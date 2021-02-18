K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq

Drill Hole KMDD0266 records multiple intersections including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (1) or 59.00 g/t Au, 56 g/t Ag and 3.89% Cu from the K1 Vein.





or 59.00 g/t Au, 56 g/t Ag and 3.89% Cu from the K1 Vein. Drill Hole KMDD0280 records multiple intersections including 6.82 m at 37.19 g/t AuEq or 34.80 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag and 1.59% Cu from the K2 Vein and 12.65 m at 13.45 g/t AuEq or 12.86 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag and 0.39% Cu from the K1 Vein.





Drill Hole KMDD0263 records multiple intersections including 7.84 m at 21.04 g/t AuEq or 17.52 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag and 2.44% Cu from the K2 Hanging Wall Vein.





Drill Hole KMDD0289 records multiple intersections including 3.05 m at 14.98 g/t AuEq or 12.47 g/t Au, 28 g/t Ag and 1.63% Cu from the K3 Vein.





Drill Hole KMDD0271 records multiple intersections including 9.33 m at 21.63 g/t AuEq or 16.55 g/t Au, 47 g/t Ag and 3.37% Cu from the K2 Vein.





Drill Hole KMDD0299 records multiple intersections including 12.26 m at 21.31 g/t AuEq or 19.38 g/t Au, 32 g/t Ag and 1.14% Cu from the K2 Vein.



(1) Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer term commodity prices with a copper price of US$3.10/lb, a silver price of US$20.50/oz and a gold price of US$1,600/oz.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing diamond drilling of the Kora deposit at the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results for the latest 35 diamond drill holes completed from underground into the Kora deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade and continuity of Kora with intersections largely focused on increasing drill density up-dip, down-dip and to the south to upgrade resources for the Stage 3 Expansion Feasibility Study. In addition, some step-out drilling and testing of veins that are outside the resource, including the K2 Hanging Wall and the K3 veins, is also being undertaken.

From the drilling results, all drill holes intersected mineralization and 25 intersections exceeded 10 g/t AuEq with 45 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq. Exploration has continued to observe an escalation of grade as drill density has progressively increased from a ~100 m x ~100 m spacing to a ~25 m x ~25 m spacing up-dip, down-dip and to the south. The drilling results are highlighted by hole KMDD0266 recording multiple intersections including 7.20 m at 59.00 g/t Au, 56 g/t Ag and 3.89% Cu (64.88 g/t AuEq, 4.69 m true width) and, ~25 m to the South, hole KMDD0270 intersecting 11.27 m at 15.46 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag and 1.10% Cu (17.09 g/t AuEq, 6.67 m true width) both at the K1 Vein. These results expanded a known area of high-grade mineralization.

Results of increasing drill density up-dip and down-dip continue to show intersections of significant mineralization, highlighted by KMDD0280 recording multiple intersections including 6.82 m at 34.80 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag and 1.59% Cu (37.19 g/t AuEq, 5.05 m true width) at the K2 Vein and 12.65 m at 12.86 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag and 0.39% Cu (13.45 g/t AuEq, 8.19 m true width) at the K1 Vein. KMDD0299 also intersected 12.26 m at 19.38 g/t Au, 32 g/t Ag and 1.14% Cu (21.31 g/t AuEq, 8.06 m true width) at the K2 Vein.

Drilling to the south recorded numerous high-grade intersections. Highlights include: KMDD0283 recording 10.00 m at 5.53 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag and 2.86% Cu (9.85 g/t AuEq, 8.62 m true width); KMDD0277 recording 8.70 m at 6.98 g/t Au, 74 g/t Ag and 3.78% Cu (12.94 g/t AuEq, 8.67 m true width), and; KMDD0291, located outside the mineral resource envelope, recording 9.60 m at 1.84 g/t Au, 38 g/t Ag and 5.20% Cu (9.25 g/t AuEq, 6.58 m true width).

Drilling also recorded multiple intersections along the underexplored K2 Hanging Wall and K3 veins, highlighted by KMDD0263 recording 7.84 m at 17.52 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag and 2.44% Cu (21.04 g/t AuEq, 5.09 m true width) at the K2 Hanging Wall vein and KMDD0289 recording 3.05 m at 12.47 g/t Au, 28 g/t Ag and 1.63% Cu (14.98 g/t AuEq, 2.44 m true width) at the K3 vein. As the number of drill rigs significantly increased during 2020, there is now more capacity to test these veins, which are beyond the western extent of the K2 vein. The K2 Hanging Wall and K3 veins were not part of the April 2020 NI 43-101 resource estimate.

Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in figures 1 and 2, respectively. A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in figure 3. A core photograph of drill hole KMDD0266 is provided in figure 4.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "The recent drilling results from Kora continue to demonstrate the continuity and high-grade nature of the vein system, with all 35 holes intersecting mineralization, 25 intersections above 10 g/t AuEq and 45 intersections above 5 g/t AuEq. These intersections also recorded solid thickness, averaging 3.16 metres and 4.78 metres true thickness for the K1 and K2 veins, respectively. Most importantly, as demonstrated by the long-sections (see Figure 1 and 2), drilling density often increases average localized grade, and step-out drilling continues to intersect mineralization outside of the mineral resource.

We are also encouraged by the results from the underexplored K2 Hanging Wall vein and the K3 vein, with KMDD0263 recording 7.84 metres at 21.04 g/t AuEq at the K2 Hanging Wall vein and KMDD0289 recording 3.05 metres at 14.98 g/t AuEq at the K3 vein. Neither of these veins are included in any of our mineral resource estimates and to date our drill capacity has limited our ability to allocate drill metres beyond the K2 vein to the west. With the drill fleet expanding considerably, our ability to test these veins in addition to other vein systems and porphyries concurrently has significantly increased."

Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Diamond Drilling

Hole_id From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) True width

(m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Gold

equivalent Lode KMDD0263 77.59 81.23 3.64 2.59 2.02 7 1.15 3.64 K1 including 77.59 78.24 0.65 0.46 0.80 7 2.51 4.22 including 78.24 79.58 1.34 0.95 0.58 3 0.48 1.25 including 79.58 80.34 0.76 0.54 3.32 12 1.38 5.30 including 80.34 80.90 0.56 0.40 4.48 3 0.30 4.92 including 80.90 81.23 0.33 0.23 3.13 14 2.17 6.19 KMDD0263 97.32 98.68 1.36 0.88 0.85 5 0.00 0.91 KL including 97.32 98.68 1.36 0.88 0.85 5 0.00 0.91 KMDD0263 106.26 115.50 9.24 8.34 4.14 13 1.22 5.92 K2 including 106.26 108.20 1.94 1.26 6.91 14 0.72 8.04 including 108.20 109.00 0.80 0.52 0.09 4 0.21 0.43 including 109.00 110.70 1.70 1.10 6.02 11 1.02 7.52 including 110.70 112.34 1.64 1.06 6.11 12 2.17 9.15 including 112.34 114.00 1.66 1.08 0.28 6 0.39 0.87 including 114.00 115.50 1.50 0.97 1.18 6 0.61 2.07 including 115.50 116.10 0.60 0.39 7.52 10 1.05 9.04 including 116.10 117.00 0.90 0.58 9.49 49 4.13 15.60 including 117.00 118.00 1.00 0.65 3.55 17 2.01 6.44 including 118.00 119.11 1.11 0.72 0.58 7 0.78 1.71 KMDD0263 123.23 131.07 7.84 5.09 17.52 23 2.44 21.04 K2HW including 123.23 124.00 0.77 0.50 147.80 43 6.34 156.77 including 124.00 125.50 1.50 0.97 0.67 13 0.69 1.75 including 125.50 127.00 1.50 0.97 0.37 7 0.36 0.94 including 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.65 0.26 14 0.96 1.72 including 128.00 130.00 2.00 1.30 0.84 21 3.61 5.91 including 130.00 131.07 1.07 0.69 18.73 54 4.17 24.96 KMDD0263 145.80 147.30 1.50 0.97 2.90 580 2.51 13.67 K3 including 145.80 147.30 1.50 0.97 2.90 580 2.51 13.67 KMDD0264 76.50 84.10 7.60 4.97 4.97 12 2.27 8.13 K1 including 76.50 77.20 0.70 0.46 10.60 7 0.34 11.13 including 77.20 78.30 1.10 0.72 0.06 3 0.08 0.21 including 78.30 79.15 0.85 0.56 0.65 3 0.15 0.89 including 79.15 80.00 0.85 0.56 16.40 27 1.02 18.10 including 80.00 80.80 0.80 0.52 10.10 22 3.37 14.86 including 80.80 81.70 0.90 0.59 1.41 5 0.30 1.88 including 81.70 82.30 0.60 0.39 1.27 6 0.65 2.21 including 82.30 82.90 0.60 0.39 5.42 21 14.06 24.37 including 82.90 84.10 1.20 0.78 2.02 13 3.43 6.74 KMDD0264 88.80 89.40 0.60 0.39 0.43 10 2.19 3.47 including 88.80 89.40 0.60 0.39 0.43 10 2.19 3.47 KMDD0264 92.30 94.00 1.70 1.26 2.80 17 1.64 5.21 KL including 92.30 93.00 0.70 0.52 6.14 33 3.48 11.19 including 93.00 93.50 0.50 0.37 0.06 9 0.63 1.02 including 93.50 94.00 0.50 0.37 0.87 4 0.08 1.03 KMDD0264 95.70 96.80 1.10 0.82 1.59 22 0.41 2.41 KL including 95.70 96.20 0.50 0.37 0.41 14 0.24 0.90 including 96.20 96.80 0.60 0.45 2.58 28 0.55 3.67 KMDD0264 98.90 105.00 6.10 4.54 3.70 25 1.70 6.27 K2 including 98.90 100.00 1.10 0.82 4.78 21 0.48 5.69 including 100.00 101.00 1.00 0.74 5.37 15 1.06 6.97 including 101.00 102.00 1.00 0.74 8.91 82 4.21 15.55 including 102.00 102.40 0.40 0.30 4.41 23 3.37 9.18 including 102.40 103.20 0.80 0.59 0.69 10 0.94 2.07 including 103.20 104.00 0.80 0.59 0.35 8 1.48 2.42 including 104.00 105.00 1.00 0.74 0.41 10 1.25 2.19 KMDD0264 107.20 108.00 0.80 0.59 0.65 69 1.08 2.97 including 107.20 108.00 0.80 0.59 0.65 69 1.08 2.97 KMDD0264 118.40 125.30 6.90 5.13 1.62 42 1.65 4.35 K2HW including 118.40 119.90 1.50 1.12 0.16 10 1.15 1.82 including 119.90 120.40 0.50 0.37 4.21 223 3.78 12.09 including 120.40 121.00 0.60 0.45 0.11 4 0.03 0.21 including 121.00 122.10 1.10 0.82 0.31 6 0.10 0.52 including 122.10 123.00 0.90 0.67 1.41 20 2.07 4.42 including 123.00 124.00 1.00 0.74 5.08 100 3.75 11.34 including 124.00 124.50 0.50 0.37 2.62 29 0.12 3.15 including 124.50 125.30 0.80 0.59 0.97 30 2.43 4.58 KMDD0265 56.30 56.80 0.50 0.24 14.90 6 0.29 15.36 KMDD0265 139.00 143.20 4.20 2.00 6.13 6 0.54 6.92 K1 including 139.00 140.20 1.20 0.57 15.60 18 1.39 17.67 including 140.20 141.00 0.80 0.38 6.25 1 0.10 6.40 including 141.00 142.20 1.20 0.57 0.19 1 0.21 0.48 including 142.20 143.20 1.00 0.48 1.80 1 0.28 2.18 KMDD0265 153.30 157.00 3.70 1.76 1.57 2 0.08 1.70 KL including 153.30 154.30 1.00 0.48 2.80 2 0.06 2.91 including 154.30 155.30 1.00 0.48 0.02 1 0.04 0.08 including 155.30 156.30 1.00 0.48 0.04 2 0.10 0.19 including 156.30 157.00 0.70 0.33 4.21 6 0.12 4.45 KMDD0265 157.00 158.00 1.00 0.48 2.94 2 0.51 3.65 KMDD0266 79.50 79.90 0.40 0.26 1.07 12 0.40 1.75 KMDD0266 80.40 80.80 0.40 0.26 1.35 6 0.45 2.03 KMDD0266 82.70 89.90 7.20 4.69 59.00 56 3.89 64.88 K1 including 82.70 83.15 0.45 0.29 6.33 17 1.03 7.92 including 83.15 83.60 0.45 0.29 202.00 46 0.34 203.04 including 83.60 84.50 0.90 0.59 39.20 16 0.62 40.22 including 84.50 85.10 0.60 0.39 10.30 6 0.19 10.62 including 85.10 85.40 0.30 0.20 24.20 8 0.42 24.86 including 85.40 86.40 1.00 0.65 1.52 17 0.86 2.87 including 86.40 87.30 0.90 0.59 0.18 6 0.83 1.36 including 87.30 88.00 0.70 0.46 2.93 68 8.05 14.50 including 88.00 89.40 1.40 0.91 193.10 201 13.46 213.56 including 89.40 89.70 0.30 0.20 0.61 2 0.16 0.85 including 89.70 89.90 0.20 0.13 40.20 4 2.27 43.27 KMDD0266 91.00 98.40 7.40 4.91 0.75 7 1.52 2.86 KL including 91.00 91.30 0.30 0.20 3.29 22 8.57 14.96 including 91.30 92.00 0.70 0.46 0.40 11 0.66 1.41 including 92.00 92.70 0.70 0.46 1.01 10 3.85 6.25 including 92.70 93.40 0.70 0.46 0.49 2 0.87 1.67 including 93.40 94.15 0.75 0.50 0.26 4 0.42 0.87 including 94.15 94.40 0.25 0.17 0.91 8 0.58 1.78 including 94.40 95.50 1.10 0.73 0.17 2 0.12 0.35 including 95.50 96.80 1.30 0.86 0.17 3 0.75 1.20 including 96.80 97.20 0.40 0.27 1.24 12 1.60 3.52 including 97.20 97.80 0.60 0.40 0.15 2 0.31 0.59 including 97.80 98.40 0.60 0.40 3.08 14 4.21 8.85 KMDD0266 110.00 116.15 6.15 3.90 2.56 20 1.43 4.71 K2 including 110.00 111.00 1.00 0.63 0.85 5 0.44 1.50 including 111.00 112.00 1.00 0.63 1.62 29 1.46 3.94 including 112.00 113.00 1.00 0.63 2.81 18 1.65 5.23 including 113.00 114.00 1.00 0.63 6.73 51 3.06 11.45 including 114.00 115.00 1.00 0.63 1.01 12 1.24 2.82 including 115.00 116.15 1.15 0.73 2.36 6 0.81 3.52 KMDD0266 117.00 117.50 0.50 0.32 1.34 6 0.15 1.61 KMDD0267 99.18 107.80 8.62 6.71 6.35 127 4.44 13.87 K2 including 99.18 99.60 0.42 0.33 16.50 40 0.97 18.30 including 99.60 100.27 0.67 0.52 15.80 107 6.65 26.01 including 100.27 101.90 1.63 1.27 2.67 96 1.55 5.96 including 101.90 103.00 1.10 0.86 6.37 82 5.16 14.28 including 103.00 104.00 1.00 0.78 12.10 161 7.64 24.31 including 104.00 104.80 0.80 0.62 2.75 57 2.86 7.28 