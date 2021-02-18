Westhaven Adds Second Drill Rig to Its Shovelnose Gold Property

VANCOUVER, Feb. 18, 2021 - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce it has added a second drill rig to its 17,623 hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



2021 Drill Program

The 2nd drill rig is currently set up on the South Zone approximately 50 metres southwest of SN19-26, which returned, 42.84 metres (m) of 2.63 g/t gold (Au) and 27.80 g/t silver (Ag), including 15.46 m of 4.80 g/t Au and 61.21 g/t Ag. (See map below)





This rig will focus on step-out and infill drilling at the South Zone.





Drilling has commenced with a view to completing a maiden resource on the South Zone in 2021.



Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com

