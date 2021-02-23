Val-d'Or Mining Announces Appointment of New Director

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Deborah Honig to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Honig has more than 15 years of capital markets experience. She is the Founder and President of Adelaide Capital, a full-service Investor Relations firm located in Toronto. Prior to founding Adelaide Capital Markets, Ms. Honig was an institutional equity sales person at full-service investment banks in Toronto for 9 years. Before her career in institutional sales, she was a wholesaler of structured products to the retail advisor community.

The Board of Directors believes that Ms. Honig will further complement the Board's abilities as the Company moves forward, and extends her a warm welcome.

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 1,615,233 common shares at a per share price of $0.13 for a period of 5 years.

About Val-d'Or Mining Corporation

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation is a natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).

The Company has an expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in the early stages of exploration. The mineral interests are broad and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners to conduct more advanced exploration on the projects.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204

Email: glenn.mullan@goldenvalleymines.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