including 104.80 106.89 2.09 1.63 4.57 254 6.94 17.04 including 106.89 107.80 0.91 0.71 2.17 29 0.82 3.63 KMDD0267 109.43 115.00 5.57 4.34 2.43 9 0.19 2.79 K2HW including 109.43 110.34 0.91 0.71 1.04 15 0.34 1.69 including 110.34 111.00 0.66 0.51 0.16 15 0.71 1.29 including 111.00 113.00 2.00 1.56 0.51 4 0.07 0.65 including 113.00 115.00 2.00 1.56 5.73 8 0.06 5.91 KMDD0267 116.60 117.60 1.00 0.78 1.56 143 0.20 3.66 KMDD0267 123.44 125.22 1.78 1.39 1.84 8 1.49 3.92 K3 KMDD0268 58.05 58.25 0.20 0.13 1.75 1 0.01 1.78 KMDD0268 86.00 91.70 5.70 3.59 1.83 9 0.81 3.02 K1 including 86.00 87.36 1.36 0.86 1.04 3 0.19 1.33 including 87.36 87.80 0.44 0.28 3.27 11 0.98 4.72 including 87.80 89.00 1.20 0.76 0.81 3 0.30 1.25 including 89.00 89.95 0.95 0.60 2.56 22 0.82 3.93 including 89.95 90.50 0.55 0.35 0.02 13 0.33 0.63 including 90.50 91.70 1.20 0.76 3.47 9 2.15 6.44 KMDD0268 137.85 142.35 4.50 2.64 1.38 6 1.34 3.24 K2 including 137.85 138.65 0.80 0.47 3.02 12 5.00 9.82 including 138.65 139.55 0.90 0.53 0.23 5 1.07 1.71 including 139.55 141.00 1.45 0.85 0.25 2 0.09 0.39 including 141.00 141.75 0.75 0.44 0.18 8 0.27 0.64 including 141.75 142.35 0.60 0.35 5.13 8 1.26 6.91 KMDD0268 147.10 147.45 0.35 0.21 10.60 17 0.20 11.09 KMDD0268 156.00 157.00 1.00 0.59 1.40 2 0.01 1.43 KMDD0269 12.60 13.85 1.25 0.67 1.25 1 0.01 1.27 KMDD0269 31.56 33.00 1.44 0.77 1.82 1 0.01 1.85 KMDD0269 109.00 109.35 0.35 0.19 1.63 16 0.21 2.11 KMDD0269 113.65 118.75 5.10 2.56 0.44 4 1.28 2.19 K1 including 113.65 113.95 0.30 0.15 4.74 18 0.45 5.57 including 113.95 115.00 1.05 0.53 0.21 1 0.58 1.00 including 115.00 116.00 1.00 0.50 0.04 1 0.03 0.09 including 116.00 117.00 1.00 0.50 0.04 1 0.03 0.10 including 117.00 118.00 1.00 0.50 0.13 5 1.56 2.27 including 118.00 118.55 0.55 0.28 0.07 1 0.36 0.56 including 118.55 118.75 0.20 0.10 1.79 33 19.80 28.52 KMDD0269 125.95 126.30 0.35 0.19 2.68 14 5.50 10.17 KMDD0269 145.50 154.00 8.50 4.91 4.19 2 16.42 26.04 K2 including 145.50 146.10 0.60 0.30 1.38 4 0.30 1.83 including 146.10 146.90 0.80 0.39 1.30 3 0.20 1.61 including 146.90 147.40 0.50 0.25 3.13 4 0.32 3.61 including 147.40 148.50 1.10 0.54 4.68 3 0.18 4.95 including 148.50 149.00 0.50 0.25 1.29 2 0.12 1.47 including 149.00 150.00 1.00 0.49 0.50 3 0.12 0.69 including 150.00 150.60 0.60 0.30 0.13 2 0.06 0.24 including 150.60 151.00 0.40 0.20 0.29 2 0.10 0.45 including 151.00 151.55 0.55 0.27 1.00 4 0.12 1.21 including 151.55 152.55 1.00 0.49 1.59 14 0.81 2.85 including 152.55 154.00 1.45 0.72 3.57 74 1.34 6.30 KMDD0275 20.10 21.10 1.00 0.98 1.04 1 0.01 1.07 KMDD0275 33.50 34.50 1.00 0.98 1.04 1 0.01 1.07 KMDD0270 95.95 107.22 11.27 6.67 15.46 13 1.10 17.09 K1 including 95.95 96.50 0.55 0.33 8.86 5 0.20 9.19 including 96.50 97.10 0.60 0.35 5.04 8 0.36 5.63 including 97.10 97.55 0.45 0.27 1.22 6 0.14 1.49 including 97.55 98.70 1.15 0.68 129.10 4 0.13 129.33 including 98.70 100.00 1.30 0.77 6.28 11 0.19 6.67 including 100.00 100.50 0.50 0.30 2.71 4 0.35 3.23 including 100.50 101.00 0.50 0.30 0.26 3 0.18 0.54 including 101.00 102.00 1.00 0.59 0.19 4 0.24 0.56 including 102.00 102.95 0.95 0.56 0.22 3 0.37 0.75 including 102.95 103.95 1.00 0.59 0.48 17 1.31 2.44 including 103.95 104.95 1.00 0.59 2.46 44 5.48 10.30 including 104.95 106.00 1.05 0.62 0.80 11 0.76 1.95 including 106.00 106.85 0.85 0.50 0.46 12 0.73 1.59 including 106.85 107.22 0.37 0.22 8.50 68 6.80 18.40 KMDD0270 114.75 122.70 7.95 4.84 2.26 13 0.78 3.46 K2 including 114.75 115.10 0.35 0.21 5.72 1 1.50 7.73 including 115.10 116.16 1.06 0.64 0.18 3 0.45 0.81 including 116.16 116.96 0.80 0.49 0.28 1 0.22 0.58 including 116.96 117.50 0.54 0.33 0.57 3 0.07 0.70 including 117.50 118.10 0.60 0.36 1.95 9 0.13 2.24 including 118.10 118.80 0.70 0.43 2.18 24 1.80 4.88 including 118.80 119.20 0.40 0.24 9.60 24 0.79 10.95 including 119.20 120.40 1.20 0.73 3.25 25 1.56 5.64 including 120.40 121.20 0.80 0.49 1.10 15 0.45 1.89 including 121.20 122.30 1.10 0.67 0.96 12 0.53 1.82 including 122.30 122.70 0.40 0.24 7.09 26 1.31 9.16 KMDD0270 145.20 147.70 2.50 1.52 2.99 42 1.84 5.97 K2HW including 145.20 146.15 0.95 0.58 3.59 55 0.41 4.83 including 146.15 146.95 0.80 0.49 4.62 39 0.63 5.95 including 146.95 147.70 0.75 0.46 0.48 28 4.95 7.42 KMDD0271 70.24 71.66 1.42 1.18 4.56 11 2.22 7.66 K1 including 70.24 71.00 0.76 0.63 8.42 17 3.68 13.53 including 71.00 71.66 0.66 0.55 0.12 4 0.55 0.90 KMDD0271 86.70 87.30 0.60 0.51 5.88 7 0.05 6.03 KMDD0271 94.00 103.33 9.33 7.98 16.55 47 3.37 21.63 K2 including 94.00 94.23 0.23 0.20 11.69 9 0.41 12.36 including 94.23 95.00 0.77 0.66 43.32 20 1.26 45.25 including 95.00 96.00 1.00 0.86 13.80 40 6.24 22.60 including 96.00 97.00 1.00 0.86 3.43 35 2.56 7.28 including 97.00 98.00 1.00 0.86 3.21 50 2.94 7.76 including 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.86 7.05 45 2.45 10.88 including 99.00 99.63 0.63 0.54 83.41 55 4.31 89.84 including 99.63 100.10 0.47 0.40 1.15 27 1.59 3.60 including 100.10 100.73 0.63 0.54 6.23 29 1.57 8.68 including 100.73 101.51 0.78 0.67 41.70 183 6.36 52.49 including 101.51 101.80 0.29 0.25 0.22 13 0.68 1.29 including 101.80 102.50 0.70 0.60 1.12 29 4.69 7.72 including 102.50 103.33 0.83 0.71 0.64 26 3.93 6.19 KMDD0271 105.53 108.80 3.27 2.60 1.86 16 0.78 3.09 K2HW including 105.53 106.00 0.47 0.37 0.76 4 0.03 0.85 including 106.00 107.00 1.00 0.80 0.62 4 0.04 0.72 including 107.00 107.61 0.61 0.49 6.25 44 2.67 10.36 including 107.61 108.33 0.72 0.57 0.92 4 0.06 1.05 including 108.33 108.53 0.20 0.16 0.32 15 0.59 1.29 including 108.53 108.80 0.27 0.21 2.04 45 2.68 6.18 KMDD0272 102.94 117.10 14.16 6.69 0.81 4 0.50 1.52 K1 including 102.94 104.60 1.66 0.78 2.26 4 0.27 2.67 including 104.60 105.27 0.67 0.32 3.28 12 2.27 6.45 including 105.27 107.00 1.73 0.82 0.04 2 0.17 0.29 including 107.00 108.00 1.00 0.47 0.05 1 0.02 0.09 including 108.00 109.00 1.00 0.47 0.01 1 0.01 0.03 including 109.00 110.00 1.00 0.47 0.01 1 0.01 0.03 including 110.00 111.00 1.00 0.47 0.01 1 0.01 0.03 including 111.00 112.00 1.00 0.47 0.01 1 0.01 0.03 including 112.00 112.61 0.61 0.29 0.01 3 0.68 0.95 including 112.61 113.12 0.51 0.24 0.01 1 0.07 0.11 including 113.12 113.71 0.59 0.28 0.80 6 2.56 4.28 including 113.71 115.00 1.29 0.61 0.31 3 0.32 0.78 including 115.00 116.36 1.36 0.64 0.55 2 0.50 1.24 including 116.36 117.10 0.74 0.35 5.12 20 2.26 8.38 KMDD0272 120.63 138.65 18.02 7.59 6.15 18 2.63 9.87 K2 including 120.63 121.70 