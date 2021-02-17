St-Georges Receives a Letter of Intent & Feasibility Study Partnership Proposal from Regional Industrial Development Agency

Montréal, February 17, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) has received a formal offer to enter into a partnership to complete a feasibility study on a proposed site and plant in Baie-Comeau, Québec, where the company could start its EV battery recycling operations in 2021.

The Letter of Intent received on February 16, 2021, from Innovation & Dévelopment Manicouagan underlines the local community's support for the installing of St-George's first battery plant. St-Georges has identified a specific site for the recycling battery plant, which is already permitted for similar types of operations. Innovation & Dévelopment Manicouagan proposes defining the parameters of the study to encompass all the financial, strategic, technical, and environmental aspects of the project. The partners expect to initiate work on the study by mid-March. Furthermore, they will assist the company in all of its negotiations and permitting process with the provincial and local governments.

Paul Pelosi Jr., President of St-Georges wholly owned EV battery recycling subsidiary, EVSX Corp, commented: "Innovation & Dévelopment Manicouagan's intent to partner with St-Georges to complete this feasibility study, validates our initiative to recover and recycle key materials from EV batteries in an ecologically sound manner. The team at St-Georges has done an outstanding job of pulling everything together expeditiously … we are purposefully setting a fast pace, now and in the future, for the development of our battery recycling technology."

St-Georges and EVSX expect to update their shareholders regularly as the project and the final technological development updates are becoming available.

About EVSX Corp.

EVSX Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp., focuses on electric vehicle battery recycling and building partnerships to develop lithium mineral resources. EVSX, under the direction of Paul Pelosi, Jr. and Enrico Di Cesare, is also tasked with furthering research and development in lithium-ion recycling and developing intellectual property in line with St-Georges' environmental values. Recent developments have significantly shortened the timeline for the recycling recovery of the rare earth metals such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium used in electric vehicle batteries.

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. The Company controls all the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on Québec's North Shore. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1

