Goldcore Resources Ltd. commences shipping Graphite for preparation to build a test battery

Goldcore Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GEM) (FSE:BK2P) (WKN:A2QENP) ("Goldcore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that several tonnes of graphitic rock sample collected over the past four years from the Company's drill programs, as well as surface trenching programs are presently in transit to Base Metallurgical Laboratories Ltd. ("Base Metallurgical" www.basemetlabs.com) to be processed to produce approximately 1,000 kg of graphite concentrate. This material will be used to produce battery anode material for the making of test batteries.

Base Metallurgical will crush, float and clean the graphitic rock sample material from Goldcore's Berkwood Graphite project located in Northern Quebec. Base Metallurgical are considered one of the leading industry experts in their field and have extensive experience in the flotation concentration process.

Michel Robert states, "Base Metallurgical is well known for it's mineral processing expertise, based on many years of industrial experience."

The concentrate produced by Base Metallurgical will be sent to ProGraphite to purify to 99.95% (See News Release dated August 27th, 2019), and to make spherical graphite and further to coat the graphite for application in the anode components of test batteries.

Spheroidization of natural graphite is important in a battery as it increases the availability of conductive surface area that improves battery efficiency owing to increased graphite packing density in the anode, whilst coating the spherical graphite, slows oxidation of the graphite to extend the number of recharging cycles and the life of the battery.

CEO Tom Yingling states: "I am very pleased to have commenced shipping of our Graphite to Base Metallurgical as it is a key step towards getting our Graphite prepared for testing in Lithium Ion Batteries. It will also move us closer towards getting the 1,000 kgs we need in order to commence shipping 15 kg parcels of the Company's High Grade Graphite to Lithium Ion Battery manufacturers and or other consumers of Graphite, which is one of the key steps to potentially securing an offtake agreement."

Qualified Person: Mr. Dave Kelsch, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Company: Goldcore Resources is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Goldcore management team's most recent success is the discovery of the Berkwood Graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Goldcore owns this asset 100 percent and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

