

31.62

21E

SK-20-749

49.30

94.00

44.70

2.01

54

2.73

21E

Including

90.00

91.00

1.00

1.95

1075

16.28

21E

SK-20-750

10.58

24.00

13.42

1.06

75

2.06

21E

SK-20-750

54.60

65.00

10.40

6.01

6

6.09

21E

Including

60.63

62.00

1.37

14.10

<5

14.10

21E

SK-20-751

9.00

15.68

6.68

0.84

21

1.12

21E

SK-20-751

18.50

21.50

3.00

0.91

40

1.43

21E

SK-20-751

45.50

57.00

11.50

2.25

5

2.32

21E

SK-20-752

8.26

14.00

5.74

0.84

79

1.90

21E

SK-20-752

19.50

27.00

7.50

0.85

29

1.24

21E

SK-20-752

47.98

76.00

28.02

5.68

38

6.18

21E

Including

59.68

60.64

0.96

21.30

129

23.02

21E

and

64.90

66.00

1.10

11.00

8

11.11

21E

and

67.50

69.00

1.50

17.40

104

18.79

21E

and

69.00

70.50

1.50

14.50

64

15.35

21E

and

70.50

71.75

1.25

9.64

41

10.19

21E

SK-20-753

142.70

160.00

17.30

2.54

5

2.61

21B

SK-20-753

165.50

168.00

2.50

0.79

5

0.85

21B

SK-20-754

147.00

172.00

25.00

3.92

26

4.27

21B

Including

166.00

167.50

1.50

9.76

56

10.51

21B

and

167.50

169.00

1.50

11.30

84

12.42

21B

SK-20-754

176.50

179.50

3.00

0.77

5

0.84

21B

SK-20-756

168.32

171.00

2.68

8.26

5

8.32

21C

Including

168.32

169.50

1.18

12.05

5

12.12

21C

SK-20-756

181.50

187.50

6.00

0.99

5

1.05

21C

SK-20-757

56.21

58.65

2.44

1.73

37

2.21

21E

SK-20-757

101.91

130.00

28.09

4.11

164

6.30

21E

Including

103.79

105.00

1.21

12.65

121

14.26

21E

and

112.20

113.26

1.06

21.30

630

29.70

21E

and

121.60

122.75

1.15

16.15

800

26.82

21E

and

122.75

124.18

1.43

4.07

1460

23.54

21E

SK-20-759

57.00

59.80

2.80

0.92

5

0.99

21E

SK-20-759

63.55

89.65

26.10

3.85

53

4.55

21E

Including

71.00

72.00

1.00

11.00

82

12.09

21E

and

81.00

82.00

1.00

12.20

230

15.27

21E

and

82.00

83.00

1.00

9.18

150

11.18

21E

and

84.00

85.00

1.00

11.00

178

13.37

21E

and

85.00

85.65

0.65

10.70

144

12.62

21E

SK-20-760

64.15

81.50

17.35

1.89

37

2.37

21E

Including

71.50

72.85

1.35

9.94

110

11.41

21E

SK-20-761

59.30

61.35

2.05

1.17

26

1.52

21E

SK-20-761

64.90

70.25

5.35

0.61

13

0.79

21E

SK-20-761

108.25

111.95

3.70

3.41

15

3.61

21E

SK-20-762

103.96

108.50

4.54

0.92

24

1.25

21E

SK-20-763

83.10

86.00

2.90

1.60

11

1.75

21E

SK-20-763

114.50

140.00

25.50

2.49

213

5.34

21E

Including

115.90

117.40

1.50

9.33

76

10.34

21E

and

128.75

129.50

0.75

13.35

4300

70.68

21E

and

131.00

131.90

0.90

4.30

434

10.09

21E

SK-20-764

74.11

115.00

40.89

3.14

114

4.65

21E

Including

101.03

103.00

1.97

9.49

684

18.61

21E

and

103.00

105.00

2.00

19.15

86

20.30

21E

and

112.00

114.00

2.00

4.06

720

13.66

21E

SK-20-765

158.50

162.60

4.10

1.03

5

1.10

21C

SK-20-765

168.50

177.68

9.18

1.18

5

1.25

21C

SK-20-766

9.00

14.00

5.00

0.65

17

0.87

21E

SK-20-766

18.20

26.50

8.30

0.72

115

2.25

21E

SK-20-766

54.50

73.60

19.10

1.64

19

1.90

21E

SK-20-767

87.55

108.50

20.95

1.99

34

2.44

21E

SK-20-767

113.00

120.00

7.00

2.54

8

2.64

21E

SK-20-768

39.00

43.00

4.00

0.63

29

1.01

21E

SK-20-768

66.70

69.50

2.80

0.29

511

7.10

21E

SK-20-768

83.00

97.50

14.50

5.60

22

5.89

21E

Including

93.00

94.50

1.50

12.25

15

12.45

21E

and

94.50

96.00

1.50

23.30

23

23.61

21E

SK-20-769

84.50

90.00

5.50

1.25

8

1.36

21E

SK-20-769

96.00

99.00

3.00

0.57

60

1.36

21E

SK-20-769

108.00

124.00

16.00

1.84

90

3.04

21E

SK-20-770

59.00

72.17

13.17

4.98

28

5.35

HW

Including

67.42

68.21

0.79

12.85

36

13.33

HW

SK-20-771

62.88

82.10

19.22

4.15

94

5.40

HW

Including

69.97

70.66

0.69

81.10

1595

102.37

HW

SK-20-772

71.74

78.00

6.26

3.65

358

8.43

HW

Including

74.00

75.00

1.00

4.40

1065

18.60

HW

and

75.00

76.13

1.13

6.45

300

10.45

HW

SK-20-773

69.50

85.00

15.50

5.35

113

6.86

HW

Including

73.00

74.00

