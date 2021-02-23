Bam Bam Soil Results Highlight Discovery of New Copper Intrusive Centers at Majuba Hill

Vancouver, February 23, 2021 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assay results have been received for 399 soil samples collected from the eastern side of the intrusive complex at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Pershing County, Nevada. Anomalous copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and gold correlate with the intrusive centers identified from the 2020 exploration program. Combining the soil results with 2020 geologic modeling, the historical geophysics, and historical geochemical data highlights the two newly recognized intrusive centers. Overlapping Cu, Ag, Au, Mo, and Zn zones will provide additional guidance for the 2021 exploration program.

Highlights

Assay results have been received for 399 soil samples collected from the eastern side of the intrusive complex at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project.

The discovery of the two newly recognized intrusive centers was achieved by combining the soil results with 2020 geologic modeling, the historical geophysics, and historical geochemical data.

The strong correlation of the new intrusive centers with historic geochemistry and IP geophysics is remarkably similar to the geochemistry/geophysical association with the mineralized intrusive center drilled in BBR deep core holes MHB-8 and MHB-9.

Overlapping Cu, Ag, Au, Mo, and Zn zones will provide additional guidance for the 2021 exploration program.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/75222_c7c834e114e0583a_002full.jpg

The October 2020 soil sampling program was completed across section 35 which is private surface and minerals, wholly owned by Bam Bam Resources. The soils were laid out to extend the eastern copper, silver, and gold zones reported previously (BBR news April 27, 2020 and June 18, 2020).

The western silver and gold zones reported earlier distinctly overlapped with the known oxide copper target zone where core holes MHB-1 (74 feet/22.5 meters @ 0.35% Cu and 10.2 ppm Ag) and MHB-2 (146 feet/44.5 meters @ 1.41% Cu and 97.6 ppm Ag) were drilled.

The strong correlation of the new intrusive centers with historic geochemistry and IP geophysics is remarkably similar to the geochemistry/geophysical association with the mineralized intrusive center drilled in BBR deep core holes MHB-8 and MHB-9. Extensive chalcopyrite, chalcocite, and bornite associated with widespread pyrite, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite drilled in MHB-8 and MHB-9 suggests that intrusive centers at Majuba Hill may be mineralized.





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/75222_c7c834e114e0583a_004full.jpg

David Greenway, President & CEO, commented: "I am thrilled about the discovery of the two newly recognized intrusive centers. Majuba continues to expand as we receive and evaluate the assay data from our 2020 exploration program. The discovery of the newly recognized intrusive centers highlights the potential for high grade enrichment and a large copper mineralization system. It is exciting to have a major copper project in a safe jurisdiction which produces such outstanding results. I am looking forward to seeing the results for our systematic, staged exploration work in 2021."

About Majuba Hill Property

Majuba Hill is a large contiguous land position controlling the emerging Majuba Hill Copper District, located northeast of Reno, Nevada. The project is comprised of extensive mineral and surface rights held by private ownership, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims that are 100% controlled by Bam Bam Resources Corp.

The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80. Reno and Elko are the major supply centers for exploration and mining activities in Nevada. The existing highways are sufficient for transportation of exploration-size heavy equipment. Development logistics would use the 4 lane Interstate 80 highway, Union Pacific railroad tracks and adjacent power, natural gas, and fiber optic transmission lines in the rail - highway corridor.

Mining is a common occupation in the area with several small to world class mines operating in the Winnemucca - Lovelock area over the past several decades. A well-trained and experienced mining workforce pool is available in Nevada when labor and expertise are required.

The excellent location of Bam Bam's Majuba Hill property, with already existing mining friendly infrastructure, will significantly reduce costs for exploration programs and future mining activities.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Joel Warawa

VP of Corporate Communications

E:jw@bambamresources.com

P: 1 (855) 475-0745

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75222