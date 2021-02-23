IMC International Mining Corp. Announces Exploration Plans for 2021

VANCOUVER, February 22, 2021 - IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTC PINK:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC is pleased to announce that it has commenced start up procedures for the up coming 2021 work program at its 100% owned 206.58 sq. km Thane Property in north-central BC. The 2021 work program is planned to include diamond drilling, soil and rock sampling, geological mapping, IP surveying and aerial studies that will include aerial photographs and LiDAR surveying. Request for proposals have been submitted for diamond drilling, while historical samples collected from previous years' work is being reviewed and entered into the geological database.

The 2021 work program has been designed to follow up on the encouraging results from last summers' exploration program. To date, the Company has identified six areas that host significant base and precious metal mineralization. They include, from south to north, the Cathedral, Cirque, Gail, CJL, Lake and Mat Areas.

Diamond drilling will focus on testing the depth potential of the copper-gold mineralization at the Cathedral Area. IP surveying will focus on the Cirque and Gail areas. Geological mapping, rock and soil sampling will follow up on all of the six identified mineralized areas found to date on the Property.

Work in 2020 at the Cathedral Area identified multiple areas containing significant copper-gold mineralization. The Showings within the main zone of the Cathedral Area have returned up 13.90% Cu and 6.85 g/t Au from the Cathedral Showing, 4.72% Cu and 1.33 g/t Au from the Cathedral South Showing, 11.10% Cu and 2.77 g/t Au from the Arc Showing and 3.13 % Cu and 0.32 g/t Au from the Gully Showing.

Grab samples from outcrop sources undertaken during the 2020 work program, which returned greater than 0.3% Cu, included:

Sample # Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t 2258 5.930 2.490 11.90 2275 0.462 0.015 1.66 2291 0.429 0.294 3.73 2305 0.377 0.876 1.91 2351 0.597 0.010 1.37 2417 0.500 0.014 7.17 3119 3.020 5.090 6.55 3148 0.647 0.054 23.80

Chip samples from outcrop sources, which returned greater than 0.3% Cu and/or greater than 0.2 g/t Au, included:

Sample # Width(m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t 2255 0.43 3.600 0.555 7.10 2264 1.50 0.093 0.223 0.73 2269 1.25 0.107 0.588 1.51 2280 1.30 0.313 0.070 1.50 2282 0.80 0.692 0.181 3.54 2286 0.60 0.067 0.269 1.11 2306 1.50 0.052 3.930 3.83

Styles of mineralization at the Cathedral Area include stockwork and disseminated porphyry-type and vein-hosted. Copper occurs as chalcopyrite and rare bornite. Late stage quartz veins containing high-grade gold values define the Pinncale Showing, located approximately 740 metres to the north of the main zone of the Cathedral Area. These veins have returned up to 20.10 g/t Au and 3.29% Cu.

Highly chargeable bodies of disseminated and fracture-controlled copper-gold mineralization appear proximal to and associated with an interpreted north-south trending moderately southeast dipping syenite. A tilted or off-set and possible hidden extension of a copper-gold alkalic porphyry system dominated by potassic, propylitic and sodic altered diorite, quartz monzonite/quartz monzodiorite intrusive phases is interpreted for the Cathedral Area.

The drilling program has been designed to test the geological model by targeting the anomalous IP zones that have surface expressions of significant copper-gold mineralization in both rock and soil.

At the Cirque Area, the soil sampling and IP survey will follow up on the significant results returned from the 2020 work program. The survey will be expanded to the east to cover the Gail Area, where up to 7.69% Cu of 2.84 g/t Au and 65.2 g/t Ag was returned from a geological mapping program undertaken by the Company's subsidiary company (Thane Minerals) in 2012. Selected results from grab samples from outcrop sources collected by the Company in 2020 at the Cirque Area, that returned greater than 0.3 % Cu, included:

Sample # Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm 2313 0.725 0.128 3.74 1.77 2314 1.500 1.070 6.60 41.40 2317 5.410 0.690 18.45 228.00 2318 3.800 0.138 22.00 3.40 2319 8.700 1.825 29.80 10.35 2320 0.355 0.047 0.89 2.36 2321 5.680 2.720 26.00 6.34 2324 0.957 0.379 22.60 26.70 2326 0.411 0.041 2.30 1.89 2361 0.341 0.062 2.49 3.87 2362 1.920 0.462 8.65 1.49 2363 0.770 0.063 3.30 8.73 2365 0.422 0.719 5.96 341.00 2366 0.532 0.142 14.65 454.00 3109 2.070 0.003 0.70 1.42 3133 0.385 0.094 2.41 24.90 3135 2.860 0.059 12.30 24.20 3140 0.403 0.162 2.74 9.24 3307 0.910 0.024 5.49 2.91 3309 0.517 0.297 4.81 159.00 3312 0.367 0.105 3.16 5,320.00

Selected results from chip samples included.

Sample # Width(m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm 3103 1.20 1.830 0.454 7.44 201.00 3110 0.12 3.260 77.800 56.40 1.08

At the Lake Area, the 2020 exploration program returned up to 0.227% Cu and 0.29 g/t Au from grab samples of outcrop, while earlier work by its subsidiary company (Thane Minerals) returned up to 3.82% Cu and 0.95 g/t Au from grab samples of outcrop.

At the Mat Area, the 2020 exploration program identified a zone of anomalous arsenic values at the eastern end of the two line soil grid. Arsenic is a known pathfinder element for gold on the Property, as the high gold values from quartz veining at the Pinnacle Showing are associated with high arsenic values.

Dave McMillan, President and Interim CEO stated "The upcoming exploration activities will significantly improve our understanding of the geology within the known mineralized areas of our property and we are extremely excited to get the drills working this year. Based on the interest generated by our results so far, we expect to identify a potential new copper-gold discovery through this year's high probability drilling targets and we look forward to keeping our investors notified as we advance this project."

All rock samples from the 2020 exploration program were cut by rock saw with one half delivered to ALS Minerals (ALS) in North Vancouver, B.C, for sample preparation and analysis while the other half of the sample was retained for reference. Analysis consisted of Multi-element ICP-MS and gold fire assay with assays performed over limits, The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P.Geo., COO of IMC, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43- 101.

Further details and past press releases are available on the Company's website, www.imcxmining,com.

ABOUT IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Cathedral Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Cathedral property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Cathedral property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Cathedral property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

