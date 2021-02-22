Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd: Company Presentation - UK & Europe Investor Briefing

Perth, Australia - Western Australia (WA) is largest gold producing state with ~400 million ounces discovered to date.Wiluna is located right in the middle of WA and is the most attractive mining investment jurisdiction in the world, with the most richly gold endowed land globally.Wiluna owns a vast 1600 km2/1000 mi2 of this blue chip real estate, surrounded by multiple million ounce mines and excellent infrastructure.To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F7PP0KGA





About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd:



Wiluna Mining Corp. (ASX:WMX) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.





Source:

Wiluna Mining Corp. Ltd





Contact:

Milan Jerkovic Executive Chair +61 8 9322 6418 Jim Malone General Manager Investor Relations +61 419 537 714 Dannika Warburton Media & Communications +61 401 094 261