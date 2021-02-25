Excellon Drills 1,422 g/t Silver Equivalent Over 8.9 Metres at Platosa

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from underground expansion and exploration drilling at the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico.

Highlights

Further definition and expansion of the Rodilla, NE-1S and Pierna Mantos, with diamond drilling results from underground including:

1,422 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 8.9 metres (1,023 g/t Ag, 9.3% Pb, 4.5% Zn and 0.1 g/t Au) in EX20UG491, including 4,623 g/t AgEq over 2.2 metres (3,499 g/t Ag, 29.7% Pb, 10.3% Zn and 0.1 g/t Au); 1,092 g/t AgEq over 2.4 metres (673 g/t Ag, 6.7% Pb and 7.1% Zn) in EX20UG493; 1,539 g/t AgEq over 1.6 metres (1,258 g/t Ag, 7.5% Pb, 2.4% Zn and 0.1 g/t Au) in EX20UG506; and 984 g/t AgEq over 4.0 metres (721 g/t Ag, 4.1% Pb and 4.5% Zn) in EX21UG515;

Drilling underway to define and discover new mineralization in an area of the Platosa deposit that was never effectively drilled from surface - the Gap Zone - with 300 metres of potential mineralized strike to be explored.

"Initial drilling from the top of the Gap Zone has returned compelling high grade results," stated Ben Pullinger, Senior Vice President Geology & Corporate Development. "This sub-vertical structure connects the 623 and NE-1S mantos and represents a significant opportunity to define additional mineralization at Platosa. We also continue to define and add further tonnage around known manto mineralization."

Exploration Results

The following table shows highlighted intervals from the current definition and infill program being conducted from underground at Platosa:

Hole ID Interval(1) Interval(2) Ag Pb Zn Au AgEq(3) Area From To metres g/t % % g/t g/t EX20UG488 21.8 23.3 1.5 439 5.5 6.7 - 811 Pierna including 21.8 22.5 0.7 607 7.3 9.8 - 1,130

and 29.3 29.9 0.6 195 5.1 6.4 - 545

EX20UG490 36.0 37.1 1.1 156 1.6 9.6 - 524 Pierna including 36.4 37.1 0.6 201 2.5 11.9 - 674

EX20UG491 67.6 76.5 8.9 1,023 9.3 4.5 0.1 1,422 Rodilla including 67.6 69.8 2.2 3,499 29.7 10.3 0.1 4,623

EX20UG492 69.2 69.4 0.3 356 5.5 2.9 - 599 Rodilla EX20UG493 58.1 60.5 2.4 673 6.7 7.1 - 1,092 NE-1S including 58.9 59.8 0.9 1,384 13.0 11.0 0.1 2,101

EX20UG497 90.8 93.8 3.1 208 2.8 6.9 - 516 NE-1S including 92.1 93.0 1.0 507 6.2 19.2 - 1,323

EX20UG499 93.1 94.5 1.4 114 1.6 1.7 - 212 NE-1S EX20UG502 24.0 25.9 1.9 789 7.1 6.2 0.1 1,190 NE-1S including 24.5 25.1 0.7 1,130 7.6 12.8 0.2 1,778

EX20UG503 24.1 27.8 3.7 508 4.0 7.4 - 866 NE-1S including 24.8 26.0 1.3 796 4.7 14.2 - 1,408

EX20UG506 28.5 30.0 1.6 1,258 7.4 2.4 0.1 1,539 623 including 28.5 28.9 0.5 3,376 16.0 0.1 - 3,791

EX20UG508 31.1 32.4 1.3 606 6.0 0.9 - 791 NE-1S including 31.7 32.1 0.4 1,931 18.8 2.6 0.1 2,508

EX20UG509 37.2 37.5 0.3 1,612 9.2 4.7 - 2,012 NE-1S EX21UG513 59.3 59.6 0.3 408 1.5 0.2 - 454 NE-1 EX21UG514 33.8 35.1 1.2 261 3.3 7.5 - 603 Gap EX21UG515 22.6 26.6 4.0 721 4.1 4.5 - 984 Gap including 23.4 24.0 0.6 1,082 1.7 6.6 - 1,353

and 26.0 26.6 0.6 1,980 10.0 0.8 - 2,264



(1) From-to intervals are measured from the drill collar, with drill holes marked UG or PH drilled from underground stations.

(2) All intervals are reported as core length with true widths estimated to be between 50 and 95%.

(3) AgEq in drill results assumes $24.00 Ag, $0.90 Pb, $1.20 Zn and $1,800 Au with 100% metallurgical recovery.

Drilling from underground continues to define and expand known mineralization ahead of production at the Pierna, NE-1 and NE-1S Mantos. Most significantly, drilling into the Gap Zone (see figure 1), a zone of vertical mineralization inadequately tested with vertical holes drilled from surface, provides a significant opportunity to add additional mineralization along a target approximately 300 metres along strike with a vertical extent of 30-40 metres. This target will be a priority for the 2021 program and remains open to the south of the deposit, where drilling from surface at the 10-20 target has intersected mineralization beyond the current extent of the Platosa mineral footprint.

Platosa drill core samples are prepared and assayed by SGS Minerals Services in Durango, Mexico. The lab is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025. The Company has a comprehensive QA/QC program, supervised by an independent Qualified Person.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ben Pullinger, P.Geo., Senior Vice President Geology & Corporate Development, has acted as the Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, with respect to the disclosure of the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

