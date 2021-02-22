Metals & Mining Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series and co-sponsor Amvest Capital, today announced that the presentations from the February Metals & Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS: https://bit.ly/3siwpUf
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.
Participating Companies:
|
Presentation
|
Ticker(s)
|
Keynote Presentations:
Why Gold Should be Considered an ESG Compliant Asset
Terry Heymann, CFO, World Gold Council
Introduction to the Silver Institute and Silver's Role in Green Technologies
Michael DiRienzo, Executive Director, The Silver Institute
Implications of Global Climate Policy Announcements within the TechMetals Complex in 2021 Daniel Mamadou, Partner at Welsbach Holdings
|
OTCQX: PAFRF| AIM: PAF | JSE: PAN
|
Battle North Gold Corp.
|
OTCQX: BNAUF | TSX: BNAU
|
Golden Valley Mines Ltd.
|
OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ
|
Newcore Gold Ltd.
|
OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU
|
First Vanadium Corp.
|
OTCQX: FVANF | TSX-V: FVAN
|
Arizona Gold Corp.
|
OTCQB: AGAUF | TSX: AZG
|
Gold Terra Resource Corp.
|
OTCQX: YGTFF | TSX-V: YGT
|
Skeena Resources Ltd.
|
OTCQX: SKREF | TSX: SKE
|
Cassiar Gold Corp.
|
OTCQB: CGLCF | TSX-V: GLDC
|
Josemaria Resources Inc.
|
OTCQB: JOSMF | TSX: JOSE
|
Amex Exploration Inc.
|
OTCQX: AMXEF |TSX-V: AMX
|
O3 Mining Inc.
|
OTCQX: OIIIF | TSX-V: OIII
|
Orezone Gold Corp.
|
OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE
|
Minera Alamos, Inc.
|
OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI
|
Anaconda Mining Inc.
|
OTCQX: ANXGF | TSX: ANX
|
Reyna Silver Corp.
|
OTCQB: RSNVF | TSX-V: RSLV
|
OTCQB: SHVLF | TSX: SAM
|
Aftermath Silver Ltd.
|
OTCQB: AAGFF | TSX-V: AAG
|
Outcrop Gold Corp.
|
Pink: MRDD.F | TSX-V: OCG
|
Fabled Silver Gold Corp.
|
Pink: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO
|
Silver One Resources Inc.
|
OTCQX: SLVRF | TSX-V: SVE
|
OTCQB: SSVFF | TSX-V: SSV
|
OTCQB: APGOF | TSX V: APGO
|
Ascot Resources Ltd.
|
OTCQX: AOTVF | TSX: AOT
|
Metallic Minerals Ltd.
|
OTCQB: MMNGF | TSX-V: MMG
|
Blackrock Gold Corp.
|
OTCQB: BKRRF | TSX-V: BRC
|
Avidian Gold Corp.
|
OTCQB: AVGDF | TSX-V: AVG
|
Canagold Resources Ltd.
|
OTCQB: CRCUF | TSX: CCM
|
Blue Thunder Mining Inc.
|
OTCQB: BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE
|
Peninsula Energy Ltd.
|
OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
|
Canada Nickel Co Inc
|
OTCQB: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC
|
Arizona Metals Corp.
|
OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC
|
Vimy Resources Ltd.
|
OTCQB: VMRSF | ASX: VMY
|
Ion Energy Ltd.
|
OTCQB: IONGF | TSX-V: ION
|
Aurania Resources Ltd.
|
OTCQB: AUIAF | TSX-V: ARU
|
UEX Corp.
|
OTCQB: UEXCF | TSX: UEX
|
Ceylon Graphite Corp.
|
OTCQB: CYLYF | TSX-V: CYL
|
Lake Resources N.L.
|
OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE
|
South Star Mining Corp.
|
OTCQB: STSBF | TSX-V: STS
|
Frontier Lithium Inc.
|
OTCQB: LITOF | TSX-V: FL
|
OTCQB: MLLOF | TSX-V: MDL
|
Blackstone Minerals Ltd.
|
OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com
Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com