United Lithium Corp. Welcomes Robert Schafer to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, February 22, 2021 - United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH)(OTC PINK:ULTHF)(FWB:0UL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Schafer to the Company's board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Schafer brings over 30 years of international experience as a geologist exploring for mineral deposits in more than 70 countries. As an executive, manager and field geologist with companies including BHP, Kinross and Hunter Dickinson, Mr. Schafer led teams to the discovery of several deposits in the western USA , as well as developing strategies that led to brownfields discoveries in western Canada, southern Africa and far east Russia.

Additionally, Mr. Schafer is the 2020-21 President of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) in the USA. He is also past President of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) as well as past President of the Canadian Institute for Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America (MMSA). Mr. Schafer also served as a member of the Board of Directors for both the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame and National Mining Hall of Fame in the USA. He is the recipient of the William Lawrence Saunders Gold Medal from the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers (AIME) and the Daniel C. Jackling Award from SME for career achievements, two of the highest mining recognitions in the USA.

Mr. Schafer has earned graduate degrees in both geology and mineral economics, is a Registered Professional Geologist, a Certified Corporate Director, and is a Fellow of the SME, CIM and SEG.

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Schafer 250,000 incentive stock options at a price of $1.18 for a period of five years.

Michael Dehn, President and CEO of United Lithium states, "it is an honour and a pleasure to have Bob join the board of United Lithium. His international expertise and recognition, and geological and transactional skills and talents are well appreciated as additions to the United Lithium board of directors."

In addition, the Company has engaged Digitonic Ltd. in the amount of USD $166,000 to provide marketing and publication services to assist in creating and increasing public awareness of United Lithium's activities, strategic plans and investment opportunities.

