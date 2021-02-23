Xander Resources Announces Management Changes

February 23, 2021 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) ("Xander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Zara Kanji as CFO of the Company effective immediately. The appointment of Ms. Kanji filled the vacancy created by the prior resignation of James Fairbairn as CFO of the Company.

Zara is a founder of Zara Kanji & Associates, CPA (est. 2004). Ms. Kanji is experienced in financial reporting compliance for junior listed companies, taxation, general accounting, financial reporting and value-added advisory services for individuals, private and public companies. Zara has served as director and officer for listed issuers providing reporting compliance services for financing and acquisitions.

Ms. Kanji has been a Member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (Previously Certified General Accountants of British Columbia) since August 2003.

The Company extends its appreciation to Mr. Fairbairn for his past contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing accretive Gold properties within Canada. The Company currently has a focus on projects located in three gold camps on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt within the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

James Hirst, CEO

Tel: (778) 998-9257

Email: jimh@xanderresources.ca

Website: www.xanderresources.ca