1.07 0.45 23.30 11 1.45 25.36 including 121.70 122.90 1.20 0.51 3.01 16 8.26 14.19 including 122.90 123.31 0.41 0.17 0.15 7 1.31 1.97 including 123.31 123.81 0.50 0.21 4.64 60 2.94 9.31 including 123.81 125.00 1.19 0.50 2.50 11 4.19 8.21 including 125.00 125.84 0.84 0.35 36.00 56 6.21 44.97 including 125.84 127.00 1.16 0.49 0.12 6 1.08 1.63 including 127.00 127.75 0.75 0.32 10.56 52 8.58 22.63 including 127.75 129.00 1.25 0.53 0.34 5 0.49 1.05 including 129.00 130.40 1.40 0.59 0.14 6 0.42 0.78 including 130.40 131.46 1.06 0.45 0.21 7 0.43 0.87 including 131.46 132.38 0.92 0.39 0.54 5 0.26 0.95 including 132.38 133.00 0.62 0.26 47.00 53 8.76 59.32 including 133.00 133.90 0.90 0.38 0.16 6 0.33 0.68 including 133.90 135.70 1.80 0.76 0.41 13 1.51 2.58 including 135.70 136.31 0.61 0.26 0.17 6 0.30 0.64 including 136.31 137.17 0.86 0.36 1.03 62 5.14 8.65 including 137.17 138.65 1.48 0.62 4.18 6 0.75 5.25 KMDD0272 156.00 157.00 1.00 0.42 1.76 3 0.01 1.81 KMDD0273 22.30 23.00 0.70 0.39 4.00 1 0.01 4.03 KMDD0273 33.00 33.25 0.25 0.14 1.19 7 0.29 1.66 KMDD0273 98.50 98.75 0.25 0.14 2.65 3 0.45 3.28 KMDD0273 101.60 101.95 0.35 0.20 1.41 12 7.14 11.05 KMDD0273 106.00 112.40 6.40 3.60 2.22 3 0.19 2.51 K1 including 106.00 107.00 1.00 0.56 5.13 2 0.07 5.25 including 107.00 108.00 1.00 0.56 0.15 1 0.01 0.17 including 108.00 109.00 1.00 0.56 0.03 1 0.01 0.06 including 109.00 109.55 0.55 0.31 0.01 1 0.01 0.03 including 109.55 111.10 1.55 0.87 0.11 1 0.01 0.13 including 111.10 112.00 0.90 0.51 2.46 3 0.08 2.60 including 112.00 112.40 0.40 0.23 16.23 21 2.69 20.07 KMDD0273 117.25 117.70 0.45 0.25 11.26 7 1.26 13.02 KL KMDD0273 126.60 138.45 11.85 6.68 2.68 30 1.14 4.57 K2 including 126.60 127.80 1.20 0.68 1.84 4 0.45 2.49 including 127.80 128.80 1.00 0.56 0.42 11 1.18 2.13 including 128.80 129.50 0.70 0.39 0.66 26 2.26 4.00 including 129.50 130.35 0.85 0.48 0.16 10 0.66 1.17 including 130.35 130.65 0.30 0.17 0.13 2 0.21 0.43 including 130.65 131.00 0.35 0.20 1.07 12 0.16 1.43 including 131.00 131.40 0.40 0.23 5.37 28 1.30 7.45 including 131.40 132.40 1.00 0.56 1.06 13 1.02 2.59 including 132.40 133.50 1.10 0.62 0.30 5 0.44 0.95 including 133.50 134.40 0.90 0.51 12.56 21 2.92 16.71 including 134.40 135.00 0.60 0.34 0.21 4 0.12 0.43 including 135.00 136.50 1.50 0.85 1.70 39 0.58 2.96 including 136.50 137.35 0.85 0.48 2.97 47 0.43 4.15 including 137.35 138.45 1.10 0.62 7.31 142 3.19 13.37 KMDD0274 93.74 99.50 5.76 3.76 11.60 34 0.47 12.66 K1 including 93.74 95.46 1.72 1.12 13.81 8 1.00 15.24 including 95.46 97.53 2.07 1.35 0.23 2 0.21 0.53 including 97.53 97.78 0.25 0.16 2.96 4 0.48 3.65 including 97.78 98.81 1.03 0.67 0.34 2 0.14 0.55 including 98.81 99.50 0.69 0.45 60.10 257 0.42 63.95 KMDD0274 108.00 115.00 7.00 4.24 1.29 21 0.55 2.29 K2 including 108.00 110.00 2.00 1.21 0.76 14 0.42 1.50 including 110.00 112.00 2.00 1.21 2.14 27 0.44 3.07 including 112.00 114.00 2.00 1.21 1.32 26 0.94 2.90 including 114.00 115.00 1.00 0.61 0.60 13 0.24 1.08 KMDD0274 129.49 130.06 0.57 0.35 0.45 15 2.31 3.71 K2HW including 129.49 130.06 0.57 0.35 0.45 15 2.31 3.71 KMDD0275 65.00 65.91 0.91 0.89 0.07 3 0.92 1.34 K1 KMDD0275 76.74 80.60 3.86 3.70 2.71 40 2.90 7.07 K2 including 76.74 77.19 0.45 0.43 6.62 241 16.35 31.43 including 77.19 77.80 0.61 0.59 0.20 11 0.77 1.37 including 77.80 78.54 0.74 0.71 0.28 8 0.60 1.18 including 78.54 78.76 0.22 0.21 2.64 18 3.06 6.94 including 78.76 79.20 0.44 0.42 8.20 25 1.18 10.08 including 79.20 79.86 0.66 0.63 3.12 16 1.29 5.04 including 79.86 80.60 0.74 0.71 1.23 11 1.16 2.92 KMDD0276 98.90 104.30 5.40 3.94 3.46 7 0.22 3.84 K1 including 98.90 99.30 0.40 0.29 23.50 4 0.09 23.66 including 99.30 100.00 0.70 0.51 3.82 4 0.07 3.96 including 100.00 101.20 1.20 0.87 3.21 4 0.08 3.37 including 101.20 101.75 0.55 0.40 0.48 2 0.01 0.52 including 101.75 102.80 1.05 0.77 0.89 5 0.13 1.12 including 102.80 104.30 1.50 1.09 1.03 15 0.57 1.98 KMDD0276 112.60 113.10 0.50 0.36 2.09 23 1.03 3.75 KMDD0276 177.80 180.40 2.60 2.02 6.11 19 0.13 6.53 K2 including 177.80 178.15 0.35 0.27 34.80 130 0.78 37.51 including 178.15 179.00 0.85 0.66 0.02 1 0.01 0.05 including 179.00 180.40 1.40 1.09 2.63 3 0.05 2.73 KMDD0277 37.80 38.00 0.20 0.18 1.13 11 2.33 4.37 KMDD0277 38.90 39.35 0.45 0.39 1.35 9 1.35 3.25 KMDD0277 82.00 90.70 8.70 8.67 6.98 74 3.78 12.94 K2 including 82.00 83.20 1.20 1.05 9.31 19 0.34 10.01 including 83.20 84.40 1.20 1.05 0.25 3 0.48 0.93 including 84.40 86.00 1.60 1.40 4.07 41 4.76 10.92 including 86.00 86.20 0.20 0.18 0.36 12 0.55 1.24 including 86.20 87.00 0.80 0.70 31.60 290 3.78 40.34 including 87.00 87.90 0.90 0.79 9.89 226 10.95 27.33 including 87.90 88.65 0.75 0.66 0.68 8 0.43 1.35 including 88.65 88.90 0.25 0.22 0.38 6 0.76 1.46 including 88.90 89.60 0.70 0.61 8.43 109 13.13 27.27 including 89.60 90.70 1.10 0.96 8.26 101 4.36 15.35 KMDD0277 90.70 91.90 1.20 1.05 1.04 4 1.11 2.56 KMDD0279 126.00 127.40 1.40 0.61 2.99 6 1.13 4.57 K1FW including 126.00 126.40 0.40 0.17 7.58 5 0.41 8.19 including 126.40 127.40 1.00 0.43 1.16 7 1.41 3.12 KMDD0279 133.45 141.00 7.55 3.27 3.31 5 0.98 4.67 K1 including 133.45 134.00 0.55 0.24 0.92 11 2.82 4.81 including 134.00 134.60 0.60 0.26 0.01 2 0.02 0.06 including 134.60 136.10 1.50 0.65 1.02 10 3.07 5.23 including 136.10 137.00 0.90 0.39 0.27 2 0.27 0.65 including 137.00 137.50 0.50 0.22 0.01 3 0.03 0.09 including 137.50 138.20 0.70 0.30 0.01 2 0.02 0.07 including 138.20 138.90 0.70 0.30 4.79 5 1.10 6.32 including 138.90 140.00 1.10 0.48 0.49 2 0.07 0.60 including 140.00 141.00 1.00 0.43 18.80 3 0.12 18.99 KMDD0279 145.00 147.00 2.00 0.87 9.57 12 0.14 9.91 KL including 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.43 2.14 3 0.13 2.35 including 146.00 147.00 1.00 0.43 17.00 20 0.16 17.46 KMDD0279 164.25 168.00 3.75 1.65 6.39 11 0.19 6.79 K2 including 164.25 165.10 0.85 0.37 20.96 7 0.36 21.52 including 165.10 165.70 0.60 0.26 0.72 3 0.05 0.83 including 165.70 166.85 1.15 0.51 3.20 11 0.12 3.50 including 166.85 168.00 1.15 0.51 1.77 18 0.22 2.29 KMDD0280 128.53 141.18 12.65 8.19 12.86 6 0.39 13.45 K1 including 128.53 129.15 0.62 0.40 0.43 24 3.86 5.87 including 129.15 130.07 0.92 0.60 0.17 2 0.22 0.49 including 130.07 130.77 0.70 0.45 6.23 10 0.62 7.18 including 130.77 131.30 0.53 0.34 0.64 22 0.40 1.46 including 131.30 131.75 0.45 0.29 0.14 3 0.31 0.59 including 131.75 132.30 0.55 0.36 0.35 3 0.22 0.69 including 132.30 133.56 