Champion Bear Grants Share Options

Calgary, February 23, 2021 - Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CBA) ("Champion Bear" or the "Company") has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 300,000 common shares of Champion Bear to directors of the Company (at an exercise price of $0.20 per share until February 23, 2026).

The options vest as to one-third thereof on each of the six, 12 and 18 month anniversaries of the date of the grant.

For further information, please contact: Richard D. Kantor, Chairman and President of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. at Phone: (403) 229-9522 or Fax: (403) 229-9518. Champion Bear's website is www.championbear.com.

