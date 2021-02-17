Brigadier Intercepts 12.62 g/t Gold and 78 g/t Silver with 4.5% Copper Across 0.8 Metres at Picachos

Underground Sampling from Undrilled Surrounding Veins Returns 109.14 g/t Gold and 20 g/t Silver Across 0.5 Metres

VANCOUVER, February 17, 2021 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to provide additional diamond drill and underground sampling results from ongoing phase one exploration at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property"). Brigadier has completed and received assay results for 3085 metres of diamond drilling in 28 holes on the Picachos Project. Assays results for holes 21 through 28 and recent underground sampling are provided in Table 1.

Phase-one exploration highlights to date:

Confirmed seven-kilometre-long vein system of precious metals mineralization

Widely spaced holes show vein continuity on strike and at depth with robust width

High grade nature of precious metals mineralization consistently observed in assays

Confirmed meaningful gold/silver mineralization in hanging wall and footwall of vein systems

Discovered previously unexplored high-grade gold and silver historic workings

Multiple new surface and subsurface targets discovered during reconnaissance and mapping

Copper porphyry target sampling suggests high priority follow-up exploration

Geologist and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), Michelle Robinson comments "results of our phase-one program at Picachos imply a robust and geographically expansive mineralized system for which we have only just scratched the surface. I am very pleased with our results, in particular the number of targets demanding follow up drilling or for newly discovered zones, a first ever drill hole. The Cocolmeca vein structure (CVS) is persistent and strongly mineralized and I look forward to expanding the depth and strike length in 2021, as well as continuing the exploration of the rest of the CVS, particularly in the central Cocolmeca area."

Of the 28 holes drilled to date, fourteen (1704 metres) were drilled to test the San Agustín Vein, 10 holes (1029 metres) tested surface exploration targets defined by trenching, 2 holes (168 metres) tested under the historic San Antoñio Mine and one hole tested under the historic La Gloria Mine. San Agustín and San Antoñio represent two gold-rich, polymetallic mineral chutes about 2.5 kilometres apart on Brigadier's regional-scale Cocolmeca Vein System (CVS), and La Gloria historically produced gold from a northwesterly trending vein roughly orthogonal to the CVS. The CVS has been defined at varying levels of certainty along the east-northeasterly trending diagonal of the Property for more than seven kilometres.

La Gloria Gold Mine and Palodismo

La Gloria underground gold mine is accessed from a 106 metre long east-southeasterly trending cross-cut located at 965 metres elevation in the central part of the Property. This opening provides access to a southeasterly trending stope that is more than 70 metres long and about 1.5 metres wide. Historic sample MTA-15659 was cut across the northwest face of this stope and contained values of 21.09 g/t Au, 6.6 g/t Ag, 0.4% Cu, 0.8% Pb and 0.5% Zn across 0.8 metres. The orientation of the structure at this location is 162°/75° SW. Brigadier cut a sample across the southeastern face of the stope which returned a result of 49.6 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag across 0.4 metres (BRG-26402) and a notably more easterly orientation of 150°/74° SW. Mineralization in the stope consists of microcrystalline quartz breccia intergrown with pink epidote (piemontite?), and native gold along a shear zone hosted in agglomerate. The mud matrix between volcanic blocks and bombs is pervasively replaced by microcrystalline grey quartz intergrown with galena, sphalerite and lesser chalcopyrite.

Palodismo was first identified in historic sample MTA-19690 with results of 27.61 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag across 1.3 metres from a small underground prospect 65 metres north of the entrance to La Gloria. Characteristic "pink epidote-quartz" is mentioned in the notes from 2007. A second underground prospect 115 metres SE of La Gloria cross-cut was sampled by Brigadier with results of 9.7 g/t Au and 2 g/t Ag across 0.8 metres (BRG-25207). Measured vein orientations from both prospects are 147°/75° SW.

Drill hole BRG-028 was collared 72 metres southwest of La Gloria. It was designed to intercept both Palodismo and La Gloria under historic sample MTA-15657 with a result of 5.27 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag across 1.5 metres. All of DH-BRG-028 was altered to propylitic mineral assemblages dominated by epidote and chlorite. Microcrystalline galena and sphalerite in silicified mud between volcanic blocks and bombs defines a broad geochemical response of 0.4% Zn, 0.2% Pb, 170 ppm Cu, 0.2 g/t Au and 2 g/t Ag along the entire hole length of 183.5 metres. The section between 59 and 64 metres contains 1.2% Zn and 0.3% Pb with 348 ppm Cu across 5 metres. Shear zones marked by kaolinite and/or and pink quartz-piemontite breccias contain elevated gold values. Several of these were intercepted in the hanging wall to Palodismo. One of these contains 1.8 g/t Au and 1.9 g/t Ag across 2 metres between 35 and 37 metres. Palodismo itself is defined by a geochemical anomaly of 2.29 g/t Au across 8 metres between 105 and 113 metres. The Palodismo Vein is marked by pink quartz-epidote breccia between 110 and 111 metres with values of 10.65 g/t Au across 1 metre. A three-point solution between MTA-19690, BRG-25207 and this intercept in DH-BRG-028 yields an orientation of 145°/73° SW, in good agreement with field measurements from underground exposures of Palodismo.