1.26 0.82 81.68 15 0.28 82.25 including 133.56 134.10 0.54 0.35 15.91 4 0.22 16.25 including 134.10 134.88 0.78 0.51 0.18 0 0.17 0.41 including 134.88 135.47 0.59 0.38 0.19 3 0.24 0.55 including 135.47 136.12 0.65 0.42 2.98 7 0.48 3.71 including 136.12 137.00 0.88 0.57 0.09 4 0.20 0.41 including 137.00 137.70 0.70 0.45 0.11 1 0.08 0.23 including 137.70 138.13 0.43 0.28 12.73 4 0.06 12.86 including 138.13 138.68 0.55 0.36 50.83 4 0.09 51.00 including 138.68 139.40 0.72 0.47 2.86 1 0.02 2.90 including 139.40 139.95 0.55 0.36 1.01 0 0.01 1.03 including 139.95 140.10 0.15 0.10 6.41 0 0.01 6.42 including 140.10 140.77 0.67 0.43 6.60 0 0.02 6.63 including 140.77 141.18 0.41 0.27 4.81 7 0.05 4.96 KMDD0280 145.17 151.50 6.33 4.10 1.24 11 0.36 1.87 KL including 145.17 145.44 0.27 0.17 0.42 15 1.05 2.01 including 145.44 146.15 0.71 0.46 0.16 6 0.30 0.64 including 146.15 146.63 0.48 0.31 0.20 25 0.81 1.60 including 146.63 147.11 0.48 0.31 1.27 18 1.22 3.12 including 147.11 147.68 0.57 0.37 1.12 9 0.50 1.90 including 147.68 148.88 1.20 0.78 0.06 1 0.05 0.14 including 148.88 149.84 0.96 0.62 0.37 2 0.03 0.44 including 149.84 150.64 0.80 0.52 1.25 10 0.13 1.55 KMDD0280 177.93 184.75 6.82 5.05 34.80 22 1.59 37.19 K2 including 177.93 178.71 0.78 0.58 4.63 2 0.05 4.72 including 178.71 179.00 0.29 0.21 15.13 12 0.07 15.38 including 179.00 179.70 0.70 0.52 36.58 8 0.15 36.88 including 179.70 180.43 0.73 0.54 225.63 137 6.12 235.52 including 180.43 181.41 0.98 0.73 38.90 7 0.39 39.51 including 181.41 181.90 0.49 0.36 0.22 2 0.30 0.65 including 181.90 182.64 0.74 0.55 0.10 2 0.33 0.56 including 182.64 182.90 0.26 0.19 0.28 0 0.12 0.44 including 182.90 183.16 0.26 0.19 0.68 74 9.67 14.48 including 183.16 183.51 0.35 0.26 0.08 10 1.44 2.12 including 183.51 184.30 0.79 0.59 0.05 2 0.25 0.41 including 184.30 184.75 0.45 0.33 0.84 14 4.81 7.41 KMDD0280 189.30 190.60 1.30 0.96 2.71 23 0.85 4.13 including 189.30 190.60 1.30 0.96 2.71 23 0.85 4.13 KMDD0281 116.70 129.10 12.40 5.88 6.99 9 0.15 7.31 K1 including 116.70 117.80 1.10 0.52 20.90 42 0.31 21.85 including 117.80 118.90 1.10 0.52 36.50 2 0.14 36.72 including 118.90 120.00 1.10 0.52 1.04 1 0.03 1.10 including 120.00 120.90 0.90 0.43 0.76 7 0.04 0.91 including 120.90 121.70 0.80 0.38 0.16 2 0.02 0.22 including 121.70 122.40 0.70 0.33 1.42 3 0.07 1.55 including 122.40 123.40 1.00 0.47 0.32 2 0.03 0.39 including 123.40 124.40 1.00 0.47 0.56 1 0.02 0.60 including 124.40 125.40 1.00 0.47 2.95 1 0.03 3.00 including 125.40 126.50 1.10 0.52 0.09 1 0.01 0.11 including 126.50 127.30 0.80 0.38 0.35 1 0.03 0.41 including 127.30 128.00 0.70 0.33 8.89 23 0.94 10.43 including 128.00 129.10 1.10 0.52 9.22 28 0.44 10.16 KMDD0281 134.00 137.00 3.00 1.37 2.85 19 0.60 3.90 K2 including 134.00 135.00 1.00 0.46 0.96 13 1.37 2.94 including 135.00 136.00 1.00 0.46 5.17 34 0.24 5.92 including 136.00 137.00 1.00 0.46 2.43 10 0.20 2.82 KMDD0283 85.00 95.00 10.00 8.62 5.53 41 2.86 9.85 K2 including 85.00 86.00 1.00 0.86 16.50 65 0.68 18.24 including 86.00 87.00 1.00 0.86 11.32 58 5.36 19.18 including 87.00 88.00 1.00 0.86 0.86 50 3.13 5.66 including 88.00 89.00 1.00 0.86 0.44 29 0.55 1.55 including 89.00 90.00 1.00 0.86 2.18 8 1.65 4.48 including 90.00 91.20 1.20 1.03 13.20 48 5.03 20.50 including 91.20 92.00 0.80 0.69 6.60 43 5.57 14.55 including 92.00 93.00 1.00 0.86 1.20 103 5.35 9.63 including 93.00 94.00 1.00 0.86 0.25 3 0.69 1.20 including 94.00 95.00 1.00 0.86 1.41 2 0.69 2.36 KMDD0283 105.10 109.40 4.30 3.72 1.17 41 0.88 2.85 K2HW including 105.10 106.00 0.90 0.78 0.29 11 2.19 3.34 including 106.00 106.90 0.90 0.78 0.20 7 0.78 1.33 including 106.90 107.80 0.90 0.78 1.78 83 0.18 3.09 including 107.80 109.40 1.60 1.38 1.86 53 0.58 3.31 KMDD0285 107.10 110.80 3.70 2.36 1.22 4 0.64 2.12 K1 including 107.10 107.60 0.50 0.32 4.89 15 3.34 9.52 including 107.60 108.60 1.00 0.64 0.03 2 0.10 0.18 including 108.60 109.60 1.00 0.64 0.65 3 0.23 0.99 including 109.60 110.35 0.75 0.48 0.14 2 0.26 0.50 including 110.35 110.80 0.45 0.29 2.82 4 0.38 3.37 KMDD0285 115.60 123.40 7.80 5.02 15.98 15 0.81 17.26 K2 including 115.60 116.60 1.00 0.64 2.60 9 1.55 4.77 including 116.60 117.60 1.00 0.64 4.43 5 0.48 5.13 including 117.60 118.60 1.00 0.64 59.10 17 0.86 60.46 including 118.60 119.40 0.80 0.52 36.44 11 0.59 37.36 including 119.40 120.35 0.95 0.61 26.26 24 2.24 29.54 including 120.35 121.20 0.85 0.55 1.91 5 0.25 2.31 including 121.20 122.20 1.00 0.64 0.85 7 0.39 1.46 including 122.20 123.40 1.20 0.77 1.64 36 0.22 2.39 KMDD0285 174.90 175.30 0.40 0.26 3.08 101 4.60 10.49 K3 KMDD0287 96.00 107.00 11.00 8.50 4.28 16 1.03 5.85 K2 including 96.00 97.00 1.00 0.77 7.32 14 0.14 7.69 including 97.00 97.80 0.80 0.62 0.89 11 0.39 1.55 including 97.80 98.00 0.20 0.15 32.30 69 1.30 34.91 including 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.77 2.68 20 0.46 3.55 including 99.00 99.30 0.30 0.23 7.02 62 0.33 8.25 including 99.30 100.10 0.80 0.62 0.97 11 0.16 1.32 including 100.10 100.60 0.50 0.39 0.27 3 0.03 0.35 including 100.60 101.95 1.35 1.04 0.13 3 0.10 0.30 including 101.95 102.50 0.55 0.42 3.78 6 0.66 4.73 including 102.50 103.15 0.65 0.50 9.93 9 1.03 11.41 including 103.15 103.60 0.45 0.35 24.60 71 7.43 35.38 including 103.60 104.40 0.80 0.62 0.66 8 0.60 1.56 including 104.40 104.85 0.45 0.35 11.70 55 4.94 18.97 including 104.85 105.30 0.45 0.35 1.12 11 1.14 2.78 including 105.30 105.90 0.60 0.46 1.18 6 1.42 3.14 including 105.90 107.00 1.10 0.85 0.11 5 1.23 1.81 KMDD0287 110.00 114.70 4.70 3.63 1.02 31 0.85 2.54 K2HW including 110.00 110.45 0.45 0.35 0.22 10 0.50 1.01 including 110.45 112.10 1.65 1.27 0.49 45 2.06 3.80 including 112.10 112.50 0.40 0.31 1.33 36 0.29 2.18 including 112.50 113.20 0.70 0.54 0.85 16 0.11 1.20 including 113.20 114.70 1.50 1.16 1.84 26 0.12 2.33 KMDD0289 64.30 72.70 8.40 5.39 14.74 2 0.19 15.02 K1 including 64.30 65.88 1.58 1.01 0.17 2 0.29 0.58 including 65.88 67.87 1.99 1.28 46.90 1 0.10 47.04 including 67.87 69.59 1.72 1.10 3.16 1 0.02 3.19 including 69.59 70.12 0.53 0.34 34.40 7 0.33 34.93 including 70.12 70.84 0.72 0.46 1.64 5 0.12 1.86 including 70.84 71.47 0.63 0.40 0.51 1 0.21 0.80 including 71.47 72.28 0.81 0.52 3.62 7 0.64 4.56 including 72.28 72.70 0.42 0.27 4.95 1 0.10 5.10 KMDD0289 89.68 92.25 2.57 2.05 9.36 12 0.97 10.81 K2 including 89.68 90.95 1.27 1.02 13.00 15 1.52 15.21 including 90.95 92.25 1.30 1.04 5.80 10 0.44 6.52 KMDD0289 