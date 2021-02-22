Ximen Mining Diamond Drilling 178 G/T Silver in Drill Hole at Providence Property Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, February 22, 2021 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce assay results from drilling and underground sampling at its Providence property near Greenwood in southern British Columbia.

Photo of mineralized quartz vein exposed in historic adit that assayed 1.49 and 1.22 g/t Au.

A total of 6 holes totaling 1,172 meters were drilled on Ximen's Providence property in 2020. Results were received for the first 5 drill holes. Holes 1 to 3 were drilled to test for an extension of the vein mined in the historic Providence mine. Hole 4 was drilled to intersect a projected depth extension of a quartz veined zone that is exposed an historic mine adit. Holes 5 & 6 were drilled to test a projected depth extension of a surface massive sulfide showing. Significant results were obtained in holes 2 and 3 and the underground samples as shown in the table below. Assay results for hole 6 are still pending.

Hole ID From To Length (m) Silver (g/t) Gold (g/t) PRO20-02 95.73 96.47 0.74 8.95 0.06 PRO20-02 96.47 96.47 0.3 75.5 0.04 PRO20-02 96.77 97.47 0.7 178 0.11 PRO20-02 97.47 97.87 0.4 2.5 0.04 PRO20-02 97.87 99.25 1.38 17.6 0.01 PRO20-03 110.85 111.73 0.88 5.54 0.04 PRO20-03 111.73 112.56 0.83 94.9 0.06

The elevated silver results from Holes 2 and 3 are considered promising for a potential extension of the Providence vein to the northeast of the historic Providence mine, which was a prolific silver producer. The intercepts consist of highly foliated, altered and mineralized sections of the cores. Further drilling will be required to further test these intercepts.

Results were also received for two underground chip samples taken across a quartz vein that is exposed in an historic adit that was discovered in 2018. The adit is not documented in any historic reports. The vein is 5 centimeters thick where sampled and is mineralized with coarse masses of pyrrhotite with minor sphalerite and pyrite. Its orientation and mineralization are different from the Providence silver vein, so the structure is considered as a separate target from the main Providence vein.

Mine Sample Silver (g/t) Gold (g/t) V109063 157 1.49 V109064 32 1.22

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. Gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and ICP finish, with over-limits checked using a 50-gram sample weight and gravimetric finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS. Over-limits for silver were determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and ICP finish, and over limits for silver, lead, zinc and copper by specific four-acid digestions with ICP-AES finish for high grade materials.

The Company has granted 2,000,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.40 to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. The options are exercisable for five years and will be cancelled 30 days after cessation of acting as director, officer, employee or consultant of the Company. The stock options are not transferable and will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant and any applicable regulatory acceptance.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

