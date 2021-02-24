Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Results of Placing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE, TRANSMISSION, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, TRANSMISSION, RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

LONDON, February 24, 2021 - Further to the announcement earlier today in relation to the proposed placing of ordinary shares, Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Group" or the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) is pleased to announce that it has successfully placed 33,664,371 new ordinary shares of 2 pence each (the "Placing Shares") with institutional investors ("Placees") and certain Directors and employees of the Company at a price of 128 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price") via an accelerated bookbuild (the "Placing"). RBC Europe Limited ("RBC"), Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG ("Berenberg") acted as joint bookrunners in connection with the Placing. The Placing, which was meaningfully oversubscribed, has raised gross proceeds of approximately US$61 million / £43 million.

292,223 Placing Shares have been placed with certain Directors of the Company at the Placing Price. The total gross proceeds of such Director participation will be approximately US$528,000 / £374,000.

In addition, retail investors have subscribed in the separate offer made by the Company via the PrimaryBid platform for a total of 2,687,372 new ordinary shares (the "Retail Shares") at the Placing Price (the "Retail Offer") raising gross proceeds of approximately US$5 million / £3 million.

Together, the Placing and Retail Offer in aggregate comprises 36,351,743 new ordinary shares, and will raise gross proceeds of approximately US$66 million / £47 million. The Placing Price represents a discount of approximately 6.2 per cent. to the middle market closing price on 23 February 2021. The Placing Shares and the Retail Shares being issued represent, in aggregate, approximately 20.0 per cent. of Anglo Pacific's issued ordinary share capital prior to the Placing and Retail Offer.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for admission of the Placing Shares and the Retail Shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for admission to trading of the Placing Shares and the Retail Shares on its Main Market for listed securities (together "Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 26 February 2021 and that dealings in the Placing Shares and the Retail Shares will commence at the same time. The Company has applied to list the Placing Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and expects to be able to rely on the exemption for "Eligible Interlisted Issuers" under section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual in connection with the listing of the Placing Shares on the TSX.

The Placing Shares and the Retail Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of such shares after the date of issue.

Following Admission, the total number of shares of the Company in issue will be 218,110,462, of which 4,629,703 ordinary shares are held in treasury and the total number of voting shares in the Company will be 213,480,759. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

PDMR participation in the Placing

Certain directors of the Company have agreed to participate via the Placing for the number of Placing Shares at the Placing Price opposite his/her name as set out below:

Name Number of Placing Shares Patrick Meier 56,167 Julian Treger 100,000 Graeme Dacomb 39,063 Vanessa Dennett 8,400 Jim Rutherford 68,593 Robert Stan 20,000

For further information, please contact:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Investment Officer Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com RBC Capital Markets - Lead Financial Adviser and Joint Bookrunner Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Peel Hunt LLP - Joint Bookrunner Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Berenberg - Joint Bookrunner Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Camarco Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

