Torian Resources Limited: Broker Briefing Investor Webinar

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend the Broker Briefing Copper & Gold Investor Webinar on Thursday 25 February 2021, which will feature video presentations from four ASX-listed resources stocks.Date: 25 February 2021Time: 11:30am (AEDT) / 8:30am (WST)Presenter: Torian Executive Director, Peretz Schapiro, presenting at 12:30pm (AEDT) / 9:30am (WST).The event is free to view and the Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via the link below:http://brokerbriefing.com/digitaleventParticipants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions beforehand via email to info@brokerbriefing.com





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





Source:

Torian Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Peretz Schapiro Executive-Director info@torianresources.com.au