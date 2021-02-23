Menü Artikel
Resolution Minerals Ltd: Investor Webinar

06:50 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Adelaide, Australia - Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is pleased to provide investors with the opportunity to catch up on yesterday's Webinar and Presentation by Managing Director, Duncan Chessell.

The call provided more details on the recent placement, as well as plans for drilling at the 64North Project in Alaska and the Wollogorang Copper-Cobalt Project in the Northern Territory.

To view the webinar, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/104502/resolution



About Resolution Minerals Ltd:

Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd. Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.



Source:
Resolution Minerals Ltd.



Contact:

Andrew Shearer Director Resolution Minerals Ltd. +61 8 6118 7110 E: info@resolutionminerals.com