A second intercept of 6.26 g/t Au between 141 and 142 metres in DH-BRG-028 is only tentatively correlated to La Gloria Vein. This interpretation implies that the vein flattens out at depth to a dip of about 65 degrees. Alternatively, the strike may have changed as implied by BRG-26402, and DH-BRG-028 never reached La Gloria Vein. Further drilling is required to clearly define La Gloria Vein at depth.

Figure 1. Geological cross-section of DH-BRG-028.



Figure 2. Level Plan 965 metre of La Gloria. Only the Adit and MTA-15659, MTA-15657 and BRG-26402 are in this plane. Everything else is above (BRG-25207) or below (MTA-19690, DH-BRG-028).



San Antoñio

San Antoñio is a historic prospect cut across the major ENE trending Cocolmeca Vein system that bisects the Property along the 8 km ENE diagonal 250 metres northwest of La Gloria Gold Mine. Values of 44.1 g/t Au, 47 g/t Ag, 0.4% Cu, 0.2% Pb and 0.7% Zn across 0.8 metres were obtained in historic sample MTA-19856. A prior operator drilled RC hole TAN3 under MTA-19856 in 2008 and got a result of 0.8% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au, 451 ppm Pb and 525 ppm Zn across 1.02 metres between 84.66 metres and 85.68 metres down-hole. Brigadier decided that historic result did not make sense considering the high-grade nature of this large, continuous vein. To clarify this view, two PQ diamond core holes were drilled with pierce points into La Coco on either side of TAN3. DH-BRG-026, cut northeast of TAN3, yielded a result of 1.07 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag, 0.4% Cu, 0.2% Zn across 3.9 metres between 74 and 77.9 metres. This result includes 4.44 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu across 0.9 metres between 77 and 77.9 metres. DH-BRG-027, cut southwest of TAN3, intercepted a vein of semi-massive chalcopyrite with 12.62 g/t Au, 78 g/t Ag, 4.5% Cu, 0.2% Zn, 0.2% Pb across 0.8 metres between 54.7 and 55.5 metres down-hole. Both intercepts have significant hangingwall and footwall alteration comprised of piemontite, sphalerite, galena, pyrite and chalcopyrite (similar to La Gloria). From this data Brigadier concludes that the RC drilling method used previously was inadequate for sampling the Veins on this Property, although it was successful in locating the Veins in the subsurface.

Figure 3. Cross Section of DH-BRG-027



Figure 4. Geological Level Plan 740 metre of San Antoñio.



Nearby NW trending Veins

Several underground mines and prospects are developed on near-parallel veins within 500 metres to the southwest of La Gloria. These include Colorín, El Salvador, Urrea and Mangos. Of these, Urrea is the best developed with extraction levels at 840 metre, 860 metre, 895 metre, 935 metre and 1040 metre. Underground rock chip-channel results from these Veins include:

20.14 g/t Au and 36 g/t Ag across 1 metre in Sample BRG-25203 from Colorín Vein

11.55 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag across 2 metre in Sample BRG-27376 from El Salvador Vein

109.14 g/t Au and 20 g/t Ag across 0.5 metre in Sample BRG-27405 from Urrea Vein (860 metre Level)

20.21 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag with 19.4% lead across 0.3 metre in Sample BRG-25235 from Urrea Vein (1034 metre Level)

23.45 g/t Au and 6 g/t Ag in sample BRG-23762 from Mangos Vein

Ongoing Exploration

The Company has located and mapped several underground drifts and cross-cuts northwest of Lentes (Company PR dated 6 October) and near the Cobre Veins. A new batch of 224 underground and trench samples has been received by SGS laboratories. Results will be published when these are available from the Lab.

Appendix

Results from PQ diamond drill core holes and rock chip-channel sampling. DL=near detection limit, HW=hangingwall, FW=footwall.