1.00

25.90

166

28.11

HW

and

74.00

76.26

2.26

11.15

569

18.74

HW

SK-20-774

118.00

120.30

2.30

5.77

67

6.66

21B

Including

119.75

120.30

0.55

15.15

243

18.39

21B

SK-20-774

128.60

138.50

9.90

3.14

36

3.62

21B

Including

134.00

135.50

1.50

9.59

97

10.88

21B

SK-20-774

143.00

153.00

10.00

1.30

13

1.48

21B

SK-20-774

173.00

183.50

10.50

2.37

58

3.14

21B

Including

178.00

179.00

1.00

15.95

550

23.28

21B

SK-20-775

122.50

125.50

3.00

1.65

8

1.76

21B

SK-20-775

133.50

154.00

20.50

2.15

110

3.62

21B

Including

134.00

135.00

1.00

16.30

305

20.37

21B

and

136.50

137.00

0.50

3.63

1400

22.30

21B

and

137.00

137.50

0.50

4.14

1360

22.27

21B

SK-20-775

162.00

165.00

3.00

0.69

12

0.85

21B

SK-20-775

168.50

177.50

9.00

1.82

9

1.94

21B

SK-20-775

182.00

186.50

4.50

1.40

5

1.47

21B

SK-20-776

140.00

150.00

10.00

9.00

68

9.91

21E

Including

141.00

142.50

1.50

20.90

83

22.01

21E

and

144.00

145.50

1.50

10.85

50

11.52

21E

and

145.50

147.00

1.50

14.15

100

15.48

21E

SK-20-777

31.00

33.21

2.21

1.51

24

1.83

21E

SK-20-778

28.00

30.50

2.50

0.89

30

1.29

21E

SK-20-778

142.85

154.00

11.15

3.80

30

4.20

21E

SK-20-780

78.50

109.00

30.50

4.65

11

4.80

21C

Including

86.60

88.10

1.50

19.85

20

20.12

21C

SK-20-780

112.40

114.65

2.25

1.04

10

1.17

21C

SK-20-780

120.55

123.40

2.85

4.33

41

4.88

21C

Including

121.40

122.40

1.00

10.75

82

11.84

21C

SK-20-780

126.60

148.00

21.40

3.27

8

3.37

21C

Including

128.60

130.00

1.40

11.75

21

12.03

21C

and

130.00

131.00

1.00

11.80

14

11.99

21C

SK-20-781

38.40

42.96

4.56

1.70

5

1.76

HW

SK-20-782

48.00

56.05

8.05

2.61

5

2.67

HW

SK-20-783

34.00

36.00

2.00

1.07

5

1.14

HW

SK-20-783

40.00

50.00

10.00

2.59

16

2.81

HW

SK-20-784

32.00

44.50

12.50

2.33

428

8.04

HW

Including

40.00

41.50

1.50

3.73

774

14.05

HW

and

41.50

43.00

1.50

2.70

1515

22.90

HW

SK-20-786

43.40

51.15

7.75

2.04

257

5.47

HW

Including

49.00

49.70

0.70

4.72

1925

30.39

HW

SK-20-786

54.30

60.30

6.00

1.35

63

2.19

HW

SK-20-787

34.13

36.30

2.17

0.64

13

0.81

HW

SK-20-787

39.75

46.50

6.75

2.03

41

2.58

HW

SK-20-787

50.17

53.70

3.53

1.20

88

2.37

HW

SK-20-787

59.70

63.00

3.30

0.51

62

1.34

HW

SK-20-788

175.17

219.50

44.33

2.22

23

2.52

21C

SK-20-793

63.95

66.08

2.13

1.24

23

1.55

21E

SK-20-793

70.50

102.56

32.06

2.29

30

2.69

21E

Including

98.50

99.41

0.91

17.15

174

19.47

21E

SK-20-807

42.25

44.36

2.11

5.96

253

9.33

21B/NEX

SK-20-807

54.35

64.30

9.95

1.27

13

1.43

21B/NEX

SK-20-807

68.00

75.00

7.00

1.12

5

1.19

21B/NEX

SK-20-725

ABANDONED

SK-20-730

ABANDONED

SK-20-733

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-734

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-755

ABANDONED

SK-20-758

ABANDONED

SK-20-779

ABANDONED

SK-20-785

ABANDONED

SK-20-789

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-790

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-791

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-792

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-794

ASSAYS PENDING

SK-20-795

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-796

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-797

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-798

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-799

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-800

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-801

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-802

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-803

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-804

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-805

NOT DRILLED

SK-20-806

NOT DRILLED

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Length (m)

Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

SK-20-692

9718.0

10727.4

876.5

102.6

114.0

-72.0

SK-20-698

9717.6

10728.0

885.2

148.3

130.3

-69.2

SK-20-720

9757.6

10745.1

893.2

160.0

150.0

-76.0

SK-20-721

9757.2

10745.9

894.0

152.0

170.1

-83.0

SK-20-722

9756.8

10745.3

894.1

152.0

180.0

-78.1

SK-20-723

10080.4

10292.6

967.7

50.0

42.9

-74.9

SK-20-724

10078.3

10295.9

974.3

46.0

260.1

-82.1

SK-20-725

9718.0

10727.4

876.5

31.0

90.1

-51.2

SK-20-726

9718.4

10727.2

882.0

190.0

92.4

-51.0

SK-20-727

10142.3

10496.9

961.2

153.0

265.8

-71.0

SK-20-728

10142.8

10495.8

963.5

150.0

250.2

-70.1

SK-20-729

9755.3

10753.6

883.7

160.0

57.3

-76.9

SK-20-730

9880.2

10677.4

934.9

16.0

118.5

-88.2

SK-20-731

9952.1

10791.4

891.5

45.0

50.0

-81.0

SK-20-732

9947.0

10815.8

884.2

45.0

100.2

-85.2

SK-20-735

9762.7

10287.7

1019.7

220.0

145.1

-81.0

SK-20-736

10102.9

10643.3

929.6

75.0

90.0

-77.0

SK-20-737

10099.1

10641.9

928.9

115.0

270.2

-57.1

SK-20-738

10099.4

10642.7

929.9

150.0

269.9

-75.0

SK-20-739

10099.3

10642.8

930.8

56.0

269.9

-69.0

SK-20-740

10099.1

10641.2

930.5

120.0

270.0

-63.1

SK-20-741

10099.9

10642.9

930.6

160.0

269.8

-80.3

SK-20-742

10105.3

10305.4

974.4

103.0

134.9

-84.2

SK-20-743

10082.5

10602.1

931.2

100.0

270.4

-79.4

SK-20-744

10082.2

10602.5

932.3

97.0

270.1

-71.2

SK-20-745

10084.7

10612.9

933.5

120.0

270.2

-75.1

SK-20-746

10084.4

10613.4

933.6

94.0

270.2

-61.0

SK-20-747

10117.4

10303.3

973.3

30.0

187.5

-89.5

SK-20-748

9762.6

10287.6

1019.0

222.0

139.8

-85.6

SK-20-749

10112.2

10316.7

976.0

111.0

108.5

-89.8

SK-20-750

10112.6

10316.7

976.0

65.0

28.2

-80.0

SK-20-751

10112.1

10319.0

974.9

60.0

86.9

-75.1

SK-20-752

10112.6

10316.4

976.0

103.0

134.8

-80.1

SK-20-753

9880.2

10675.0

930.4

178.0

333.8

-89.5

SK-20-754

9862.3

10483.1

1002.4

195.4

110.0

-77.1

SK-20-755

10099.3

10642.8

930.6

59.7

270.3

-69.2

SK-20-756

9677.4

10720.5

860.0

230.0

103.9

-60.1

