Trigon Reports 13 Metre Trench Grading 2.7% Copper And 34.5 G/T Silver At Silver Hill In Morocco

TORONTO, February 24, 2021 - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announced today trench assay results from the Company's exploration program campaign at the Company's 100% owned Silver Hill Project ("Silver Hill" or the "Project") in Morocco.

A trench has been completed on fresh rock below the saprolite. Continuous samples were collected horizontally along the wall of the trench returning 13 metres of 2.7% copper, 34.5 g/t silver and 82 ppm cobalt. The trench exposed an area of intense sub-vertical hydrothermal alteration, giving geologists a unique look at the nature of the mineralization. The trench is located 1.5km away from the S1 discovery hole, in an area first identified by surface grab sample, J10 reported 6.8% copper and 116 g/t silver (see press release October 5, 2020). The zone was tested successfully with drill hole S9, 31 metres of 0.7% copper from 37 to 68 metres depth down the hole. Given the much higher grades in the trench, it now appears the original hole may not have penetrated the heart of the structure.

Continuous Samples from Trench

Sample # From (m) To (m) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Co (ppm) E1 - 0.5 4 2.2 80 E2 0.5 1.0 4 0.66 16 E3 1.0 1.5 4 1.88 16 E4 1.5 2.0 4 1.19 28 E5 2.0 2.5 28 1.95 116 E6 2.5 3.0 68 3.74 48 E7 3.0 3.5 64 2.92 36 E8 3.5 4.0 88 3.82 64 E9 4.0 4.5 108 3.94 104 E10 4.5 5.0 52 3.55 60 E11 5.0 5.5 52 3.43 76 E12 5.5 6.0 32 3.59 248 E13 6.0 6.5 32 4.11 380 E14 6.5 7.0 32 3.88 236 E15 7.0 7.5 28 3.43 252 E16 7.5 8.0 28 3.56 72 E17 8.0 8.5 104 3.93 84 E18 8.5 9.0 24 3.54 32 E19 9.0 9.5 40 2.76 24 E20 9.5 10.0 36 2.46 40 E21 10.0 10.5 20 1.73 16 E22 10.5 11.0 8 1.09 8 E23 11.0 11.5 8 1.98 12 E24 11.5 12.0 16 2.64 32 E25 12.0 12.5 8 1.26 32 E26 12.5 13.0 4 1.06 12

The trench exposed some old mining works where the richest silver mineralization appears to have been previously mined out. Given the limitations of ancient mining techniques, it is our view that the core of the structure at depth has not yet been investigated. Samples E14 and E15 are taken from the opposing wall of the trench avoiding the muddy fill from the mined-out area. Evidence around the site continues to point to silver being the focus of the ancient miners, suggesting the mined-out material may have been a high grade silver vein. Company geologists plan to target deeper in the structure where the vein may remain untouched, out of reach of ancient mining technology.

The trench was 30m in total length ramping down to the target area and samples were taken some 5 metres below the surface level. It was all free digging material, completed with a diesel hydraulic shovel, at a width of 3.8 metres. A rock breaker was used for the final 1.5 metres.

Diagram of Eastern Sector Trench at Hole S9

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon Metals, said, "This trench, at the site of the S9 Drill hole, has given us our best view of the nature of the mineralization and provides insight for our next steps. We will step out and test the structure at depth to explore whether this structure is a continuation of what we see in the area of the discovery hole S1 over 2km of strike length, or if this is a separate but related structure. This early result supports our excitement about the project and about the prospectivity of Morocco, along with Namibia, our other preferred jurisdiction for developing significant new copper projects."

View of trench at end of first tier

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Mu?ller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. Namibia is one of the world's most prospective copper regions, where Trigon has substantial assets in place. The Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. The Company also recently finalized the acquisition of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project in Morocco.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Company's planned exploration program, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's expectations for the Silver Hill Project, the prospectivity of the Silver Hill Project, the mineralization of the Silver Hill Project, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