From (m) To (m) Core or Trench Width (m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (ppm) Lead (ppm) Zinc (ppm) Mo (ppm) Area Drill Hole DH-BRG-021 10 11 1 unk 0.07 22 15 142 42 53 DH-BRG-022 21 22 1 unk 0.01 1 193 48 117 DL Mochomos DH-BRG-023 15 16 1 unk DL 1 210 29 115 DL Mochomos DH-BRG-024 13.5 16.5 3 unk 0.01 1 355 21 125 DL Mochomos DH-BRG-025 9 39 30 unk 1.27 212 40 237 1 1 Doña Chayo DH-BRG-026 68.5 74 5.5 5.0 DL DL 294 269 1932 DL San Antoñio HW DH-BRG-026 74 77.9 3.9 3.5 1.07 18 3938 315 1549 3 San Antoñio Vein including 77 77.9 0.9 0.8 4.44 6 796 155 337 6 DH-BRG-026 77.9 85 7.1 6.4 DL DL 101 485 1556 San Antoñio FW DH-BRG-027 42 54 12 10.8 DL DL 169 466 2177 DL San Antoñio HW DH-BRG-027 54 56 2 1.6 5.08 35 19048 758 2216 16 San Antoñio Vein including 54.7 55.5 0.8 0.7 12.62 78 45050 1597 2256 31 DH-BRG-027 56 61.5 5.5 5.0 DL 2 464 31 193 DL San Antoñio FW DH-BRG-028 0 183.5 183.5 183.5 0.21 2 170 1887 3697 DL La Gloria Area including 20 21 1 0.9 0.89 DL 30 787 1032 DL Palodismo HW 3 including 35 37 2 1.8 1.92 2 26 1074 1334 DL Palodismo HW 2 including 41 43 2 1.8 0.34 7 567 3628 6703 DL Palodismo HW 1 including 59 64 5 4.5 0.03 2 348 3433 11449 DL including 74 75 1 0.9 0.52 4 348 3716 8772 DL Palodismo HW including 94 95 1 0.9 0.71 DL 38 1697 1403 DL including 105 113 8 7.2 2.29 DL 24 690 298 DL Palodismo Vein and 110 111 1 0.9 10.65 DL 25 765 266 DL including 141 142 1 1.0 6.26 DL 47 5368 2857 DL La Gloria Vein (?) Trench BRG-26402 4.5 4.9 0.4 0.4 49.60 31 506 3422 3682 DL La Gloria BRG-25207 2.2 3 0.8 0.8 9.70 2 930 5260 3180 DL Palodismo (Tiro de Juan Flores) BRG-27354 4 6.6 2.6 2.6 2.32 DL 159 872 1418 DL Palodismo HW BRG-25203 2 3 1 1 20.14 36 1420 7390 25100 6 Colorín BRG-27376 0.5 2.5 2 2 11.55 3 1170 2330 4740 DL Salvador BRG-27377 1.5 2.5 1 1 1.61 7 3030 4670 14400 DL Salvador BRG-27378 1.75 2.5 0.75 0.75 0.88 141 97100 1980 3780 2 Salvador BRG-27398 1.6 2.3 0.7 0.7 7.95 43 32600 2240 312 11 Urrea L. 860 BRG-27405 3 3.5 0.5 0.5 109.14 20 703 469 848 2 Urrea L. 860 BRG-27375 1 5.5 4.5 4.5 2.56 4 1953 6425 8570 DL Urrea L. 1040 BRG-25235 2 2.3 0.3 0.3 20.21 22 1250 194000 2770 DL Urrea L. 1034 BRG-23762 1.4 2.6 1.2 1.2 23.45 6 413 1893 1236 10 Mangos BRG-117001 0 20 20 20 DL DL 138 77 173 257 Porphyry-Line 2569200 BRG-117001 87 123 36 36 DL DL 50 213 187 239 Porphyry-Line 2569200 BRG-117023 0 69 69 69 DL DL 89 68 183 242 Porphyry-Line 2569200 including 54 66 12 12 DL DL 169 121 160 593 Porphyry-Line 2569200 BRG-12155 0 75 75 75 DL DL 58 78 221 440 Porphyry-Line 2569200 including 0 31 31 31 DL DL 55 109 272 846 Porphyry-Line 2569200 including 25 31 6 6 DL DL 35 185 302 2148 Porphyry-Line 2569200



The Picachos land package was methodically assembled by Michelle Robinson (MASc., P.Eng., Geologist and Qualified Person) over 10 years ago. Michelle is a respected industry veteran who has worked in Mexico for over 20-years with a number of major mining companies. She has authored over 20 technical reports and published several papers for the Society of Economic Geologists. Michelle and her team are executing on our 5,000-metre diamond drill program - the first ever on this project

The project's location, situated 25 kilometres equidistant from two recent bonanza grade discoveries of Vizsla Resources and GR Silver and along the same mineralized trend, positions Picachos as a truly exciting opportunity for Brigadier Gold and our shareholders.

The 3,954 hectare Picachos Property is centered over the historic "Viva Zapata" National Mineral Reserve, Sinaloa, Mexico. It overlaps two mineralized systems, a porphyry copper-molybdenum system hosted by a Paleocene granite-granodiorite intrusive complex, and a gold-silver vein complex comprised of both east-northeasterly trending veins (La Cocolmeca Vein System) and northwesterly trending veins (El Placer System). Sericitic alteration related to the porphyry system has been mapped over the northwestern two-thirds of the Property. Quartz-biotite veinlets with chalcopyrite and bornite occur in the central part of this broad zone of sericitic alteration and imply the presence of a significant porphyry system at depth. La Colcomeca Vein system has been mapped from San Agustín Underground Gold Mine in the southwestern part of the Property to El Pino seven kilometres to the northeast. In the central part of the Property, the best exposure of the northwesterly trending system occurs between La Gloria Underground Gold Mine and the Urrea Gold Mines, located 630 metres southwest of La Gloria. In this area, other northwesterly trending veins between these veins include Paldodismo, Colorin, Salvador, Trompetas and Mangos. On the eastern part of the Property, Tatemales and La Botica define a four kilometre long trend.

The growing inventory of priority drill targets underscore the untapped potential of this particular region of Sierra Madre Occidental epithermal belt.

Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

