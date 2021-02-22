Great Thunder Files Updated NI43-101 on the Chubb Lithium Property, Quebec

Vancouver, February 22, 2021 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder", or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report relating to its Chubb Lithium property (the "Property") on SEDAR. The report recommends drilling on the three main dykes of the Property.

The Chubb Lithium Property

The Chubb Lithium property is located 25 km north of the mining community of Val d'Or, Quebec (Figure 1). It is hosted within the La Corne Pluton which is also host to North American Lithium's deposit with reported proven and probable reserves of 17.06 Mt grading 0.94% Li 2 O and measured and indicated resources of 33.24 Mt grading 1.19% Li 2 O (http://na-lithium.com/projects). The Chubb Lithium property is also close to the Authier Lithium Deposit of Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA) which is estimated to contain measured and indicated resources of 17.18 Mt grading 1.01% Li 2 O and inferred resources of 3.76Mt grading 0.98% Li 2 O (https://bit.ly/3qxcgZM).



Figure 1: Regional location of the Chubb Lithium Property within the La Corne Pluton.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/75053_2d7bf43fe4589875_002full.jpg

The Chubb Lithium property consists of 35 contiguous mineral claims for a total area of 1,509 hectares. The property geology is dominated by quartz monzodiorite and metasomatized quartz diorite (tonalite). A swarm of spodumene-rich pegmatite dykes intrude fractures and small faults within the plutonic rocks. The pegmatite dykes are 1 to 6 metres thick so far, oriented northwest and vary in length from 25 to 250 metres. The pegmatites are composed of quartz, albite and/or cleavelandite, K-feldspar, muscovite, with 5% to 25% spodumene. There are three important pegmatite dykes containing spodumene mineralization (Main Dyke, Dyke #2, and Dyke #3) (Figure 2).

Great Thunder drilled 3 holes for 306m in 2017 on the Property. Highlights included 1.33% Li 2 O over 5.3m in hole C-17-01. Diamond drilling by Wrightbar Mines in 1994 intersected 3.7m grading 1.68% Li 2 O, 2.74m grading 1.00% Li 2 O and 2.4m grading 1.25% Li 2 O.

Figure 2: Pegmatite dyke swarm at the Chubb Lithium Property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/75053_2d7bf43fe4589875_003full.jpg

Commentary from the CEO

Great Thunder's President and CEO, Mr. Blair Naughty, said, "While we continue to focus on gold in the Fenelon camp, Great Thunder is in an enviable position to have the Chubb Lithium Property in a prolific lithium-bearing pegmatite field, close to infrastructure and close to the development of the first possible lithium mines in Canada during the inevitable need for electric vehicles. We look forward to continuing our exploration efforts with an upcoming drill program in the spring of 2021."

The complete technical report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Chubb Property, Preissac-Lacorne Townships, Quebec, Canada, Val d'Or Mining Camp for Great Thunder Gold Corp." and dated February 1st, 2021, is available at https://www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining.

