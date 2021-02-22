Advance Gold Invites You to the Rocks And Stocks News Online Junior Mining Investor Conference Now Available For Viewing

Kamloops, February 22, 2021 - Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX) ("Advance Gold" or "the Company") would like to invite you to watch the first junior mining investor focused online mining conference presented by Rocks And Stocks News.

Most conferences of this kind are geared to junior mining executives presenting as if they are talking to geologists. The Rocks And Stocks News online conference is designed for mining executives to present to investors.

We have a strong roster of junior mining executives that will talk about catalysts to unlock shareholder value in their companies. In addition, not only are the speakers tuned into the mining sector, they are also investors. They have industry insider insights that will help make investors in the space become more successful investors.

Watch the conference here: http://rocksandstocksnews.com/events/

Presenting Sponsors

Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX)

Is a silver and gold focused exploration company, with its flagship Tabasquena project in Zacatecas, Mexico. Within a 150 mile radius of Tabasquena project, 10% of the silver ever mined worldwide has come from this prolific region. Drilling is currently underway.

Amex Exploration



Has found a high-grade gold discovery in Quebec, with exceptional high-grade gold continuity. Relative to its peers with gold discoveries it still has a modest valuation. They are well funded and currently drilling with 10 rigs.

Ridgeline Minerals



Recently made a silver and gold discovery in Nevada, in a location with extremely low mining costs. They also have a portfolio of gold and silver projects in Nevada and a CEO that has been involved with the discovery of millions of ounces of gold.

Sokoman Minerals



Is a Newfoundland focused gold exploration company that has made an exciting gold discovery that has many of the geological similarities to the world class Fosterville mine. Past drilling has hit lots of high-grade gold, they are starting to get a handle on the gold system and it won't take them long to add ounces with the current drilling.

Enjoy the show and feel free to share it with other junior mining stock investors and those bullish on silver and gold.

For further information, please contact: Allan Barry Laboucan,

President and CEO

Phone 492-238-5282



www.advancegold.ca



