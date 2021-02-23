Annual General Meeting Changes Due to Covid-19 Government Policies

VANCOUVER, February 23, 2021 - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV:CASA)(OTC PINK:CASXF)(FRA:0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") announces due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and consistent with public health measures enacted and recommended by the Federal and Provincial Governments of Canada and British Columbia, the Company will be holding its previously announced AGM on Thursday February 25, 2021 at 10:00 am PST virtually. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person and instead are asked to complete the voting of their shares online, or to complete the form of proxy received from the transfer agent, and deliver it by fax or by mail in accordance with the instructions set out on the proxy or in the Information Circular to ensure that their shares will be voted at the Meeting. Shareholders are now invited to send an email to contact@casaminerals.com or to call the office at 604-678-9587 during the hours of 8am to 4pm PST to request access codes for the virtual annual general meeting.

On Behalf of Board of Directors

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Casa Minerals Inc.

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 678-9587

Email: contact@casaminerals.com

https://www.casaminerals.com

