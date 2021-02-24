Fancamp and ScoZinc to Host Joint Investor Presentation Webinar on March 4, 2021

Montreal, February 24, 2021 - Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: FNC) ("Fancamp") and ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SZM) ("ScoZinc") are pleased to announce that they will be hosting a joint Investor Presentation Webinar on March 4, 2021 at 11:30 AM (EST) to provide more details about the arrangement agreement announced by the two companies on February 18, 2021.

Rajesh Sharma, Interim CEO of Fancamp, said, "Fancamp looks forward to the opportunity to further engage with the shareholders of both the companies in order to provide more details and the go forward plans with respect to the arrangement agreement while it continues to progress on its exploration activities for 2021-22."

Mark Haywood, President and CEO of ScoZinc, said, "We encourage our shareholders and stakeholders to email us in advance of the Webinar so that we may respond to as many key questions as possible both on our near commercial production mine in Nova Scotia, and about the business combination with Fancamp."

Zoom Webinar platform will be used for the call. Please use the link below to register:

Click here to Register

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

Fancamp is a public company using a value-added strategy based on the acquisition of mineral properties and advancing them through exploration and development work. Fancamp has numerous mineral resource properties in Québec, Ontario and New Brunswick. The commodities of interest include gold, rare earth elements, strategic metals, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron and silica. In addition, Fancamp has begun to build on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials, notably being the development of its Titanium technology strategy.

About ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

ScoZinc is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. ScoZinc also holds several prospective exploration licenses nearby its Scotia Mine and in surrounding regions of Nova Scotia. ScoZinc's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SZM.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:



Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

Rajesh Sharma, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Debra Chapman, Chief Financial Officer

+1-604-434-8829

info@fancamp.onmicrosoft.com



ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

Mark Haywood, President & CEO

Robert Suttie, Chief Financial Officer

+1-902-482-4481

info@scozinc.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe both companies' future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that both companies or their respective management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to both companies, both companies provide no assurance that actual results will meet their respective management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, both companies' objectives, goals or future plans, statements, potential mineralization, exploration and development results, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from both companies' expectations include, among others, political, economic, environmental and permitting risks, mining operational and development risks, litigation risks, regulatory restrictions, environmental and permitting restrictions and liabilities, the inability of both companies to satisfy the conditions precedent to complete the Transaction, the inability to obtain the necessary regulatory, shareholder and third-party approvals for the Transaction, the inability to start production at the zinc-lead Scotia Mine, the inability of Fancamp to realize the anticipated financial gains from the Transaction, including generating, in the near-term, cash-flows from the zinc-lead Scotia Mine, the inability of Fancamp to raise capital or secure necessary financing in the future, the inability of both companies to achieve the synergies expected from the Arrangement, as well as factors discussed in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in Fancamp's management's discussion and analysis of Fancamp's financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2020 and in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in ScoZinc's management's discussion and analysis of ScoZinc's financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2020. Although Fancamp and ScoZinc have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75357