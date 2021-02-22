Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. Announces Two New Advisors

VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2021 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Gue and Chris Halsey-Brandt, CPA, CA, CBV to the company's Advisory Board.

'These appointments are a continuation of our goal to add significant depth and experience that will expedite the commercial launch of new technologies to reduce the large carbon footprint associated with cement production' says CEO, Stephen Harpur. 'Randy and Chris each bring outstanding expertise that will help us guide the Company through its next stage of growth.'

Randy will advise on introducing Progressive Planet's developing product offerings into the marketplace with the initial focus on markets for PozGlass SCM. Randy spent 17 years with Lafarge Canada as the Director of Business Development and Resource Recovery where he led Lafarge's Western North American initiative to reduce variable operating costs by developing business-to-business relationships primarily related to the recovery and reuse of wastes and by-product streams from industries and institutions.

Chris will assist in financial analysis of the first PozGlass SCM manufacturing plant and will also assist in evaluating opportunities to grow the company through strategic acquisitions. Chris is both a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV). Chris currently owns and operates a successful food processing business. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Chris was a Partner at Blair Mackay Mynett Valuations Inc., a leading independent firm in Vancouver providing business valuation services.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, British Columbia and is earning a 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

