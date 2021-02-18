White Metal Completes Drilling Program at the Taranis Copper-Silver Project, Namibia

Thunder Bay, February 18, 2021 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its first drilling program on its 95% owned Taranis Copper-Silver Project (the "Project" or "Property"), located in northwestern Namibia and defined by Exclusive Prospecting Licence ("EPL") 7071. The reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program, which began January 19, 2021 (see Company news release January 14, 2021), consisted of 28 drill holes totalling 3,226 metres. The drilling program focused in the area that covers the historical mineral resources contained within the Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit (the "Okohongo").

Michael Stares, President & CEO of the Company, stated, "The four week RC drilling program in Namibia was a success and will provide us with the necessary data and information to complete an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate on the Okohongo copper-silver deposit. We look forward to receiving assay results by mid-March and announcing a resource estimate by April."

A total of 727 samples were submitted to Actlabs in Windhoek, Namibia for preparation and will be analyzed at Actlabs in Canada. Of the total samples, 619 are RC chip samples and 108 are blank, standard and duplicate samples submitted as part of the quality assurance/quality control program.

The Taranis Property (aka Okohongo Property), covering about 19 850 ha, includes the historical Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit which has been outlined by historical drilling (see INV Metals news release dated August 3, 2011), showing it extends over 600 metres in strike length, 400 metres down-dip, and is interpreted to be open in all directions. The Okohongo, situated within the Kaoko Belt of northwest Namibia about 700 km northwest of Windhoek, is hosted by metasedimentary stratigraphy and is considered to be analogous with the stratiform sediment-hosted Central African Copperbelt deposits of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This deposit contains historical Inferred Mineral Resources of 10.2 million tonnes grading 1.12% Cu and 17.75 g/t Ag, using a 0.3% Cu cut-off (Table 1; INV Metals Inc. NI 43-101 Technical Report, Effective Date March 31, 2011).

Table 1. Historical Mineral Resources for the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project, Namibia.

Cut-off Specific Gravity Tonnes Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Cu (tonnes) Ag (ounces) Category 0.0 2.45 11 691 539 1.01 15.85 117 645 5,957,874 Inferred 0.1 2.45 11 682 796 1.01 15.86 117 640 5,957,640 Inferred 0.2 2.45 11 453 414 1.02 16.13 117 219 5,940,047 Inferred 0.3 2.45 10 196 456 1.12 17.75 114 046 5,818,534 Inferred 0.4 2.45 9 535 538 1.17 18.66 111 731 5,719,226 Inferred 0.5 2.45 8 705 239 1.24 19.73 107 993 5,522,454 Inferred 0.6 2.45 8 142 684 1.29 20.50 104 877 5,366,572 Inferred 0.7 2.45 7 366 110 1.35 21.61 99 810 5,116,714 Inferred 0.8 2.45 6 379 793 1.45 23.16 92 402 4,750,190 Inferred



source: NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Okohongo Copper-Silver Property in Northwest Namibia, INV Metals Inc.; Prepared By: Caracle Creek International Consulting (Pty) Ltd., South Africa, Effective March 31, 2011.

The Company is treating the tonnages and grades reported in Table 1 as historical mineral resources. The Inferred Mineral Resource estimate reported in Table 1 for the Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit was prepared by qualified authors in 2011, conforming to CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as outlined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources. Investors are cautioned that the historical estimates do not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the properties. The Company has not undertaken any independent investigation of the historical estimates or other information contained in this news release nor has it independently analyzed the results of the previous exploration work in order to verify the accuracy of the information. The Company believes that these historical estimates and other information contained in this news release are relevant to continuing exploration on the Property.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the NI 43-101.

