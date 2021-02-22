Tombill Mines Announces Director and Officer Changes and Issuance of Options

Vancouver, February 22, 2021 - Tombill Mines Ltd. (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company" or "Tombill") announces the resignation of Mr. Reda Jalabi as director of Tombill and the appointment of Mr. Giuseppe Ciardi as a director of the Company effective February 22, 2021. The Company also announces the appointment of Stephen Gledhill as its Corporate Secretary, effective February 1, 2021.

Tombill also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 950,000 stock options (the "Options") to participants of the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan"). The Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.245 per share and vest over a period of 36 months following the grant date and expire between February 19, 2023 and February 19, 2025.

About the Company

The Company has ownership of various mineral exploration and past-producing gold properties in the Geraldton and Beardmore region, Ontario. The Company's business is mineral exploration, primarily gold. It has 74 claims, of which 62 are owned and patented, five leased, and nine where it owns the mineral rights. Of these, the Tombill Main Group property comprises 51 owned patents, and four mineral rights.

