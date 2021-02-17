Kore Mining Announces Appointment of Vice President, Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, Feb. 17, 2021 - Kore Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE) (OTCQX: KOREF) ("KORE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Liz Monger as Vice President, Investor Relations, effective February 17 2021.

Ms. Monger has 25 years of investor relations, communications and compliance experience and was most recently the Manager of Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary at Midas Gold Corp. from June 2011 to January 2021. During her time at Midas Gold, Ms. Monger led investor relations for the Company and was a key part of the project communications team that built an alliance of Idaho mining companies. Prior to joining Midas Gold, Ms. Monger spent six years with Rainy River Resources Ltd., departing as Director of Investor Relations, and before that was responsible for Corporate Communications, Compliance and Land Management at Rubicon Minerals Corporation.

Ms. Monger has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of British Columbia and is a member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute. Ms. Monger serves on the chapter advisory board of the BC & Yukon chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and is the President and a Director of the Society of Investor Relations Executives in Mining (SIREM).

Scott Trebilcock, President & CEO of KORE Mining stated, "We are extremely excited to welcome Ms. Monger to the KORE management team. Ms. Monger has strong institutional investor and industry relationships. Her experience leading investor relations and building new relationships will contribute significantly to KORE's objective to grow and diversify our shareholder base."

KORE has granted 250,000 stock options at a price of $1.00 per share exercisable for a period of five years to Ms. Monger. These options are subject to regulatory approval and are granted under the Company's long-term incentive plan and include vesting provisions.

About KORE Mining

KORE is 100% owner of the Imperial and Long Valley gold projects assets in California. Both projects have positive economic assessments and putting KORE on the path to over 250,000 ounces annually of gold production. KORE is supported by strategic investor Eric Sprott who owns 26% of KORE's basic shares. KORE management and Board are aligned with shareholders, owning an additional 38% of the basic shares outstanding. KORE is aggressively exploring across its portfolio of assets and actively developing its Imperial Gold project.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "indicates" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the objective to grow and diversify the shareholder base, the mine plans to attain 250,000 ounces of gold production, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the all levels of government to explores and develop assets. Such forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

Such factors include, among others: risks related to exploration and development activities at the Company's projects, and factors relating to whether or not mineralization extraction will be commercially viable; risks related to mining operations and the hazards and risks normally encountered in the exploration, development and production of minerals, such as unusual and unexpected geological formations, rock falls, seismic activity, flooding and other conditions involved in the extraction and removal of materials; uncertainties regarding regulatory matters, including obtaining permits and complying with laws and regulations governing exploration, development, production, taxes, labour standards, occupational health, waste disposal, toxic substances, land use, environmental protection, site safety and other matters, and the potential for existing laws and regulations to be amended or more stringently implemented by the relevant authorities; uncertainties regarding estimating mineral resources, which estimates may require revision (either up or down) based on actual production experience; risks relating to fluctuating metals prices and the ability to operate the Company's projects at a profit in the event of declining metals prices and the need to reassess feasibility of a particular project that estimated resources will be recovered or that they will be recovered at the rates estimated; risks related to title to the Company's properties, including the risk that the Company's title may be challenged or impugned by third parties; the ability of the Company to access necessary resources, including mining equipment and crews, on a timely basis and at reasonable cost; competition within the mining industry for the discovery and acquisition of properties from other mining companies, many of which have greater financial, technical and other resources than the Company, for, among other things, the acquisition of mineral claims, leases and other mineral interests as well as for the recruitment and retention of qualified employees and other personnel; access to suitable infrastructure, such as roads, energy and water supplies in the vicinity of the Company's properties; and risks related to the stage of the Company's development, including risks relating to limited financial resources, limited availability of additional financing and potential dilution to existing shareholders; reliance on its management and key personnel; inability to obtain adequate or any insurance; exposure to litigation or similar claims; currently unprofitable operations; risks regarding the ability of the Company and its management to manage growth; and potential conflicts of interest.

In addition to the above summary, additional risks and uncertainties are described in the "Risks" section of the Company's management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 prepared as of April 27, 2020 available under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

