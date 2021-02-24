Cabral Gold Recognized as a TSX Venture Top 50 Company

Vancouver, February 24, 2021 - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTC Pink: CBGZF) ("Cabral Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2021 TSX Venture 50, an annual ranking of top performing listed companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. Cabral Gold was ranked second in the Mining Sector with a market cap increase of 1,047% and a share price increase of 492% during 2020.

The 2021 TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. The companies are selected based on three equally weighted criteria, which are market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. A brief video on Cabral Gold highlighting this achievement can be found at www.tsx.com/venture50 and by clicking the link below:

TMX Interview with Alan Carter, President & CEO of Cabral Gold

Alan Carter, Cabral Gold's President and CEO commented, "We are thrilled to be recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange as the second ranked performing company in the Mining sector. During the course of 2020, Cabral Gold was able to deliver significant market performance, resulting in strong returns to our shareholders. This strong performance was backed by real progress at our Cuiú Cuiú gold district in Brazil as we continue to demonstrate the high-grade potential of the district. In 2021, we look forward to confirming Cuiú Cuiú as a world-class gold district, and anticipate a steady stream of drill results on some of the 43 targets that exist outside our known gold deposits, as we continue to leverage the excellent platform provided to us by the TSX."

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Two gold deposits have so far been defined at Cuiú Cuiú and contain 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 5.9Mt @ 0.90g/t (200,000 oz) and Inferred resources of 19.5Mt @ 1.24g/t (800,000 oz).

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history producing an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest placer gold camp in the Tapajós and produced an estimate 2Moz of placer gold historically.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

"Alan Carter"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cabral Gold Inc.

Tel: 604.676.5660

Dr Adrian McArthur, B.Sc. Hons, PhD. FAusIMM., a consultant to the Company as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

