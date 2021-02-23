Yves Kabongo Joins Tantalex Board of Directors

Toronto, February 23, 2021 - Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) - (CNSX:TTX.CN) - (FSE:1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Yves Kabongo to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kabongo will also take on the role of Special Advisor, DRC Government Liaison Affairs.

Mr. KABONGO is a Congolese native with strong experience in directorship and management of Canadian, International and Congolese public companies. He previously lived in Canada for 12 years where he studied Mathematics for Commerce at York University in Toronto. In 2015, he returned to DRC where he co-founded Belair African Metals Sarl, a commodity trading business in the DRC focusing on the 3T's (Tin, Tantalum and Tungsten). Yves was part of the team that successfully raised funds to launch operations. Through his network in the DRC, Belair African Metals obtained all the licenses and authorizations in record time to start operating in the DRC.

Yves managed all operations for Belair from sourcing, day-to day management and international sales. In 2017, Belair African Metals was sold to publicly listed company Cobalt Blockchain Inc. (TSXV:COBC) where Yves had been Managing Director DRC since January 2018.

Eric ALLARD, Chief Executive Officer of TANTALEX, explains: "We are very happy and fortunate to have Yves join our Board and assist us with all DRC government relations. As we progress our projects with our government partners, our communication links and cooperation with all government levels will be paramount for the long term success of our operations.

Yves brings a wealth of hands-on experience and credibility and will play a key role in our in-country management and legal counsel restructuration".

Mr KABONGO adds, "I look forward to working with the Tantalex team. Tantalex has acquired strategic assets in DRC and their vision of long-term development for the DRC bodes well with the political changes presently ongoing in our country. The DRC is now ripe for a coordinated and value-added approach to the mining of lithium and the 3T's. I plan to enable Tantalex to grow their footprint and acquire even more highly valued assets."

Tantalex would also like to announce that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the convertible debenture issued in 2018 (the "Debenture") the Company has agreed to issue 1,098,265 common shares (the "Shares") as a settlement of a USD $50,000.00 debt and payments of interest equal to $15,895.89 USD accrued between July 2018 and February 2021. The Shares will be issued at $0.06 per Share.

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

For more information, please contact:

Eric Allard

President & CEO

Email: ea@tantalex.ca

Website: www.tantalex.ca

Tel: 1-581-996-3007

