Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2021 - Alpha Lithium Corp. (TSX.V: ALLI) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina's Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced short form prospectus offering of units (the "Units"), on a bought deal basis, for gross proceeds of $23,008,050 (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Underwriters").



The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the pursuit of strategic acquisitions, mineral exploration expenditures on the Company's Tolillar Lithium Project in Argentina, as well as general working capital purposes, all as further set out in the prospectus.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to see the broad-based, international, institutional support for Alpha Lithium. The completion of the offering has strengthened our balance sheet, and now with a solid cash position of more than $35 million, Alpha can extend the scope of its drilling program and accelerate some of the exceptional work being undertaken with Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") partners and technology providers. In addition to developing the Tolillar Salar in Argentina, the Company will be in a very strong position to consider opportunistic acquisitions, partnerships and enter DLE negotiations with various parties."

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), each Warrant being exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of closing (the "Closing") at an exercise price of $1.10. The Underwriters received cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and Underwriters' warrants that allow the Underwriters to purchase up to 1,988,350 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.81 for a period of 24 months from Closing. A total of 28,405,000 Units of the Company at a price per Unit of $0.81 were issued under the Offering, inclusive of the exercise of the over-allotment option in its entirety.

About Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI)

Alpha Lithium is a growing team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar Salar. Together, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Galaxy Lithium, Livent, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

For more information visit: https://alphalithium.com/



