Cyon Resources Appoints Mr. Brian Thurston to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, February 17, 2021 - Cyon Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:CYON) (OTC:CYNXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Thurston, P.Geo. to the board of directors effective immediately. Mr. Thurston is a professional geologist and holds an honours Bachelor's of Science degree in Geology from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Thurston has over 28 years' experience working as a geologist around the world including North, Central and South America, Africa and India.

Mr. Thurston was instrumental in the initial exploration, land acquisition and development of Aurelian Resources Ecuador grass roots exploration project that was ultimately acquired by Kinross Gold for $1.2 billion.

The Company also announces the granting of 1,000,000 (one million) stock options to Mr. Thurston with an exercise price of $0.21 per share.

