Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Resumption of Trading

Vancouver, February 19, 2021 - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("Battery" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 16, 2021 announcing the completion of its qualifying transaction, the common shares of the Corporation will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the open of trading on February 23, 2021 under the new trading symbol "BMR".

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity resource company. Battery is engaged in the discovery, acquisition and development of battery metals (cobalt, nickel & copper) and precious metals (silver & gold) mining projects in Canada, with additional cobalt, lithium and graphite projects in the United States and South Korea. Battery is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada, with various high-grade primary cobalt silver-nickel-copper targets located in the Cobalt Belt of Ontario and Quebec. In addition, Battery owns approximately 89.2% of ESI Energy Services, Inc., a pipeline equipment rental and sales company with operations in Leduc, Alberta and Phoenix, Arizona.

For further information, please contact:

Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Lazaros Nikeas

Telephone: +1 (604) 229 3830

Email: LNikeas@bmrcorp.com

