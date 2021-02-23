Core Assets Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, February 23, 2021 - Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ) (WKN:A2QCCU) (ISIN:CA 21871U 10 5) is pleased to announce it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 11,111,111 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each Unit will comprise of one common share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one non-transferable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company for a period of 24 months from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share in first year and $0.25 per Warrant Share in second year.

The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Flow-through Offering") consisting of Shares, issued on a "flow-through basis" pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), at $0.12 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $500,000.

Proceeds from the Offering and the Flow-through Offering will be used for working capital and for an expanded exploration program on the Company's Atlin Mining District project. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering and the Flow-through Offering. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Offering and the Flow-through Offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering and the Flow-through Offering will be subject to a four month hold from the closing date.

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in B.C., Canada. The company currently holds the Blue property, which covers a land area of 14,814.86 Ha (148.15 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, which is a well-known gold camp. The Atlin Mining District has been the focus of Core Assets' exploration efforts since 2018, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021.

