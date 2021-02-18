Libero Announces Effective Date of Consolidation

VANCOUVER, Feb. 18, 2021 - Libero Copper & Gold Corp. (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) announces that further to its news release dated February 3, 2021, Libero has consolidated its common shares on the basis of one (1) new post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares effective as of February 22, 2021 (the "Consolidation"). There will be no name change or trading symbol change in conjunction with the Consolidation.

Effective at the opening of market on February 22, 2021, the common shares of Libero will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "LBC" (CUSIP: 53014U304; ISIN: CA53014U3047). There are currently 149,943,422 common shares of Libero outstanding and following completion of the Consolidation Libero will have 29,988,684 shares outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a common share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. Registered holders of common shares of Libero will receive a letter of transmittal from Olympia Trust Company with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes Big Red (a new greenfield discovery) and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, Canada, Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina, and the Mocoa deposit in Colombia. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

SOURCE Libero Copper & Gold Corp..