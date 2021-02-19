Check Fire Assays Indicate 1078 g/t Ag eq over 1.8 metres on Del Norte Project Drilling

Vancouver, February 19, 2021 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (OTC:TEUTF) (Frankfurt:TFE) has received a report from its optionee, Decade Resources, regarding an update to drill results announced on Feb. 11, 2021 from the Del Norte property, located 34 km east of Stewart in BC's "Golden Triangle".

The Feb. 11, 2021 results were based on ICP (Inductively Coupled Plasma) analyses. Check analyses performed by fire assay have shown significant enhancement in silver values for one of the holes reported: Hole DDH DN20-01 registered an increase from 386 g/t Ag eq to 1078 g/t Ag eq. Results of check assays for the second hole, DDH DN20-02, confirmed the initial ICP results. A table showing the check assay results for the two holes originally reported follows:

----------------------------------------------------------- |DDH # |From (m)|To(m) |Width (m)|Au g/t|Ag g/t|Ag g/t eq| |---------------------------------------------------------| |DN20-01|162.69 |164.69|1.8 |4.50 |754.0 |1078.0* | |---------------------------------------------------------| |DN20-02|167.72 |171.45|4.34 |0.78 |42.68 |98.9* | -----------------------------------------------------------

Analytical values have been rounded.

*Silver-equivalent values for gold and silver only (no base metals), calculated assuming 100% metal recovery. Assumptions: US$25/oz silver, US$1800/oz gold: 1:72 ratio. Decade is presently running check fire assays for all elevated ICP silver values already received from holes not yet reported.

A map showing the various silver-rich zones in the central portion of the Del Norte property has been included (see URL at the end of this release). The objective of the 2020 exploration program was to confirm past results, expand the area of mineralization and follow up on some previous geological interpretations.

Ed Kruchkowski, President of Decade made the following comments; "The Company was very successful in not only confirming previous results but outlining numerous silver rich areas for further exploration. The property has numerous different mineralization styles and the Company focused on the silver bearing veins and breccias. At the start of the program there were two main trends outlined and at the conclusion of 2020 exploration, the Company had defined six different trends. The zones show great continuity and grades over long distances. At the start of this year's exploration, historic drilling had indicated a possible wide zone of mineralization based on the Company's interpretation, that was named the Argo zone. It does not outcrop and is at depth just to the west of the LG vein. Shallow holes did not intersect this zone but the deeper holes were successful in confirming the zone as well as indicating the presence of appreciable mineralization. Work in 2021 will aim at expanding the area of this deeper mineralization as well as testing new zones."

Analyses were performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops, BC, an accredited facility.

Decade is currently earning an interest in the property by option from Teuton Resources. After spending $4 million on the property over five years Decade can earn up to a 55% interest, with an additional option to expand that interest to 75% by taking the property to feasibility.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 for Decade Resources is responsible for the contents of this release. D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources Corp. He has not independently verified the assay results but has no reason to believe they are inaccurate. Mr. Cremonese, as President of Teuton, is not independent of the Company.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Ten of these properties are currently under option to third parties. Over $2 million in option cash payments (not including appreciable payments made in shares) has been generated from these properties since 2015, including properties where optionees have already earned their interest.

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made) as well as a 0.98% NSR in the claims covering the Goldstorm zone. A 0.49% NSR is owned in the peripheral claims. None of the NSRs are subject to a buy-back. Teuton also owns eight other royalties in the Sulphurets Hydrothermal System with interests ranging up to 2.5%, none of which are subject to a buyback. Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

A URL for the accompanying map can be found here: http://teuton.com/DelNorteSilverMap

Respectfully submitted,

"Dino Cremonese, P.Eng."

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: barry@teuton.com