101.35 104.40 3.05 2.44 12.47 28 1.63 14.98 K3 including 101.35 102.70 1.35 1.08 27.10 36 3.17 31.77 including 102.70 104.40 1.70 1.36 0.85 21 0.40 1.65 KMDD0291 107.40 117.00 9.60 6.58 1.84 38 5.20 9.25 K2 including 107.40 107.80 0.40 0.27 5.53 18 1.42 7.65 including 107.80 109.00 1.20 0.82 0.09 5 0.26 0.49 including 109.00 109.40 0.40 0.27 0.12 3 0.52 0.85 including 109.40 109.90 0.50 0.34 0.08 11 1.18 1.79 including 109.90 110.20 0.30 0.21 0.14 10 2.57 3.68 including 110.20 111.25 1.05 0.72 0.06 5 0.61 0.94 including 111.25 111.95 0.70 0.48 0.02 2 0.49 0.70 including 111.95 112.30 0.35 0.24 4.68 31 7.31 14.79 including 112.30 113.00 0.70 0.48 0.12 3 0.49 0.81 including 113.00 114.50 1.50 1.03 1.26 103 9.95 15.80 including 114.50 116.00 1.50 1.03 7.19 89 11.24 23.26 including 116.00 117.00 1.00 0.69 0.78 36 11.83 16.96 KMDD0293 118.72 125.00 6.28 4.13 7.19 17 1.99 10.05 K2 including 118.72 119.80 1.08 0.71 36.10 28 3.06 40.52 including 119.80 120.58 0.78 0.51 4.44 65 5.33 12.35 including 120.58 121.82 1.24 0.82 0.52 7 1.52 2.62 including 121.82 123.00 1.18 0.78 0.31 4 0.80 1.42 including 123.00 123.75 0.75 0.49 0.37 3 0.64 1.26 including 123.75 124.00 0.25 0.16 2.59 17 4.11 8.27 including 124.00 125.00 1.00 0.66 0.75 5 0.73 1.79 KMDD0295 87.71 88.27 0.56 0.37 13.80 8 0.25 14.23 K1 KMDD0295 109.00 116.40 7.40 4.87 8.68 30 3.13 13.23 K2 including 109.00 109.90 0.90 0.90 0.87 2 1.39 2.75 including 109.90 111.00 1.10 1.10 0.68 4 1.18 2.30 including 111.00 112.03 1.03 1.03 0.73 7 1.50 2.82 including 112.03 113.00 0.97 0.97 0.72 48 3.07 5.41 including 113.00 114.00 1.00 1.00 2.29 25 3.06 6.68 including 114.00 114.82 0.82 0.82 3.98 54 3.97 9.95 including 114.82 115.49 0.67 0.67 82.40 128 12.65 100.85 including 115.49 116.40 0.91 0.91 0.55 8 1.43 2.55 KMDD0297 90.33 91.43 1.10 0.84 2.72 45 6.01 11.28 K1 including 90.33 90.73 0.40 0.30 0.36 76 14.57 20.69 including 90.73 90.93 0.20 0.15 12.40 29 1.15 14.30 including 90.93 91.43 0.50 0.38 0.74 26 1.11 2.54 KMDD0297 114.00 115.90 1.90 1.39 2.02 19 4.07 7.67 K2 including 114.00 114.90 0.90 0.66 4.08 35 6.58 13.27 including 114.90 115.90 1.00 0.73 0.16 5 1.81 2.63 KMDD0297 136.54 138.30 1.76 1.29 0.57 13 0.49 1.39 K2HW including 136.54 137.10 0.56 0.41 0.36 15 0.77 1.58 including 137.10 137.35 0.25 0.18 0.41 20 1.03 2.03 including 137.35 138.30 0.95 0.70 0.74 10 0.18 1.11 KMDD0297 145.00 145.54 0.54 0.40 3.86 10 0.14 4.18 including 145.00 145.54 0.54 0.40 3.86 10 0.14 4.18 KMDD0297 160.44 161.00 0.56 0.41 3.00 1 0.02 3.04 including 160.44 161.00 0.56 0.41 3.00 1 0.02 3.04 KMDD0297 175.90 177.40 1.50 1.10 0.31 41 0.52 1.52 including 175.90 176.70 0.80 0.59 0.21 16 0.58 1.19 including 176.70 177.40 0.70 0.51 0.42 69 0.45 1.90 KMDD0297 197.88 199.28 1.40 1.02 0.36 36 0.77 1.85 including 197.88 198.50 0.62 0.45 0.54 30 0.19 1.18 including 198.50 199.03 0.53 0.39 0.05 8 0.01 0.16 including 199.03 199.28 0.25 0.18 0.59 113 3.82 7.11 KMDD0299 95.53 96.33 0.80 0.68 1.68 4 0.20 2.00 K1 including 95.53 96.33 0.80 0.68 1.68 4 0.20 2.00 KMDD0299 113.00 113.66 0.66 0.56 1.39 4 0.23 1.74 KL including 113.00 113.66 0.66 0.56 1.39 4 0.23 1.74 KMDD0299 118.10 120.00 1.90 1.25 5.22 6 0.55 6.03 KL including 118.10 118.45 0.35 0.23 0.57 4 0.40 1.15 including 118.45 119.00 0.55 0.36 10.04 8 0.74 11.12 including 119.00 119.52 0.52 0.34 2.58 4 0.35 3.10 including 119.52 120.00 0.48 0.32 5.94 9 0.65 6.92 KMDD0299 121.84 134.10 12.26 8.06 19.38 32 1.14 21.31 K2 including 121.84 122.80 0.96 0.63 1.46 23 1.75 4.08 including 122.80 123.80 1.00 0.66 0.72 36 2.25 4.17 including 123.80 124.10 0.30 0.20 0.55 5 0.71 1.56 including 124.10 124.56 0.46 0.30 0.19 2 0.30 0.62 including 124.56 124.81 0.25 0.16 2.15 13 1.06 3.73 including 124.81 125.30 0.49 0.32 9.26 25 1.18 11.15 including 125.30 125.95 0.65 0.43 7.20 45 2.17 10.66 including 125.95 126.18 0.23 0.15 0.32 5 0.52 1.08 including 126.18 126.44 0.26 0.17 1.81 16 0.88 3.18 including 126.44 127.00 0.56 0.37 4.40 40 1.93 7.48 including 127.00 127.58 0.58 0.38 2.58 31 1.22 4.60 including 127.58 127.90 0.32 0.21 1.26 15 0.12 1.61 including 127.90 128.47 0.57 0.37 0.68 7 0.50 1.44 including 128.47 129.00 0.53 0.35 2.31 9 0.77 3.44 including 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.66 0.22 5 0.37 0.77 including 130.00 130.75 0.75 0.49 281.00 245 2.18 287.04 including 130.75 131.50 0.75 0.49 3.14 17 1.23 5.00 including 131.50 132.00 0.50 0.33 3.43 11 1.30 5.30 including 132.00 132.27 0.27 0.18 0.39 3 0.09 0.54 including 132.27 133.00 0.73 0.48 2.15 5 0.60 3.00 including 133.00 133.30 0.30 0.20 0.08 3 0.10 0.25 including 133.30 134.10 0.80 0.53 2.79 18 0.66 3.90 KMDD0299 141.50 141.70 0.20 0.13 2.95 34 1.40 5.24 K2HW including 141.50 141.70 0.20 0.13 2.95 34 1.40 5.24 KMDD0303 67.50 75.60 8.10 6.37 2.86 7 0.44 3.54 K1 including 67.50 68.30 0.80 0.63 7.83 11 0.06 8.05 including 68.30 69.20 0.90 0.71 0.54 1 0.03 0.59 including 69.20 69.80 0.60 0.47 3.64 2 0.06 3.75 including 69.80 71.17 1.37 1.08 0.30 2 0.10 0.46 including 71.17 71.45 0.28 0.22 0.14 2 0.12 0.33 including 71.45 72.20 0.75 0.59 0.22 2 0.14 0.43 including 72.20 73.50 1.30 1.02 2.70 28 2.26 6.06 including 73.50 74.00 0.50 0.39 0.43 2 0.22 0.75 including 74.00 74.70 0.70 0.55 11.74 5 0.12 11.97 including 74.70 75.60 0.90 0.71 1.85 3 0.04 1.95 KMDD0303 91.45 93.30 1.85 1.46 0.28 4 0.20 0.60 K2 including 91.45 92.20 0.75 0.59 0.61 3 0.05 0.72 including 92.20 92.70 0.50 0.39 0.02 1 0.02 0.05 including 92.70 93.30 0.60 0.47 0.09 7 0.55 0.91 KMDD0305 130.00 134.50 4.50 3.13 6.43 59 3.93 12.42 K2 including 130.00 131.00 1.00 0.70 0.11 5 0.53 0.88 including 131.00 131.75 0.75 0.52 0.25 28 1.46 2.55 including 131.75 132.15 0.40 0.28 0.39 88 4.85 7.96 including 132.15 132.56 0.41 0.29 0.13 17 1.00 1.68 including 132.56 133.30 0.74 0.51 34.90 196 15.88 58.51 including 133.30 134.25 0.95 0.66 2.72 52 1.79 5.76 including 134.25 134.50 0.25 0.17 0.15 18 1.08 1.81 KMDD0305 139.60 140.00 0.40 0.28 2.22 21 0.32 2.91 K2HW including 139.60 140.00 0.40 0.28 2.22 21 0.32 2.91 KMDD0307 124.90 125.15 0.25 0.18 0.37 10 3.29 4.87 K1 including 124.90 125.15 0.25 0.18 0.37 10 3.29 4.87 KMDD0307 128.70 129.40 0.70 0.50 9.48 14 4.53 15.69 KL including 128.70 129.10 0.40 0.29 0.32 7 2.11 3.21 including 129.10 129.40 0.30 0.22 21.70 24 7.76 32.32 KMDD0307 142.05 146.40 4.35 2.55 0.81 4 0.50 1.53 KL including 142.05 143.10 1.05 0.61 0.93 4 0.53 1.68 including 143.10 