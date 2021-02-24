American CuMo Mining Announces Terms of Silver Purchase Financing

Vancouver, February 24, 2021 - American CuMo Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLY) (OTC Pink: MLYCF) is pleased to announce that it has finalized the terms of its proposed US$12,500,000 financing (the "ICMC Silver Financing") involving the sale of up to 12,500 units ("ICMC Silver Units") by its majority owned subsidiary, International CuMo Mining Corporation ("ICMC") at a price of US$1,000 per ICMC Silver Unit, with each ICMC Silver Unit consisting of a non-transferable promissory note in the principal amount of US$1,000 (a "Note") and a right (the "Silver Purchase Right") to enter into a silver purchase and sale agreement (a "Silver Purchase Agreement") with ICMC. The Notes would be secured against certain assets of ICMC; bear interest at a rate of 7.5% per annum payable or accruable semi-annually on June 30 and December 31; and have a term of 7 years. With the consent of the holder of the Note, ICMC could prepay all or any portion of the principal amount outstanding under such Note at any time, provided that any prepayment in whole or in part of the Note would cause the Silver Purchase Right to immediately expire.

The Silver Purchase Right would be exercisable by the holder within 30 days of a decision by the Company to place its CuMo Project located in Idaho into commercial production provided that the Note had not been repaid in full or in part by the Company. Each Silver Purchase Right would, if exercised, require the purchaser to purchase and ICMC to sell to the purchaser refined silver in an amount equal to 1,000 ounces of refined silver pursuant to a Silver Purchase Agreement.

If all ICMC Units under the ICMC Financing are issued and all Silver Purchase Rights were exercised, ICMC would be required to sell up to a maximum of 12,500,000 ounces of refined silver, which silver would be deliverable from the silver produced from the CuMo Project. Upon exercise of the Silver Purchase Right, the purchaser would pay an upfront cash payment of US$1,000 (the "Deposit") per Silver Purchase Right exercised upon execution of the Silver Purchase Agreement, which payment would be made by way of a set off against repayment of the principal amount of loans owing by ICMC to the purchaser. The Deposit would be unsecured.

The purchase price for each ounce of refined silver purchased would be comprised of (a) an ongoing cash payment ("Ongoing Payment"), being the lesser of (i) the London silver spot price and (ii) US$5/oz, subject to an inflationary adjustment; and (b) a deposit reduction amount, being the amount by which the silver spot price exceeds the Ongoing Payment, paid as a reduction to the Deposit and payable until such time as the Deposit is reduced to zero.

The term of the Silver Purchase Agreements would continue until the earlier of (i) the date on which the total silver ounces have been delivered to the purchaser; and (ii) 40 years (subject to automatic 10-year renewals if the CuMo Project is in operation). Any uncredited balance of the Deposit at the end of a Silver Purchase Agreement's term would be refunded to the purchaser.

The Company is in the process of applying to list the ICMC Units for trading on the MTF division of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

The transaction is subject to the approval and consent of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds from the ICMC Financing will be used to further develop the Company's flagship asset, the CuMo Project, a large molybdenum, copper, and silver property located in Idaho, including: updating the resource calculation, updating the economic analysis, expanding metallurgical testing, conducting in-fill drilling and conducting environmental base-line studies, as well as to reduce current trade payables and for general working capital purposes and also to initiate the data gathering and exploration work to be conducted at its recently acquired Bleiberg project. Finder's fees, in accordance with TSX Venture policy, will be paid in connection with the ICMC Financing.

