Metals & Mining Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series and co-sponsor Amvest Capital, today announced that the presentations from the February Metals & Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Participating Companies:

Presentation Ticker(s) Keynote Presentations: Why Gold Should be Considered an ESG Compliant Asset Terry Heymann, CFO, World Gold Council Introduction to the Silver Institute and Silver's Role in Green Technologies Michael DiRienzo, Executive Director, The Silver Institute Implications of Global Climate Policy Announcements within the TechMetals Complex in 2021 Daniel Mamadou, Partner at Welsbach Holdings

Pan African Resources plc OTCQX: PAFRF| AIM: PAF | JSE: PAN Battle North Gold Corp. OTCQX: BNAUF | TSX: BNAU Golden Valley Mines Ltd. OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU First Vanadium Corp. OTCQX: FVANF | TSX-V: FVAN Arizona Gold Corp. OTCQB: AGAUF | TSX: AZG Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQX: YGTFF | TSX-V: YGT Skeena Resources Ltd. OTCQX: SKREF | TSX: SKE Cassiar Gold Corp. OTCQB: CGLCF | TSX-V: GLDC Josemaria Resources Inc. OTCQB: JOSMF | TSX: JOSE Amex Exploration Inc. OTCQX: AMXEF |TSX-V: AMX O3 Mining Inc. OTCQX: OIIIF | TSX-V: OIII Orezone Gold Corp. OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE Minera Alamos, Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI Anaconda Mining Inc. OTCQX: ANXGF | TSX: ANX Reyna Silver Corp. OTCQB: RSNVF | TSX-V: RSLV Starcore International Mines Ltd. OTCQB: SHVLF | TSX: SAM Aftermath Silver Ltd. OTCQB: AAGFF | TSX-V: AAG Outcrop Gold Corp. Pink: MRDD.F | TSX-V: OCG Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Pink: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO Silver One Resources Inc. OTCQX: SLVRF | TSX-V: SVE Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQB: SSVFF | TSX-V: SSV Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. OTCQB: APGOF | TSX V: APGO Ascot Resources Ltd. OTCQX: AOTVF | TSX: AOT Metallic Minerals Ltd. OTCQB: MMNGF | TSX-V: MMG Blackrock Gold Corp. OTCQB: BKRRF | TSX-V: BRC Avidian Gold Corp. OTCQB: AVGDF | TSX-V: AVG Canagold Resources Ltd. OTCQB: CRCUF | TSX: CCM Blue Thunder Mining Inc. OTCQB: BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN Canada Nickel Co Inc OTCQB: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC Vimy Resources Ltd. OTCQB: VMRSF | ASX: VMY Ion Energy Ltd. OTCQB: IONGF | TSX-V: ION Aurania Resources Ltd. OTCQB: AUIAF | TSX-V: ARU UEX Corp. OTCQB: UEXCF | TSX: UEX Ceylon Graphite Corp. OTCQB: CYLYF | TSX-V: CYL Lake Resources N.L. OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE South Star Mining Corp. OTCQB: STSBF | TSX-V: STS Frontier Lithium Inc. OTCQB: LITOF | TSX-V: FL Medallion Resources Ltd. OTCQB: MLLOF | TSX-V: MDL Blackstone Minerals Ltd. OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