144.12 1.02 0.60 0.34 4 0.45 0.99 including 144.12 145.00 0.88 0.52 0.29 2 0.27 0.68 including 145.00 146.40 1.40 0.82 1.40 6 0.65 2.34 KMDD0307 150.50 159.45 8.95 5.24 4.89 40 1.35 7.21 K2 including 150.50 151.10 0.60 0.35 2.27 31 1.05 4.06 including 151.10 152.61 1.51 0.88 23.10 16 0.84 24.43 including 152.61 153.50 0.89 0.52 2.09 12 1.28 3.95 including 153.50 154.30 0.80 0.47 1.75 26 1.40 3.94 including 154.30 155.30 1.00 0.59 0.38 6 0.95 1.71 including 155.30 156.00 0.70 0.41 4.18 304 0.85 9.21 including 156.00 157.70 1.70 1.00 0.32 18 0.88 1.71 including 157.70 158.70 1.00 0.59 0.26 25 3.53 5.27 including 158.70 159.45 0.75 0.44 0.25 17 1.84 2.91 KMDD0309 85.90 89.10 3.20 1.94 7.90 37 0.11 8.52 K1 including 85.90 86.50 0.60 0.36 5.03 12 0.19 5.43 including 86.50 87.00 0.50 0.30 8.77 16 0.11 9.11 including 87.00 88.10 1.10 0.67 5.76 17 0.10 6.11 including 88.10 89.10 1.00 0.61 11.54 85 0.08 12.73 KMDD0309 107.80 109.00 1.20 0.80 34.75 12 0.97 36.20 K2 including 107.80 109.00 1.20 0.80 34.75 12 0.97 36.20 KMDD0311 123.90 128.40 4.50 2.98 7.18 126 1.06 10.20 K2 including 123.90 125.00 1.10 0.73 0.48 15 0.41 1.21 including 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.66 0.18 9 0.26 0.64 including 126.00 127.00 1.00 0.66 0.36 64 1.45 3.10 including 127.00 128.40 1.40 0.93 22.30 341 1.87 29.16 KMDD0311 133.00 136.00 3.00 1.99 1.01 76 0.60 2.79 K2HW including 133.00 134.00 1.00 0.66 0.28 20 0.34 0.99 including 134.00 135.00 1.00 0.66 2.50 159 0.51 5.21 including 135.00 136.00 1.00 0.66 0.26 50 0.96 2.18 KMDD0311 164.00 164.70 0.70 0.46 0.95 51 8.33 12.67 including 164.00 164.70 0.70 0.46 0.95 51 8.33 12.67 KMDD0313 127.32 128.40 1.08 0.71 0.79 3 1.17 2.39 K1 including 127.32 128.40 1.08 0.71 0.79 3 1.17 2.39 KMDD0313 154.00 157.50 3.50 2.11 2.70 3 0.20 3.00 KL including 154.00 155.10 1.10 0.66 1.67 4 0.29 2.11 including 155.10 156.30 1.20 0.72 3.57 4 0.21 3.90 including 156.30 157.50 1.20 0.72 2.77 2 0.10 2.93 KMDD0313 162.00 165.70 3.70 2.23 6.82 103 2.65 11.65 K2 including 162.00 163.00 1.00 0.60 8.20 85 2.93 13.18 including 163.00 163.80 0.80 0.48 12.41 193 3.66 19.75 including 163.80 164.40 0.60 0.36 2.36 97 0.84 4.72 including 164.40 165.70 1.30 0.78 4.37 63 2.65 8.70 KMDD0313 174.20 185.00 10.80 6.50 0.86 10 1.05 2.40 K2HW including 174.20 174.75 0.55 0.33 5.64 66 0.94 7.74 including 174.75 175.10 0.35 0.21 0.16 6 0.89 1.42 including 175.10 175.85 0.75 0.45 0.50 15 1.28 2.39 including 175.85 177.00 1.15 0.69 0.45 15 1.63 2.81 including 177.00 178.00 1.00 0.60 0.34 4 1.38 2.23 including 178.00 178.64 0.64 0.39 0.42 3 0.75 1.46 including 178.64 179.90 1.26 0.76 0.08 1 0.19 0.35 including 179.90 180.75 0.85 0.51 1.66 9 1.21 3.38 including 180.75 181.00 0.25 0.15 1.19 6 1.24 2.91 including 181.00 181.20 0.20 0.12 0.41 8 1.50 2.50 including 181.20 181.70 0.50 0.30 0.16 9 1.34 2.05 including 181.70 182.40 0.70 0.42 1.87 11 1.37 3.83 including 182.40 183.40 1.00 0.60 0.15 3 0.35 0.65 including 183.40 184.10 0.70 0.42 1.01 12 2.05 3.89 including 184.10 185.00 0.90 0.54 0.58 5 0.63 1.48 KMDD0313 208.78 210.40 1.62 0.98 0.07 6 1.02 1.51 K3 including 208.78 210.00 1.22 0.73 0.05 7 1.25 1.80 including 210.00 210.40 0.40 0.24 0.13 3 0.34 0.63 KMDD0315 89.10 89.60 0.50 0.36 4.90 3 0.51 5.61 K1 including 89.10 89.60 0.50 0.36 4.90 3 0.51 5.61 KMDD0315 98.00 100.00 2.00 1.46 0.96 4 0.71 1.96 KL including 98.00 98.70 0.70 0.51 0.79 3 0.21 1.11 including 98.70 99.40 0.70 0.51 1.08 2 0.63 1.95 including 99.40 100.00 0.60 0.44 1.03 8 1.38 2.96 KMDD0315 105.30 112.00 6.70 4.92 1.33 8 0.87 2.59 KL including 105.30 105.60 0.30 0.22 3.12 24 1.84 5.87 including 105.60 105.95 0.35 0.26 0.14 4 0.18 0.43 including 105.95 106.65 0.70 0.51 5.46 8 0.50 6.23 including 106.65 107.50 0.85 0.62 1.04 7 1.10 2.60 including 107.50 108.50 1.00 0.73 0.53 2 0.45 1.16 including 108.50 109.50 1.00 0.73 0.06 2 0.21 0.36 including 109.50 110.15 0.65 0.48 0.32 8 1.57 2.51 including 110.15 111.00 0.85 0.62 1.98 13 1.38 3.98 including 111.00 112.00 1.00 0.73 0.76 11 1.10 2.36 KMDD0315 115.30 121.50 6.20 4.55 0.87 15 0.74 2.05 K2 including 115.30 116.10 0.80 0.59 1.91 23 1.43 4.11 including 116.10 117.30 1.20 0.88 1.24 11 0.17 1.61 including 117.30 118.10 0.80 0.59 1.04 24 0.48 1.99 including 118.10 118.50 0.40 0.29 0.74 17 0.05 1.03 including 118.50 118.80 0.30 0.22 0.41 27 2.18 3.65 including 118.80 119.60 0.80 0.59 0.51 15 0.48 1.35 including 119.60 120.20 0.60 0.44 0.42 8 0.84 1.63 including 120.20 120.65 0.45 0.33 0.32 9 0.71 1.37 including 120.65 121.50 0.85 0.62 0.39 11 1.14 2.04 KMDD0319 42.50 43.00 0.50 1.92 0.35 13 1.37 2.34 including 42.50 43.00 0.50 0.32 0.79 40 2.84 5.08 KMDD0319 72.00 74.50 2.50 1.60 0.26 8 1.08 1.79 K1 including 72.00 73.60 1.60 1.02 0.17 1 0.08 0.28 including 73.60 74.50 0.90 0.57 0.41 20 2.86 4.47 KMDD0319 110.25 121.60 11.35 7.95 6.08 26 1.92 8.96 K2 including 110.25 111.20 0.95 0.67 0.76 7 0.44 1.44 including 111.20 111.70 0.50 0.35 3.29 19 0.79 4.58 including 111.70 112.10 0.40 0.28 0.32 8 0.15 0.63 including 112.10 113.50 1.40 0.98 7.07 31 2.15 10.32 including 113.50 114.20 0.70 0.49 0.39 7 0.55 1.21 including 114.20 114.52 0.32 0.22 0.80 16 3.56 5.73 including 114.52 115.50 0.98 0.69 0.38 8 0.49 1.13 including 115.50 116.60 1.10 0.77 0.28 15 0.62 1.30 including 116.60 117.00 0.40 0.28 5.02 58 4.83 12.18 including 117.00 118.20 1.20 0.84 35.49 35 2.82 39.69 including 118.20 118.65 0.45 0.32 9.22 100 7.24 20.12 including 118.65 119.00 0.35 0.25 9.18 45 2.95 13.68 including 119.00 119.40 0.40 0.28 6.05 63 7.43 16.73 including 119.40 120.00 0.60 0.42 1.05 21 1.34 3.10 including 120.00 120.65 0.65 0.46 0.20 19 0.36 0.92 including 120.65 121.30 0.65 0.46 0.22 22 1.24 2.14 including 121.30 121.60 0.30 0.21 0.45 25 2.62 4.25 KMDD0319 130.40 139.30 8.90 6.23 1.43 14 0.49 2.26 K2HW including 130.40 130.70 0.30 0.21 1.04 7 0.05 1.19 including 130.70 131.45 0.75 0.53 0.90 73 2.50 5.16 including 131.45 132.20 0.75 0.53 1.75 15 0.06 2.03 including 132.20 133.00 0.80 0.56 1.78 7 0.05 1.94 including 133.00 134.00 1.00 0.70 1.55 4 0.03 1.65 including 134.00 135.00 1.00 0.70 0.14 1 0.02 0.17 including 135.00 136.00 1.00 0.70 0.26 1 0.01 0.28 including 136.00 137.00 1.00 0.70 1.22 3 0.04 1.31 including 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.70 2.32 6 0.15 2.59 including 138.00 138.70 0.70 0.49 3.09 20 0.49 4.00 including 138.70 139.30 0.60 0.42 2.24 35 3.05 6.74

