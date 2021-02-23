Satori Resources Boosts Team

Jeff Ackert joins as Project Management Consultant

Toronto, February 23, 2021 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jeff Ackert, BSc., a seasoned geologist who has held senior positions with numerous publicly listed exploration and development companies, has joined Satori's technical team. Mr. Ackert's main objectives will be to work closely with Director Wes Hanson in advancing the Tartan Lake Gold Mine project in Flin Flon, Manitoba, and will begin to plan programs for the Company's New Delhi advanced polymetallic project located in Ontario's Sudbury Mining Division.

During the 1980s, Mr. Ackert was involved in the discovery, exploration and development of LAC Minerals' Golden Patricia Mine (Barrick Gold Corporation after 1994), a high grade narrow vein gold mine in northwest Ontario. In 1990 Jeff became mine geologist there and specialized in underground production and exploration. In 1996 as co-founder of Orezone Resources Inc. (now Orezone Gold Corporation), he was appointed VP Exploration focusing on West African gold and was subsequently named VP Technical Services in 2005. During his time at Orezone, its market cap increased from $2M to over $300M due to resource development of various projects in West Africa including Essakane (now owned by IAMGOLD) and Bombore in Burkina Faso. Mr. Ackert, as co-founder of Carube Copper Corp. (now C3 Metals Inc.), currently holds the role of VP of Business Development. Jeff is an independent director of Advance Gold Corp. and Altai Resources Inc. Mr. Ackert holds a BSc. in Geology from the University of Toronto.

Satori's President and CEO Jennifer Boyle commented, "I believe that the addition of Jeff as a senior member of the Satori technical team will provide the Company with an excellent opportunity to develop our key project at Tartan Lake Manitoba, and to advance exploration at our recently acquired New Delhi project in Ontario. Jeff's experience of bringing projects through exploration to development and production will be a great benefit to Satori."

Jeff Ackert added, "I am pleased to be part of the Satori team and look forward to getting the first phase of drilling started at the former Tartan Lake high grade gold mine. Given my experience with the exploration cycle, public markets, and the necessity for timely program completion, I am confident that we can increase the value of this asset for Satori's shareholders."

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba, and the recently acquired New Delhi Project, a mineralized advanced project in the Sudbury Mining District, Ontario.

The Tartan Lake Project (2,670 Ha.) is located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and includes the Tartan Lake Mine (1986-1989); which produced 36,000 ounces of gold from 250,000 tonnes of ore feed. Remaining infrastructure includes: all season access road, grid connected power supply, mill, mechanical, warehouse and office buildings, tailing impoundment and a 2,100 meter decline and developed underground mining galleries to a depth of 300 meters from surface. Gold mineralization is associated with anastomosing quartz-carbonate veins hosted in east-west striking, steeply dipping shear zones up to 30 meters in width. The veins vary from several centimeters to several meters in width and gold grades vary from 1.0 to +100 g/t. Mineralization at the mine is currently drill limited and open at depth.

