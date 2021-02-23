Sierra Completes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

SURREY, Feb. 23, 2021 - Sierra Growth Corp. ("Sierra" or the "Company") (CSE: SGRO) (OTC: SIERF) (FSE: F91Q) announces that it has completed its non-brokered private placement raising proceeds of Cdn $751,140 through the sale of 12,519,000 units at Cdn $0.06 per unit. Units are comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for two years after closing, subject to an accelerated 30-day expiry date in the event the Company's shares trade at or above $0.25 for 10 consecutive days.

Sierra's CEO Sonny Janda commented, "This oversubscribed financing will allow Sierra to advance our exciting new projects in Western Nevada with the aim of beginning exploration work in early spring, 2021. I look forward to providing the market with more detailed guidance in the coming weeks regarding this exploration program."

The securities issued pursuant to this placement are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and a day ending on June 19, 2021. The Company will pay finder's fees of $3,498.60. Proceeds of the offering will be used for exploration and general working capital.

Certain directors of the Company have participated in the private placement and are considered "related parties" to the Company under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

This private placement is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to or the consideration paid by those directors will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization

