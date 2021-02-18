Melior Resources Inc. Enters into Amalgamation Agreement with Ranchero Gold Corp.

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 - Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: "MLR") ("Melior" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an amalgamation agreement dated February 17, 2021 (the "Amalgamation Agreement") with Ranchero Gold Corp. ("Ranchero") and 1274169 B.C. Ltd. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which the Company proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Ranchero by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the "Transaction"), as more particularly described in the Company's news release dated November 2, 2020.



Under the terms of the Amalgamation Agreement, Ranchero will amalgamate with Subco, and the Company will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Ranchero in exchange for post-consolidation common shares of Melior (the "Resulting Issuer Shares") on the basis of one Resulting Issuer Share for one common share of Ranchero. The completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, as described in the news release of the Company dated November 2, 2020.

As announced in the press release of the Company dated November 2, 2020, it is anticipated that prior to the closing of the Transaction Pala Investments Limited ("Pala") will convert a material portion of the outstanding indebtedness owing by the Company to Pala into common shares of the Company and forgive or assign any remaining indebtedness. It is a condition to the closing of the Transaction that the Company is released from all liabilities associated with its indebtedness to Pala.

Subsequent to the conversion of Pala's existing indebtedness and prior to the completion of the Transaction, Melior intends to consolidate its common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of approximately 32.6764 pre-consolidation common shares for one post-consolidation common share of Melior. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), Melior intends to obtain the written consent of shareholders of Melior holding greater than 50% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Melior to the Consolidation.

It is also anticipated that the Company will change its name to "Ranchero Gold Corp." upon the completion of the Transaction. The name of the amalgamated entity will be "Ranchero BC Holding Corp.", or such other name determined by Ranchero, and it will continue to subsist under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Ranchero intends to complete a private placement (the "Concurrent Financing") of subscription receipts of Ranchero (each, a "Subscription Receipt") prior to the completion of the Transaction at a purchase price of $0.55 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000, subject to an over-allotment option exercisable by Haywood Securities Inc. for an additional $1,000,000 of Subscription Receipts at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Concurrent Financing, as more particularly described in the news release of the Company dated November 2, 2020.

It is currently anticipated that the Transaction will close late March or early April of 2021.

The Transaction will constitute an arm's length reverse take-over pursuant to the policies of the TSXV, and following the Transaction, it is anticipated that the Company will be a Tier 2 Mining Issuer on the TSXV. Trading in the Company's shares is currently halted. The Company's shares will commence trading on closing of the Transaction, or earlier if permitted by the TSXV.

Ranchero Gold Corp.

Ranchero owns the Santa Daniela concession package in the heart of the Sierra Madre Occidental gold district of Sonora Mexico. Exploration work by previous operators on this 22,267 hectare property has identified a number of new prospects, chief among them is Ma?z Azul. Previous drilling at the Ma?z Azul prospect intercepted significant gold mineralization including 37 meters of 1.56 g Au/t. Additionally, field mapping and sampling by Ranchero in 2020 has identified three principal near-term drill targets.

Ranchero has all necessary drill permits and land access agreements in hand. Drill roads and pads have been constructed. Drilling will begin shortly after completion of the Transaction and Concurrent Financing.

Qualified Person

The technical information and data in this news release was reviewed by William Pincus C.P.G., a Qualified Person for purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

