First Cobalt Establishes $10 Million ATM Program and Announces Warrant Acceleration

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 - First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") that allows the Company to issue up to $10,000,000 of common shares (the "Common Shares") from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion.

Sales of Common Shares, if any, under the ATM program are anticipated to be made in transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market distributions" as defined in National Instrument 44-102 - Shelf Distributions, as sales made directly on the TSX Venture (the "TSXV") or any other recognized Canadian "marketplace" within the meaning of National Instrument 21-101 - Marketplace Operation, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Since the Common Shares will be distributed at trading prices prevailing at the time of the sale, prices may vary between purchasers and during the period of distribution.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from any sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program, if any, for the advancement of its Refinery Project located in Ontario, Canada and for general corporate purposes.

Distributions of the Common Shares through the ATM Program, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") between the Company and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (the "Agent"). The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Company's sole discretion. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program and, as at the date hereof, no Common Shares have been distributed by the Company pursuant to the Distribution Agreement. The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and December 26, 2022, unless terminated prior to such date by the Company or the Agent.

The ATM Program is being facilitated pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated February 22, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated November 26, 2020 (the "Base Prospectus") filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada. The Prospectus Supplement and the Base Prospectus are available online under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, the Agent will send copies of such documents to Canadian investors upon request by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation 181 University Avenue, Suite 1500 Toronto, Ontario M5H 3M7 or by email at CantorATM@cantor.com. The Distribution Agreement is also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Warrant Acceleration

Under the terms of the warrants issued as part of the Company's March 2019 and February 2020 private placements, in the event that the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSXV is equal to or greater than $0.37 per Common Share for a period of not less than 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Company is permitted to accelerate the expiry date of each set of warrants to a date that is twenty (20) calendar days from the date notice of such acceleration is provided to the holders of warrants. The Acceleration Trigger has been met as of market close today and the Company has elected to accelerate the warrant expiry dates. On February 23, 2021, the Company will provide holders of outstanding warrants with notice of the occurrence of the Acceleration Trigger and of its election to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to March 15, 2021.

Any warrants that have not been exercised by 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on March 15, 2021 will be automatically cancelled, and of no further force or effect.

There are currently: (i) 2,957,482 warrants outstanding at a strike price of $0.27 per Common Share that will have their expiry date accelerated to March 15, 2021 (from March 29, 2021); and (ii) 5,604,561 warrants outstanding at a strike price of $0.21 per Common Share that will have their expiry date accelerated to March 15, 2021 (from February 5, 2022).

Warrant holders wishing to exercise their warrants should contact their advisors and submit an exercise notice in accordance with the terms of the warrants.