Table 2 - Kainantu Gold Mine - Collar Locations for Kora Diamond Drilling

Hole_id



Collar location Collar orientation EOH depth (m)



Lode



Local north Local East RL Dip Local

azimuth KMDD0263 58687 29855 1214 14.09 218.41 171.20 Kora North KMDD0264 58765 29869 1253 23.18 229.70 130.50 Kora North KMDD0265 58692 29856 1211 -48.058 323.29 178.80 Kora North KMDD0266 58765 29870 1253 32.76 226.17 129.90 Kora North KMDD0267 58534 29852 1218 37.611 300.63 143.60 Kora North KMDD0268 58765 29870 1254 44.43 227.75 157.40 Kora North KMDD0269 58692 29856 1212 -47.52 312.59 188.40 Kora North KMDD0270 58765 29870 1253 20.50 220.00 166.30 Kora North KMDD0271 58533 29852 1218 39.08 284.70 125.40 Kora North KMDD0272 58765 29871 1254 40.41 214.48 173.80 Kora North KMDD0273 58692 29856 1212 -45.60 303.76 156.90 Kora North KMDD0274 58771 29871 1255 50.64 318.47 146.70 Kora North KMDD0275 58533 29853 1217 22.89 284.38 80.60 Kora North KMDD0276 58998 29922 1163 -34.78 308.12 190.40 Kora North KMDD0277 58534 29852 1215 -20.40 285.20 122.40 Kora North KMDD0279 58691 29856 1211 -56.30 298.20 242.00 Kora North KMDD0280 58994 29922 1163 -32.01 232.47 197.10 Kora North KMDD0281 59020 29906 1233 28.50 214.80 151.30 Kora North KMDD0283 58533 29852 1215 -24.80 278.30 129.00 Kora North KMDD0285 58691 29856 1211 -44.26 286.82 178.90 Kora North KMDD0287 58533 29852 1215 -35.47 278.11 114.70 Kora North KMDD0289 59022 29906 1234 37.94 255.58 110.60 Kora North KMDD0291 58420 29846 1217 -8.96 229.74 198.50 Kora North KMDD0293 58533 29852 1215 -43.03 277.53 146.90 Kora North KMDD0295 58691 29856 1212 -42.91 271.39 147.70 Kora North KMDD0297 58419 29846 1219 28.28 224.30 221.20 Kora North KMDD0299 58691 29856 1212 -49.52 271.09 163.90 Kora North KMDD0303 59022 29906 1234 40.96 274.23 118.80 Kora North KMDD0305 58533 29852 1215 -48.87 277.43 185.50 Kora North KMDD0307 58691 29856 1211 -53.40 273.74 188.30 Kora North KMDD0309 59023 29906 1235 49.86 294.35 135.10 Kora North KMDD0311 58532 29852 1215 -46.56 279.63 182.70 Kora North KMDD0313 58691 29856 1211 -59.05 278.33 224.70 Kora North KMDD0315 58691 29856 1212 -39.29 254.41 137.00 Kora North KMDD0319 58532 29853 1219 52.28 262.38 147.20 Kora North

Table 3 - Global Kora Mineral Resource (Effective Date April 2, 2020)

Tonnes Gold Silver Copper AuEq mt g/t moz g/t moz % kt g/t moz Measured 0.66 13.34 0.28 11.6 0.25 0.51 3.4 14.14 0.3 Indicated 2.47 8.44 0.67 16.3 1.29 0.63 15.6 9.46 0.8 Total M&I 3.13 9.47 0.95 15.3 1.54 0.61 19 10.45 1.1 Inferred 12.67 7.32 2.98 19.9 8.11 1.1 139.4 9.01 3.7

Mineral Resource Estimate is included in a technical report titled, "Revised Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Expansion of the Kainantu Mine to Treat 1 Mtpa from the Kora Gold Deposit, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea" with an effective date of April 2, 2020.

The Independent and Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate is Simon Tear, P.Geo. of H & S Consultants Pty. Ltd., Sydney, Australia.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Resources were compiled at 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and 10 g/t gold cut-off grades.

Density (t/m 3 ) is on a per zone basis, K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m 3 ; K2: 2.93 t/m 3 ; Waste: 2.8 t/m 3 .

) is on a per zone basis, K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m ; K2: 2.93 t/m ; Waste: 2.8 t/m . Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate.

Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers.

Calculations used metric units (metres, tonnes and g/t)

Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + ((0.923 x Cu%)*1.38)+ (0.77 x Ag g/t*0.0115). Gold price US$1,400/oz; Silver US$16.05/oz; Copper US$3.05/lb. Metal payabilities and recoveries are incorporated into the AuEq formula. Recoveries of 92.3% for copper and 77% for silver.



Key Assumptions and Parameters - Kora Deposit

The Kora Deposit comprises two parallel, steeply west dipping, north-south striking quartz-sulphide vein systems, K1 and K2, within an encompassing dilatant structural zone hosted by phyllite. An additional structure, the Kora Link, has also been defined between K1 and K2. There are five Kora Link structures identified, of which three are included in the resource estimate.

The current resource estimate area covers an area of approximately 1,250 metres along strike by 1,050 to 1,150 metres vertically representing ~75% of the drill target area. K92 plans to continue to drill the area not yet drilled. The resource estimate includes results from 266 diamond drill holes in addition to face samples taken from horizontal development and from cut and fill faces along the K1 and K2 veins.

Underground drilling consists of diamond core for a range of core sizes depending on the length of hole and expected ground conditions. Sampling is sawn half core under geological control and generally ranges between 0.5 m to 1.0 m. Underground face sampling is completed for every fired round and is to industry standard. QA/QC data indicated no significant issues with the sampling or the accuracy of the on-site analysis. Current core recovery of the mineral zone is +95%, with initial drilling around the 90% mark.

Geological logging is consistent and is based on a full set of logging codes covering lithology, alteration, and mineralization.

The geological interpretation of the vein systems is represented as 3D wireframe solids snapped to a combination of diamond drillhole data and underground face sampling. Definition of the wireframes is based on identified gold mineralization in drill core nominally at a 0.1-0.2 g/t Au gold-off in conjunction with geological control/sense and current mining widths.

The wireframes were used to extract 1-metre composites (minimum of 0.5 m) from the drillhole and sampling database for gold, copper and silver. A gold top cut of 1,000 g/t was applied to K2 composites and a 150 g/t top cut for the Kora Link #2. No top cuts were applied to silver or copper. Variography was generally poor, as would likely be expected, although K1 indicated better along strike grade continuity.

Grade interpolation of the composite data was completed using Ordinary Kriging with a block size of 1 m x 5 m x 5 m. A larger block size check model indicated no evidence of over-smoothing of gold grade with the smaller block size.

Default average density values have been applied to the different lodes. The defaults are based on limited core measurements using the Archimedes Method (weight in air/weight in water). Density (t/m3) is on a per zone basis, with K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m3; K2: 2.93 t/m3; Waste: 2.8 t/m3.

A three-pass search strategy was applied to the grade interpolation. Search ellipse parameters are listed below. Search ellipse orientations generally reflected the subtle changes in dip and strike of the vein systems, with up to 8 search domains used for each lode.

Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person

Diamond drill holes are first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 metres to generally 1 metre. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92's procedure includes the insertion standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric & hydrochloric mix).

K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) LTD, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

The analytical QA/QC program is currently overseen by Andrew Kohler, PGeo, Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager for K92. Andrew Kohler, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora deposit at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.

The Company commenced an expansion of the mine based on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property which was published in January 2019 and updated in July 2020. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the realization of the preliminary economic analysis for the Kainantu Mine, expectations of future cash flows, the planned plant expansion, production results, cost of sales, sales of production, potential expansion of resources and the generation of further drilling results which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company's securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations in PNG, mitigation of the Covid-19 pandemic, continuation of the lifted state of emergency, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

