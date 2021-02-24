Orosur Mining Inc Announces Director Dealing

LONDON, February 24, 2021 - Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX/AIM:OMI) announces that earlier today, Louis Castro, Executive Chairman of the Company, acquired 10,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company ("Common Shares").

Following this purchase, Louis Castro is interested in 70,000 Common Shares representing 0.04 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/Zoe Alexander

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI; AIM:OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Louis Castro 2. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Position / status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Orosur Mining Inc. b) LEI 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted c) Description of the financial instrument Common shares of no par value each ISIN: CA6871961059 d) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares e) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 25.64p 10,000 f) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price See above. g) Date of the transaction 24 February 2021 h) Place of the transaction AIM

