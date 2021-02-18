DLP Resources Announces Signing of 190km2 Mobile MT Survey over the Hungry Creek and Aldridge 1 Projects

Cranbrook, February 18, 2021 - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) is pleased to announce the signing of a 190km2 Mobile MT (magnetotelluric) survey with Expert Geophysics over the Hungry Creek and Aldridge 1 Projects (Figure 1). This survey will be flown in April-May 2021.

Hungry Creek - Copper-Cobalt Project

A total of 213 line kilometres will be flown over Hungry Creek to identify further targets for initial drilling expected to start in the spring of 2021. Very low frequency (VLF) electromagnetic - magnetic survey and soil sampling was completed over Hungry Creek in 2020 (Figures 2 and 3). The VLF has identified three principal conductive anomalies, two of which are near the massive sulphide float boulders seen in the creek and which returned 1.66% to 4.06% Copper and 0.08% to 0.36% Cobalt (DLP News Release - January 09, 2020). Flying of the Mobile MT over the entire project is hoped to confirm already identified VLF targets at 200m depth near the sulphide-rich float boulders in the creek, and further identify any deeper massive sulphide bodies which could be the source to the copper and cobalt-rich float.

Aldridge 1 - Sullivan-Type Zinc-Lead-Silver Project

Further to the Hungry Creek Mobile MT survey an additional 306 line kilometres of MT will be flown over the recently claimed 94 km2 extension to the Aldridge 1 Property. Historic information coupled with the understanding we now have following the drilling of the Aldridge 1 and DD properties in 2020 suggests that additional MT geophysics will be valuable in identifying further Sullivan-type Zn-Pb-Ag targets on our 100% owned land package (15,318Ha). The Aldridge 1 property package now extends all the way to the US border (Figure 4).

Ian Gendall, President of DLP commented: "Following from the exciting magnetotelluric (MT) results received from the ground geophysical survey completed over the DD-Moby Dick and NZOU properties in December 2020 it is important we follow the structural trends coupled with the geological controls of the depth to the Sullivan Horizon onto the adjacent Aldridge 1 properties. Mapped fragmentals, tourmalinite and indications of zinc-lead mineralization in surface showings warrant further investigations at depth. Flying the MT survey on this extensive land package will focus our drilling of additional Sullivan-type zinc-lead-silver targets later in 2021-2022."

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person ("QP") of the Corporation as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.



Figure 1: DLP Project Areas with Aldridge 1 (Green) and Hungry Creek (Blue)

Note: DD Property (option with PJX Resources) and NZOU Property (option with 453999 BC Ltd.)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/74803_a5144fd894ec7b9b_001full.jpg







Figure 2: Hungry Creek Claims with 2019-2020 Area of Exploration (Blue) and Area of Airborne MT Survey over Claims (Red)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/74803_a5144fd894ec7b9b_002full.jpg







Figure 3: Very Low Frequency (VLF) electromagnetic - magnetic survey over Hungry Creek with anomalies shown on copper-in-soil plan with copper-cobalt rich sulphide float boulders

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/74803_a5144fd894ec7b9b_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Aldridge 1 Project with claims shown in red and extent of Mobile MT Survey (Blue Arrows) to be flown in April-May 2021

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/74803_a5144fd894ec7b9b_004full.jpg

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

