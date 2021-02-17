Vertical Exploration Provides St-Onge Wollastonite Quarry Permitting Update

VANCOUVER, February 17, 2021 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical"or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding its quarry permitting application to the Government of Quebec for its St-Onge Wollastonite project located in the Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec.

Vertical's operations partner, Magnor Exploration Inc. (Magnor), has worked closely with its engineering team to prepare all required paperwork for the Company's final quarry permit submission under Section 22 of the Environmental Quality Act for a Certificate of Authorization (CA) from the Quebec Ministry of Environment and Fight against Climate Change (MELCC), as well as the final paperwork required for a BEX (Bail d'Exploitation Miniere Permit) from the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MERN).

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented: "Our operations partner Magnor has done an excellent job completing the extensive paperwork required for a quarry permit for our St-Onge Wollastonite project. Despite the inevitable delays caused by the current pandemic and related protocols, we have been able to move ahead as efficiently as possible and provide all the key information required by the Quebec Government. We look forward to providing a further update in the near future".

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE: Vertical Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630110/Vertical-Exploration-Provides-St-Onge-Wollastonite-Quarry-Permitting-Update