Lucky Minerals Announces the Start of the 2021 Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, February 24, 2021 - Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") announces that field work has begun at its Fortuna Property in southern Ecuador. A team of four geologists, field assistants and an experienced prospector are on site. Field work will initially be focused on the El Garo high sulphidation epithermal Prospect.

El Garo Prospect

El Garo is characterized by a large advanced argillic alteration area measuring approximately 2 km x 1 km confirmed by outcrop sampling and terraspec rock analyses,and is open in all directions. The host rocks are dacite tuffs with outcrops of vuggy silica, hydrothermal breccias, alunite, and jarosite. These rock types and alteration minerals are typical of high sulphidation precious metal systems.

At El Garo two geological teams have started collecting soil samples following a grid with 200-meter line separation, and samples taken every 50 meters along lines. A total of approximately 900 soil samples over an area of about 4.4 km x 2 km will be taken. Total soils samples to date are 275. The remainder of the soils will be taken within approximately 3 to 4 weeks.

Outcrop sampling at El Garo has been restricted by the scarcity of outcrop. It is expected that as the grid continues to the east, there will be exposed bedrock which will allow for more sampling. It is important to observe that as the grid moves to the east, different elevations in the lithology are expected to be exposed and thus sampled.

Once all soils are assayed and a Geochem interpretation of these is completed, a hand dug trench program will start. This work will be followed by ground geophysics, and subsequently a drill program is expected in July.

Fortuna

The Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve royalty free exploration concessions and occupies 550 km2 within the central cordillera in the heart of a proven and highly mineralized Miocene age volcanic belt which extends from Chile and Peru into Ecuador. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

Qualified Person

Victor Jaramillo, M.Sc.A., P.Geo., Lucky's Exploration Manager and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration program at the Fortuna Project for Lucky Minerals and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna property in Ecuador, which is its primary exploration project.

