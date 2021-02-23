TDG Gold Corp. Sampling at the Shasta Mine and Baker Mill, Toodoggone Region

WHITE ROCK, Feb. 23, 2021 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to provide assay results from grab samples collected in October 2020 during a site due diligence visit to the Baker-Shasta Project. A total of nineteen representative samples were collected from three different locations on site: Shasta underground pillars, Shasta stockpile and Baker Mill stockpile.

Shasta Underground Workings

Four grab samples were taken during the site visit from underground stations. Two of the grab samples taken from pillars left in the centre of the mineralized Shasta Zone returned high grades for both gold and silver, including 10.40 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold ("Au") and 768.00 gpt silver ("Ag"), and 10.00 gpt Au and 782.00 gpt Ag. Two grab samples taken from wallrock peripheral to the main mineralized zone returned 0.55 gpt Au and 18.00 gpt Ag and 0.26 gpt Au and 15 gpt Ag. These results continue to support confidence in the recompiled historical data, indicating both grade within the ore zone and the surrounding mineralized halo.

Sample Number Location Gold (gpt) Silver (gpt) 3693866 1260 Level "C-Stope" 0.55 18.00 3693867 1300 Level - Pillar 1 10.40 768.00 3693868 1300 Level - Pillar 2 10.00 782.00 21351 1300 Level - Ore Shoot Wall 0.26 15.00

Table 1: Grab sample results from underground workings along the Shasta Vein.

Figure 1: "Pillar 2" of the 1300 level at Shasta Mine. Grab sample 3693868 was taken from vein and stockwork material visible in this image.

Shasta Stockpile

A total of twelve grab samples were collected from the Shasta stockpile which is located 75 metres ("m") from the Creek Pit and has an estimated footprint 145 m long by 45 m wide and variably 5-10 m high. The stockpile consists of material removed from the underground workings and pit, but not sent to the nearby Baker Mill as it was deemed to be too low grade for processing in the pre-2012 period. The twelve samples ranged in values from 0.04 to 19.00 gpt Au and 0.60 to 95.60 gpt Ag. The grades from the stockpile further confirm the potential for a Shasta Zone mineralized halo.

Sample Number Location Gold (gpt) Silver (gpt) 3693854 Shasta Stockpile 1.10 2.10 3693855 Shasta Stockpile 0.78 19.60 3693856 Shasta Stockpile 0.31 13.80 3693857 Shasta Stockpile 19.00 95.60 3693858 Shasta Stockpile 0.16 8.40 3693859 Shasta Stockpile 0.29 6.80 3693860 Shasta Stockpile 0.79 8.90 3693861 Shasta Stockpile 0.57 16.80 3693862 Shasta Stockpile 0.04 0.60 3693863 Shasta Stockpile 0.05 1.30 3693864 Shasta Stockpile 1.50 105 3693865 Shasta Stockpile 0.90 30.00

Table 2: Grab sample results from the stockpile at the Shasta Mine.

Figure 2: Sampling of the Shasta stockpile (looking north).

Figure 3: The Shasta stockpile (looking southeast).

Baker Mill Stockpile

The stockpile is located close to the Baker Mill, approximately 450 m from the Baker Mine and eight kilometres from the Shasta Mine.

Three grab samples of stockpile material were collected consisting of vein and weathered country rock. The samples returned grades between 1.10 gpt to 3.10 gpt Au, and 30 gpt to 90 gpt Ag. This material was likely stacked during the final days of the site working, but never passed through the Baker Mill.

Sample Number Location Gold (gpt) Silver (gpt) 3693851 Baker Mill Stockpile 1.10 90.00 3693852 Baker Mill Stockpile 3.10 59.00 3693853 Baker Mill Stockpile 2.70 30.00

Table 3: Grab sample results from Baker ore stockpiled at the Baker Mill.

Figure 4: Sampling of the Baker Mill stockpile. Mill is seen in the background.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Andy Randell, PGeo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Assay Protocol

Samples were sent to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia for processing. They were crushed, split and pulverized to take a 250-gram split passing a 200 micron mesh. Samples were then assayed using Aqua Regia digestion ICP-ES analysis with Fire Assay for gold. Any "overlimit" samples further subjected to a gravity finish to produce accurate values.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's key projects are the former producing, high-grade gold and silver Shasta and Baker Mines which are both road accessible, produced intermittently between 1979-2012, and have over 50,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 57,335,335 common shares issued and outstanding.

