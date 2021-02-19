Eagle Graphite Invited to Appear Before House of Commons to Discuss Critical Minerals

COURTENAY, February 19, 2021 - Canada's House of Commons is holding a series of parliamentary committee meetings to study "... positioning Canada as a responsible source in critical minerals and battery value chains in support of renewable energy and clean technology...". As a representative of the mining industry, the CEO of Eagle Graphite (TSX VENTURE:EGA), Jamie Deith, has been invited to give a 5-minute opening statement, and to join the subsequent discussion panel on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Graphite plays a critical role as the battery anode in virtually all commercially available lithium-ion batteries, including all models of electric cars. Eagle Graphite has the only flake graphite quarry in western North America.

"We are honoured to play a role in this process," states Deith. "The global shift toward new energy technologies is no longer in doubt, but today's supply chains are completely reliant on sources that are non-transparent and prone to political manipulation. Canada has an opportunity to establish ourselves as a stable and reliable partner participating at all levels of the value chain, if we decide as a nation to seize this role."

About Eagle Graphite

Eagle Graphite owns the only natural flake graphite facility in western North America that is constructed and permitted. The Black Crystal quarry and plant are located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington, USA. The Company's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "EGA".

Cautionary Statements

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information is based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking information. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company or its securities, its financial or operating results, as applicable.

Torey Marshall, BSc (Hons), MSc (Geology), MAusIMM (CP), a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information

Eagle Graphite Inc.

Jamie Deith, President & CEO

(604) 909-4237

jdeith@eaglegraphite.com

House of Commons Standing Committee on Natural Resources

Notice of Meeting

SOURCE: Eagle Graphite Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630767/Eagle-Graphite-Invited-to-Appear-Before-House-of-Commons-to-Discuss-Critical-Minerals