SK-20-757

10099.0

10642.0

930.9

130.0

270.0

-69.0

SK-20-758

9718.0

10727.4

884.8

37.0

95.0

-50.0

SK-20-759

9999.3

10666.7

937.0

92.7

140.0

-71.0

SK-20-760

9999.1

10666.8

936.9

85.0

196.2

-83.1

SK-20-761

10109.3

10649.7

930.5

130.0

270.0

-62.1

SK-20-762

10108.5

10650.3

930.9

125.0

270.0

-55.0

SK-20-763

10109.1

10649.5

931.0

140.0

270.1

-68.0

SK-20-764

10098.9

10642.3

930.5

116.0

276.9

-45.1

SK-20-765

9717.6

10728.8

884.1

190.0

94.1

-49.0

SK-20-766

10110.4

10327.8

970.5

75.0

74.6

-89.8

SK-20-767

10133.2

10449.5

966.3

120.0

223.2

-70.3

SK-20-768

10133.6

10449.0

966.3

105.0

238.8

-60.0

SK-20-769

10134.4

10449.1

966.4

125.0

245.8

-77.0

SK-20-770

10010.9

10715.5

927.5

73.0

265.8

-75.0

SK-20-771

10009.3

10717.1

930.6

83.0

289.9

-56.9

SK-20-772

10010.5

10716.0

927.9

78.0

303.1

-68.1

SK-20-773

10010.1

10716.9

929.6

85.0

302.7

-57.0

SK-20-774

9865.4

10657.0

946.5

190.0

124.6

-54.7

SK-20-775

9866.3

10656.2

947.5

191.0

132.3

-57.1

SK-20-776

10154.1

10573.1

943.4

150.0

229.2

-52.1

SK-20-777

10155.0

10573.7

945.0

150.0

235.8

-50.0

SK-20-778

10154.4

10573.6

943.8

155.0

237.9

-55.1

SK-20-779

9675.2

10721.4

858.4

80.0

104.5

-68.2

SK-20-780

9717.7

10728.4

887.0

150.5

114.1

-72.0

SK-20-781

9962.6

10708.0

915.8

58.0

80.0

-80.1

SK-20-782

9962.6

10708.0

915.8

63.0

94.9

-66.0

SK-20-783

9962.4

10704.9

921.6

60.0

294.9

-68.0

SK-20-784

9963.1

10705.6

920.7

56.0

312.9

-79.0

SK-20-785

9675.2

10721.4

858.4

60.0

104.4

-69.5

SK-20-786

9986.9

10792.7

906.0

63.0

263.9

-85.0

SK-20-787

9984.1

10793.7

908.8

63.0

264.2

-68.0

SK-20-788

9675.2

10721.4

858.4

230.0

104.9

-69.5

SK-20-793

10098.3

10633.9

925.6

111.0

270.0

-54.0

SK-20-794

10098.3

10634.8

926.7

115.0

270.3

-61.0

SK-20-807

9936.6

10908.4

880.4

75.0

300.2

-72.9

SOURCE: Skeena Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630121/Skeena-Discovers-New-In-Pit-Mineralization-at-Eskay-Creek-Including-480-gt-AuEq-over-3050-metres


