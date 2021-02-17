C3 Metals Appoints Jorge Carbonell as Country Manager Peru

Toronto, February 17, 2021 - C3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: CCCM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jorge Carbonell as Country Manager for Peru. Jorge brings broad knowledge of in-country technical and management experience having held senior exploration roles with Rio Tinto in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Iran over the past 30 years. He will direct the upcoming Jasperoide drilling programme.

Mr. Kevin Tomlinson, CEO, commented, "The addition of Jorge to the Team with his extensive knowledge of skarn and porphyry systems throughout South America is an important appointment. It enables us to not only perform our technical programmes effectively but gives a priority to meeting the needs of all in- country stakeholders."

Jorge Carbonell Background

Jorge Carbonell studied geology at the Escuela Politecnica Nacional in Quito, Ecuador and resides in Lima, Peru. He has over 30 years experience exploring for base and precious metals, coal, bauxite and iron ore deposits in Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Iran and Guyana.

Jorge brings a wealth of experience to the Company having held senior exploration roles with Rio Tinto, including 12 years as Exploration / General Manager for South America. He has been involved in the discovery and delineation of several large porphyry and skarn copper-gold deposits in South America, including Constancia (Hudbay), Mina Justa (Minsur), Tía María (Southern Copper), Pampa de Pongo (Jinzhao), Corani (Bear Creek) and Ollachea (Minera IRL) in Peru and Rio Blanco in Ecuador. Jorge was honoured with the Rio Tinto Discovery Award in 2008 and was instrumental in establishing effective relations with remote communities and developing sustainable corporate social responsibility programmes.

Covid-19 Protocols

The Company has put in place comprehensive protocols to mitigate the risk of transmission of COVID- 19 on site, including establishing a stand alone exploration camp, COVID testing and tracing guidelines, regular screening of all staff and contractors and a medical professional on site regularly to monitor the Health and Safety of our employees and local communities, which is of primary concern.

About C3 Metals Inc.

C3 Metals Inc. is focused on creating substantive long-term value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the poorly explored 5,700-hectare Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore).

C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, a 100% interest in two porphyry copper-gold properties, with one under option to Tocvan Ventures, covering 304 km2 within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia and a 100% interest in the 46 km2 Stewart Brook gold project in the Meguma gold belt of Nova Scotia.

