Centerra Gold Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.05 per common share

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 - Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra") (TSX: CG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of C$0.05 per common share - approximately C$14.8 million or US$11.7 million. The quarterly dividend is payable on April 6, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 16, 2021. The dividends are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.



Centerra continues to proactively monitor closely the evolving situation relating to COVID-19 and how it may affect the Company's business. The Company notes that going forward, in addition to the other factors that the Board of Directors normally considers in connection with the declaration of dividends, it will also need to carefully consider whether, and the extent to which, developments relating to COVID-19 affect its dividend program. In accordance with Centerra's dividend policy, the timing and quantum of dividends are to be determined by the Board of Directors from time-to-time based on, among other things, the Company's operating results, cash flow and financial conditions, Centerra's current and anticipated capital requirements, and general business conditions.

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates three mines, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the ?ks?t Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

